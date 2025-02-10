The 2025 Snow Moon Will be Visible Before Valentine's Day — Here's What to Know

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The second full moon of the year will appear on February 12, 2025, just before Valentine’s Day, and is called the snow moon. The snow moon doesn’t always appear in February, and it's constellation isn't always the same. Find out what constellation the snow moon will be in for 2025, and why February sometimes has a black moon.

When to See the Snow Moon

Viewing the snow moon depends on your location, but it should be visible on the evening of February 12, depending on the weather. For optimal night-sky gazing, it’s recommended to get further away from light pollution, which is common in cities. By doing so, it will also be easier to see the few stars that remain with the full moon, such as Regulus.

The moonrise time will also depend on your location, but you can find the times here.

In Los Angeles, you can view the snow moon at 5:53 a.m.

In Chicago, you can view the snow moon at 7:53 a.m.

In New York, you can view the snow moon at 8:53 a.m.

If you’re planning on watching the moon rise, don’t forget to bundle up and dress in layers according to the weather in your area. Hopefully, the forecast stays clear, and the snow moon isn’t covered up by snow flurries.

Why Is it Called the Snow Moon?

February is one of the snowiest months of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, which is how the year's second full moon earned the name snow moon. However, different cultures across the Northern Hemisphere have also given it other names.

For example, some North American Indigenous tribes referred to this moon as the hunger moon due to lower food stores and hunting availability during the month. Other tribes, such as the Ojibwe, referred to this moon as the bear moon, as this time of year is typically when mother bears give birth to their young.

Across the Atlantic in the U.K., the Celts and the Old English named this moon the storm moon or the ice moon. This could be because of the icy storms that frequent the month.

What Constellation Will the Snow Moon Be In?

As the full moon rises this month, it will be in the constellation Leo. Leo is the lion constellation, and Regulus is the brightest star within it. Known as the heart of the lion, Regulus is often seen as a sign that spring is approaching as it grows higher in the sky day after day.

Regulus is so bright that as the snow moon rises in the sky, you’ll still be able to see it shining clear next to the moon.

Leo isn’t the only constellation in which the snow moon can rise. Depending on the year, the snow moon can also rise in Cancer or Sextans — a smaller, non-zodiac affiliated constellation.

What Is a Black Moon?

About once every 19 years, February will not have a new moon or a full moon. This is also known as a black moon, and February is the only month it occurs as it is the shortest month of the year.

But black moons can be one of several things. In some cases, depending on the month, there can be more than one new moon within a calendar month. This is known as a calendrical black moon.

Along with that, a black moon can also occur when there is an extra new moon within a season. Typically, each season has three new moons. But, when there is an extra one within that season, it’s referred to as a seasonal black moon.

