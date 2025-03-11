The Heart of the Milky Way May Host a New Form of Dark Matter

Learn more about this new form of dark matter, which may positively charge hydrogen clouds.

By Monica Cull
Mar 11, 2025 9:30 PMMar 11, 2025 9:33 PM
Dark matter in space
(Image Credit: Artsiom P/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

In the ongoing quest to understand dark matter, researchers are now wondering if a strange phenomenon occurring at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy could be from a different form of dark matter. 

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that could make up 85 percent of the Universe’s mass, and researchers have been working endlessly to find and understand it. Now, a new study published in Physical Review Letters is looking at a new candidate for dark matter that could be causing unexplained chemical reactions within the Milky Way. 

From Neutral to a Positive Charge 

For this study, researchers from King’s College London first noticed something strange about the clouds at the center of the Milky Way. 

“At the centre of our galaxy sit huge clouds of positively charged hydrogen, a mystery to scientists for decades because normally the gas is neutral. So, what is supplying enough energy to knock the negatively charged electrons out of them?” said Shyam Balaji, postdoctoral research fellow at King’s College London, in a press release

“The energy signatures radiating from this part of our Galaxy suggest that there is a constant, roiling source of energy doing just that, and our data says it might come from a much lighter form of dark matter than current models consider,” Balaji continued in a press release. 

Read More: How Astronomers Define Where a Galaxy Ends and Interstellar Space Begins

Hard-to-Find Particles 

According to the study, the main consensus on dark matter is that it consists of a group of particles known as Weakly Interacting Massive Particles (WIMPs). These particles pass through regular matter with barely any interaction, which is why they’re so hard to detect. 

However, the research team may have identified a different type of dark matter with a lower mass than WIMPs. According to the researchers, these tinier particles are likely crashing into each other and producing new charged particles through what is known as annihilation. The charged particles could possibly be ionizing the hydrogen clouds. 

Slower and Lighter 

In past studies, researchers tried to explain the hydrogen ionization through cosmic rays — fast, energetic particles that move through the Universe. However, there were challenges to this explanation. The energy signatures recorded and observed at the Central Molecular Zone (CMZ) — where the ionization was happening — didn’t seem large enough to coincide with cosmic rays. Because of this, the research team believes that the source causing the annihilation weighs less than WIMPs and is slower than cosmic rays. 

“The search for dark matter is science’s biggest manhunt, but a lot of experiments are based on Earth. By using gas at the CMZ for a different kind of observation, we can get straight to the source. The data is telling us that dark matter could potentially be a lot lighter than we thought,” Balaji said in a press release. 

The research team also believes that these findings could correspond with other galactic mysteries, such as the discovery of the 511-keV emission line — an X-ray observation seen at the center of the Milky Way. The 511-keV emission line could be caused by this new, lower-mass type of dark matter.

Read More: How Vera C. Rubin Revolutionized Dark Matter

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Private Lunar Landers So Far Have Seen More Failures Than Successes
The Sciences
Into the Unknown: How Similar Is Deep Sea and Space Exploration?
The Sciences
Massive and Oldest Known Impact Crater Redefines How Life Started on Earth
The Sciences
Potential Ice on the Moon Is Good News for Lunar Exploration or Habitation
The Sciences
Watch as a Total Lunar Eclipse Will Cause the 2025 Blood Moon This March
The Sciences
First-Ever Private Lunar Lander Successfully Reaches the Moon’s Surface
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverPrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyCorrection PolicyOur Staff
Copyright © 2025 LabX Media Group
Website Accessibility
Login