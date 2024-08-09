Caves Or Valleys? The Debate Over Neanderthal Dwellings Continues

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

The fact that most humans spend most of their time indoors is not a subject of great debate. In contrast, archeologists agree that Neanderthals spent most of their time outdoors, so what were their living .

Scientists have evidence dating Neanderthals to more than 520,000 years ago. They believe Neanderthals originated in Africa and then migrated to Europe. They went extinct around 40,000 years ago.

They left little behind for scientists to analyze. Although some ancient skeletons have been excavated and studied, there is little physical material to indicate how Neanderthals lived. But, scientists have been able to gain insight from some remnants of their living spaces.

Read More: The Journey of Early Humans Leaving Africa Reveals a Key Migration Point

Where Neanderthals Lived

When available, Neanderthals lived in naturally occurring rock shelters. Coastal cliffs, for example, offered overhangs that provided protection from wind, rain, or intense sun. Similarly, rock shelters in forests or mountains were ready-made refuges.

There is also evidence that Neanderthals lived in open-air sites such as fields, forests, or valleys. Scientists, however, do not have evidence that Neanderthals were able to create their own shelters, such as huts or tents.

“In terms of enclosed structures with roofs, there isn’t evidence to support that,” says Amy E. Clark, an assistant professor of archeology at Harvard University.

There have been instances in which archeologists thought they identified Neanderthal abodes. In the 1960s, for example, archeologists found a ring of large rocks in Lazaret Cave near Nice, France. They argued it must have been used to secure a tent within the rock shelter. Similarly, in Southern France, the open-air site of Terra Amata was said to have the remains of ancient huts. Reexamination in later decades has found this to be highly unlikely.

Read More: Did Neanderthals Really Live in Caves? A Closer Look

Did Neanderthals Build Shelters?

Although scientists can’t be certain whether Neanderthals ever constructed shelters for themselves, Clark says that primate behavior allows scientists to extend some of their tendencies to Neanderthals.

“Chimps and other great apes weave nests to sleep in. It’s a learned behavior,” Clark says.

Great ape nests are made with materials available, and typically reconstructed each day. For Neanderthals, Clark says the nests likely helped with thermoregulation and were likely one strategy Neanderthals had for keeping warm at night.

These nests could have been used in open-air sites or rock shelters to make Neanderthals more comfortable and warmer than if they slept directly on the ground.

Read More: The Fascinating World of Neanderthal Diet, Language and Other Behaviors

The Debate Over How Neanderthals Used Fire

Even when scientists find Neanderthal-related evidence, they often debate as to how the objects were used or what they meant.

“There is great evidence in rock shelters [that] they were using fires,” Clark says.

But did Neanderthals start these fires themselves? Or use fire consistently? These questions are part of an ongoing debate.

“Some archeologists have argued that Neanderthals can’t make fire and could only steal it from natural sources,” Clark says.

Starting a fire required using tools and knowledge on how to fan and then feed the flames. Naturally occurring fires might have come from lightning strikes or volcanic eruptions. Neanderthals could have gotten close enough to use the fire for their purposes.

The archeological record, however, isn’t consistent and doesn’t offer a clear answer. At some sites, Clark says scientists have not identified evidence of fire, and they aren’t sure what this means.

“Why do we sometimes not see evidence of fire? Was it not as commonplace as today?” Clarks says. “That is a question that I’m very interested in, especially as I’m thinking of the meaning of the home in evolution.”

Read More: The Dawn of Fire: When Did Early Humans First Discover Fire?

Neanderthals Used Rock Formations for Shelter

Although ancient ash has endured, and scientists can identify early hominins’ use of fire, most physical elements have not been preserved. If Neanderthals built huts from animal hides and tree branches, scientists have yet to unearth such evidence.

But rock formations have provided some insight. Near open-air sites, scientists have identified rock formations that they think were placed intentionally by Neanderthals as a type of wind break, Clark says.

Wind breaks would have served several purposes. They would have reduced the impact of the wind and helped Neanderthals maintain their body temperature. Strategically placed rocks could have also helped prevent fires from blowing out or kept nests in place for the night.

What exactly these rocks meant to Neanderthals is another question that archeologists cannot definitely answer due to lack of evidence.

“A huge part of the record, we cannot see,” Clark says.

Read More: The Neanderthal Timeline Shows They Thrived for 400,000 Years, Then Disappeared

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Emilie Lucchesi has written for some of the country's largest newspapers, including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and an MA from DePaul University. She also holds a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Illinois-Chicago with an emphasis on media framing, message construction and stigma communication. Emilie has authored three nonfiction books. Her third, "A Light in the Dark: Surviving More Than Ted Bundy," releases October 3, 2023 from Chicago Review Press and is co-authored with survivor Kathy Kleiner Rubin.