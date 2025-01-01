Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi

Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi, Ph.D., is a freelance journalist who regularly contributes to Discover Magazine. She reports on the social sciences, medical history, and new scientific discoveries across a variety of disciplines.



Emilie began her career as features contributor to the Chicago Tribune. From 2002 to 2012, she contributed more than 800 stories to the paper. Her work has also been published in The Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, Baltimore Sun, Detroit Free Press, National Geographic, The Atlantic, and USA Today.



Emilie is an accomplished author of three nonfiction books: Ugly Prey: An Innocent Woman and the Death Sentence that Scandalized Jazz-Age Chicago (Chicago Review Press, 2017); This is Really War: The Incredible True Story of a Navy Nurse POW in the Occupied Philippines (Chicago Review Press, 2019); and A Light in the Dark: Surviving More than Ted Bundy (Chicago Review Press, 2023).



Emilie holds a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Illinois-Chicago, a Masters of Arts in communication from DePaul University, and a bachelor’s of journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.