Escaping The Doomscroll: How Social Media Could Work With Us, Not Against Us

Social media: it’s where we catch up with friends, watch funny videos, and sometimes fall into a bottomless pit of doomscrolling, that curiously compelling habit of consuming excessive amounts of news and other content — especially of the negative or stressful variety. While social platforms promise connection and entertainment, many of us feel overwhelmed by how much time we spend there, and how little we get out of it.

New research from the University of Bristol offers a fresh perspective. Published in ACM Transactions on Computer-Human Interaction, the study suggests that a healthier online experience doesn’t come from cutting social media out of our lives altogether, but using it in a way that matches our personal motivations and boundaries.

When Social Media Turns into Addiction

We all engage with social media for different reasons: staying in touch, finding inspiration, unwinding. But when use becomes habitual or driven by pressure, the effects can take a toll. Social media addiction has been linked to anxiety, depression, sleep disruption, and body image concerns — not to mention its impact on relationships and productivity.

“Many people feel the need to better control their time on social media,” said lead author Dan Bennett from Bristol’s Faculty of Science and Engineering in a press release. “While social media offers entertainment, social connection and opportunities for personal growth, people feel the need to better manage their engagement, to avoid wasting time and engaging in a way which damages their mood and well-being.”

Understanding why we engage could be a powerful tool in managing how we engage. The study points out that motivation — the psychological forces behind our behaviors — plays a central role. It’s not just about goals; it’s also about our relationship with the activity and how it evolves.

Read More: What Is Smartphone Addiction and Is It Fueling Mental Health Problems?

Four Types of Social Media Users

To explore how people actually engage with social media, the researchers surveyed 500 users and used a person-centered machine learning approach to group them by their motivations and behavior. The result? Four distinct user types emerged.

Socially Steered Users often feel shaped by peer expectations and social pressure, logging on out of obligation rather than desire.

Automatic Browsers tend to scroll without a clear purpose, describing their use as “meaningless” and frequently regretting how much time they spend online.

Deeply Invested Users connect social media closely with their personal identity and goals, but despite this meaningful connection, they too often struggle with overuse and regret.

Then there are Goldilocks Users — those who see value in social media but maintain a healthy level of detachment. This group reported the lowest levels of regret, suggesting that a balanced approach might be the sweet spot.

“We know that one size does not fit all for digital self-control,” Bennett explained in the release. “People are affected differently by their social media use and have different needs for managing their time online. However, we have lacked data on what drives different experiences and needs, and how to adapt social media designs to suit these needs.”

A New Kind of Design

The takeaway? Social media platforms could be redesigned to support more intentional, personalized use. Instead of nudging everyone toward constant engagement, interfaces might offer tools tailored to each user type — for example, features that help compulsive users regain control, or tools that support socially constrained users in setting boundaries without losing connection.

While Goldilocks Users arguably had the best outcomes overall, Bennett noted that each group presents unique challenges for self-regulation. "By tailoring social media designs to these different needs, platforms could help users stay in control and make their time online more purposeful and valued,” he said.

And it doesn’t stop with social media. The team found similar motivational patterns across other technologies, from gaming to wellness apps. This points to a broader opportunity: designing tech that supports sustainable, meaningful engagement — focused less on maximizing screen time, and more on what actually matters to each of us.

Read More: What Is a Social Media Cleanse?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Having worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries, Jenny excels at translating complex scientific concepts – ranging from medical breakthroughs and pharmacological discoveries to the latest in nutrition – into engaging, accessible content. Her interests extend to topics such as human evolution, psychology, and quirky animal stories. When she’s not immersed in a popular science book, you’ll find her catching waves or cruising around Vancouver Island on her longboard.