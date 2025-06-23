Take a First Look at the Vera C. Rubin Images: Millions of Galaxies and Thousands of Asteroids

The anticipation is over. After over 20 years of hard work, the first images from NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory (Rubin) are finally here. With a 10-hour period of observation, the telescope captured 10 million galaxies, thousands of asteroids, and stars across the Milky Way. And because of funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science (DOE), these images are only just scratching the surface of Rubin's mission for the next 10 years.

"NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory will capture more information about our universe than all optical telescopes throughout history combined," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director, in a press release. "Through this remarkable scientific facility, we will explore many cosmic mysteries, including the dark matter and dark energy that permeate the universe."

Without further ado, here is the first look of the images from the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

Vera C. Rubin Image: Millions of Galaxies

Compiled from over 1,100 images, Rubin gives us a better look at beautiful spiral galaxies and other stars. In this image, the observatory captured 10 million galaxies, which is approximately 0.05 percent of the roughly 20 billion galaxies it is set to capture during its 10-year mission.

Vera C. Rubin Image: Trifid and Lagoon Nebulas

(Image Credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

According to Rubin, this image of the Trifid and Lagoon nebulas, which are thousands of light-years away from Earth, combines 678 photos taken over a seven-hour period. The combination of the images helps highlight details, such as gas clouds and dust that might have otherwise gone unseen.

In this image, the Trifid nebula is located at the top right, while the Lagoon nebula is located at the bottom.

Vera C. Rubin Image: Virgo Cluster 1 & 2

(Image Credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

Above is only one section of the Virgo cluster that Rubin captured. Galaxies are observed in the background while stars from the Milky Way shine bright in the foreground.

(Image Credit: NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory)

This next image is another section of the Virgo cluster. In this image, we can see two prominent spiral galaxies in the bottom right corner. Above them, we can see three galaxies merging. Beyond that is so much more to explore.

Vera C. Rubin Image: Thousands of Asteroids

During a 10-hour observation period, Rubin discovered over 2,000 new asteroids in our Solar System. Seven of these asteroids are near Earth, though they pose no threat. Other observatories across the world discovered about 20,000 asteroids, and Rubin is expected to identify millions more within the first two years of its upcoming mission.

More about the Vera C. Rubin Observatory

Rubin is located on the summit of Cerro Pachón in Chile and was named after Vera C. Rubin, a pioneer in dark matter research. The location has optimal dark skies and a dry climate that make it ideal for capturing images beyond our planet. Within the observatory is a powerful 8.4-meter telescope, which has the largest digital camera ever built.

Later in 2025, Rubin's real mission will begin: the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST). The mission will take photos of the night sky every night for 10 years to help us map the Milky Way, expand our understanding of dark matter, take stock of everything in our Solar System, and study transient objects that appear to change color or brightness.

Within the first year of this mission alone, Rubin will gather more data than what has already been collected by all other optical observatories combined, according to the press release. Rubin will give us a higher definition look at the Universe.

“Releasing our first scientific imagery marks an extraordinary milestone for NSF–DOE Rubin Observatory. It represents the culmination of about two decades of dedication, innovation, and collaboration by a global team,” said Željko Ivezić, Director of Rubin Observatory Construction in the press release. “With construction now complete, we’re turning our eyes fully to the sky — not just to take images, but to begin a whole new era of discovery.”

