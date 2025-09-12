Advertisement

Catch Shooting Stars During the Rare Chi Cygnid Meteor Shower This Weekend

Learn more about the Chi Cygnid Meteor Shower, a rare shower that seems to grow every five years and will appear this September 2025, peaking between September 13, 2025, and September 15, 2025.

ByMonica Cull
single falling star with trees in the background
A falling star during the Perseid meteor shower. (Image Credit: Sofoklo/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than the night sky as the Chi Cygnid meteor shower peaks. This shower is more on the modest side when it comes to meteor production, but the meteors do fall rather slowly, making them easier to see.

Learn more about this rare and rather new meteor shower, and what you all need to prepare for a spectacular show.

When Is the Chi Cygnid Meteor Shower?

The Chi Cygnid meteor shower, which started around September 4, 2025, has been showing signs of heightened activity and is expected to peak between the evenings of September 13, 2025, and September 15, 2025.

One of the best parts about this meteor shower is that, because of the height of the constellation in the sky, the shower will be in the early evening just after sunset, so you won’t have to stay out too late.

Read More: Here’s What Meteors Streaking Toward Earth Look Like From Space

Viewing the Chi Cygnid Meteor Shower

When looking for the Chi Cygnid meteor shower, look high in the sky towards the constellation Cygnus, the shower’s radiant — the point from which the meteor shower originated. Because it will be higher in the sky, it’s best to observe this meteor shower while lying down, perhaps in a reclining lawn chair or blanket.

For optimal viewing, head out and away from city lights and other light pollution to a safe and dark area. Make sure to put your phone away to help your eyes adjust to the dark, then lie back and relax, and try to catch a glimpse of the shower.

What Is Unique About This Meteor Shower?

In 2015, NASA and SETI Institute astronomer Peter Jenniskens first spotted the Chi Cygnid meteor shower. Jenniskens and his colleagues noted that every five years, this meteor shower appears to have an increase in activity. In 2020, there was more activity when compared to 2015. Will 2025 yield the same results? Only time will tell.

Another unique feature about this meteor shower is that experts still aren’t quite sure exactly what the shower’s parent body is. Some researchers think it could be remnants of a comet from the Jupiter family, but more research is still needed. What we do know is that this meteor shower is only getting bigger, and the more we observe it, the more we’ll learn.

Read More: The 2025 Perseids Meteor Shower Could Feature 50 to 100 Meteors Per Hour, and Fireballs

Advertisement

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Flying NASA craft on collision course with asteroid
Avoiding Armageddon: Experts Must Hit a Sweet Spot to Redirect an Asteroid
Jupiter
Jupiter Is 4.5 Billion Years Old and We Now Know This From Ancient, Cosmic Raindrops
Asteroid Bennu
Tiny Particles Reveal Asteroid Bennu's Origin Story at the Beginning of the Solar System
Earth's deep space transmissions
If We Send Signals to the Right Spots in Deep Space, Aliens Could Hear Our Calls
Solar flare activity
A Solar Probe's Journey to the Sun Has Revealed the Mystery of Solar Flares
cluster of colorful stars in space
Stars Can Appear Red, Blue, and Yellow, But You’ll Rarely See One That’s Green
Comet hitting Earth from space
A Comet Could’ve Caused Rapid Climate Shift Around 12,800 Years Ago
full sturgeon moon
A Sturgeon Full Moon Rises and Planets Will Cluster in the Sky This Early August 2025
NGC4676
Dancing Mice and Bunny-Eared Jellyfish Galaxies — 6 Strange Shapes of Our Universe
twin meteor shower
Twin Meteor Showers Will Peak Together at the End of July 2025
Betelgeuse red supergiant
The Red Supergiant's Companion Is Discovered, Solving Centuries-Old Mystery
asteroid in space
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Past Earth Next Week, Sparing Us From an Impact

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe