Our Top 10 Articles of 2023

Year after year, new scientific discoveries and advancements are made, and 2023 has been no different. From spooky sharks to Benjamin Franklin to head-tilting puppies, our top stories of 2023 are ones for the record book. Here are 10 of our favorite stories from the last year.

(Credit: Mary Swift/Shutterstock)

How could anyone resist such an adorable gesture? We know we can’t. There are several theories on why dogs tilt their heads to the side. Are they curious? Is it their way of communicating that they’re engaged with what you’re saying? Does it help them see or hear better? Regardless of the reason, we can all agree that it’s irresistibly cute.

(Credit:MR1805/Getty Images)

The green anaconda is currently the world's largest snake, measuring about 30 feet long. While this is a snake you won’t want to come across, it’s still smaller than the ancient snake ancestor, Titanoboa. This massive snake stretched as far as 45 feet and lived among other giant reptiles, like an 8-foot-long turtle.

(Credit:Dora Zett/Shutterstock)

Do dogs have a sense of time? They surely seem to know when you’ll be home from work or when kids get home from school. And, most importantly, they know when dinner time is. This past year, our writers discovered how dogs perceive time or if it's really just a human concept.

(Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock)

It seems like every time you turn around, there’s a new health trend. This year, we saw magnesium supplements come up front and center as a way to aid in sleep and help with anxiety. Magnesium is also recommended for bone and nerve health. But can one supplement really do all that?

An adult female Apristurus ovicorrugatus. (Credit: CSIRO Australian National Fish Collection)

While there were many discoveries in 2023, one of the eeriest had to be the discovery of the Australian demon catshark. Though it sounds made up, researchers found the shark by following a trail of its eggs. The shark’s ghostly white eyes may set your teeth on edge, but these sharks are relatively small and pose no threat to humans, according to researchers.

(Credit: Audrey Snider-Bell/Shutterstock)

If giant snakes and demon sharks weren’t enough to send shivers down your spine, then try scrolling through our article about the five biggest spiders in the world. While they’re nowhere near the size of the giant spiders in Harry Potter or Middle Earth, they’re still large enough to make just about anyone say, “Nope.”

(Credit: Lorenza Ochoa/Shutterstock)

First founded in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has been helping those struggling with alcohol use disorder all around the world. There are now 123,000 groups across 180 countries. It’s a free service and, according to recent studies, may be the most effective way to help treat alcohol use disorder.

(Credit:Food Impressions/Shutterstock)

Once again, supplements have been at the forefront of health in recent years. As winter begins for many of us, we often hear how increasing your vitamin D intake can help with seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Other claims are that the “sunshine vitamin” can do wonders for bone health.

(Credit: Kovalchuk Oleksandr/Shutterstock)

Benjamin Franklin was a notable founding father, the face of the one hundred dollar bill, and a possible serial killer? After a recent discovery of human bones under his London home, plenty of eyebrows were raised. Luckily, there is an explanation for why he would have buried bones beneath his house.

(Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)

In recent decades, life expectancy has risen substantially thanks to the help of modern medicine and hygiene practices. However, we wondered what the life expectancy of ancient humans would have been. Some research indicates that early people may have lived longer lives, but that’s not the case for all.

