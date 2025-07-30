Advertisement

A New Indo-European Language Is Discovered, Revealing Life of the Hittite Empire

Learn more about the new language researchers uncovered at the Boğazköy-Hattusha site, indicating the city’s residents loved learning and writing in foreign languages.

ByMonica Cull
(Image Credit: Ella_Ca/Shutterstock)

An Indo-European language has resurfaced after a 2023 excavation in Turkiye (Turkey).

The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Boğazköy-Hattusha has been a treasure trove of archaeological artifacts. Once the capital of the Hittite Empire, a Bronze-Age superpower (1650 B.C.E. to 1200 B.C.E.), researchers have uncovered nearly 30,000 clay tablets that contained cuneiform writing.

While most of the writings were in Hittite, considered the oldest Indo-European language and the primary language of the area at that time, researchers noticed a previously unknown language inscribed within the clay.

A New Foreign Language

While this new discovery is fascinating, according to Daniel Schwemer, a professor and head of the Chair of Ancient Near Eastern Studies at Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Germany, the discovery isn’t surprising.

"The Hittites were uniquely interested in recording rituals in foreign languages," Schwemer said in a press release.

According to Schwemer, the new language, written within a Hittite ritual text, originates from the land of Kalašma — an area located near modern-day Bolu or Gerede. This isn’t the first ritual text researchers have uncovered at the site. According to the records, Hittite scribes also wrote with Anatolian, Syrian, and Mesopotamian styles and linguistic methods.

Through these discoveries, researchers have also noted that Hittite scribes have compiled works in Luwian and Palaic — other Anatolian-Indo-European languages. Researchers can now add Kalašmaic to the list.

Read More: An Ancient Form of Greek Language Needs Help to Survive

Decoding the Ancient Text

Researchers are still working on decoding the Kalašmaic text. According to Elisabeth Rieken, a specialist in ancient Anatolian languages and professor at Philipps-Universität Marburg, the language does fall into the Anatolian-Indo-European family.

Rieken noted that, although Kalašma is geographically closer to where Palaic was spoken, the new language more closely resembles Luwian. However, further research is still needed to determine just how closely Luwian and Kalašma are related.

Uncovering Artifacts and Stone Tablets

The German Archaeological Institute has been excavating the Boğazköy-Hattusha site for over 100 years, and in 1986 it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site. One of its most notable features is the Lion Gate that boasts two large, stone-carved lions.

Archaeologists have uncovered thousands of artifacts, including stone tablets, temples, pottery, and a square green stone that may have had religious significance. However, some of the most important finds are the cuneiform stone tablets.

As of 2023, Professor Andreas Schachner of the Istanbul Department of the German Archaeological Institute has lead annual excavations to uncover more artifacts, like the tablet with the new language on it. Each year, these excavations provide more insight into the Hittites and their neighbors.

Read More: It Was Rare, But Ancient People Sometimes Needed to Translate Languages — Here's How

