7 of NASA’s Aerospace Launch Vehicles Currently in Use

NASA is still arguably the biggest player in space, but they don’t accomplish this alone. The agency makes use of various rockets built by companies like Northrop Grumman, the United Launch Alliance, SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

Here is a breakdown of the aerospace launch vehicles NASA currently uses — not including retired rockets such as Saturn V.

1. Atlas V

Atlas V rockets currently come in two series — the 400 and 500. These rockets were developed by the United Launch Alliance — a spacecraft engineering company formed in 2006 as a joint venture between Lockheed Martin Space and Boeing Defense, and Space & Security.

They can carry various sizes of payloads, depending on what needs to be delivered to orbit. The 400 series can carry up to three rocket boosters while the 500 series can carry up to five for larger payloads.

2. Electron

Rocket Lab was founded in New Zealand before moving to the U.S. about a decade ago. The Electron rocket has conducted 56 launches so far, deploying 203 satellites from three launch pads.

One great feature about the relatively small rocket is that it’s reusable — the first stage can be recaptured and flown again, saving money and material. Electron is a two-stage rocket, and batteries propel the engine that was built using 3D printing.

3. Antares

One of two rockets developed by Northrop Grumman, Antares can deliver up to 17,600 pounds of payload to the low Earth orbit. The rocket is operated with two stages and can be operated with a third stage. These rockets can be launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida, as well as Virginia, California, and Alaska launch pads.

4. Pegasus XL

Despite its name, Pegasus XL is the smaller rocket from Northrop Grumman. This rocket can launch small satellites that weigh up to 1,000 pounds. Instead of taking off from a launchpad, a special aircraft called Stargazer L-1011 carries Pegasus. At a sufficient height, the rocket is dropped from the plane, from which point it ignites and blasts its way into orbit.

5. Falcon 9

NASA uses two rockets from SpaceX as well. The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket — the world’s first in the orbital class. The rocket has launched 406 times now, and 336 of those times were reflights. This rocket is a two-stager.

6. Falcon Heavy

Falcon Heavy is another SpaceX rocket but is larger – it can carry nearly 141,000 pounds of payload into orbit. This rocket uses three reusable Falcon 9 engine cores, which include a total of 27 engines.

As one of the world’s largest rockets, it delivers more than 5 million pounds of thrust at lift-off. This is enough to carry the weight of a fully loaded 737 airplane including passengers, fuel, and luggage.

7. NASA SLS

The Space Launch System (SLS) has yet to lift off with a crew aboard — its first non-crewed launch in 2022 was finally conducted after years of delays. The crewed flight is scheduled for 2026, and will bring the Artemis II mission, including the Orion spacecraft, directly to the moon.

The SLS is the largest and most powerful rocket NASA has built — it can reach a speed of 24,500 miles per hour. This will help the rocket to the moon, which is about 1,000 times further than the International Space Station in low orbit.

