66 Dinosaur Footprints Found on Rock at an Australian High School

The footprints were left around 200 million years ago, when small dinosaurs walked along or across an Australian waterway. (Image (Image Credit: Anthony Romilio, The University of Queensland)

There are a lot of things that you might expect to see at an Australian high school. Backpacks filled to the brim with books? Sure. Forgotten pencils and half-finished pages of homework? Definitely. But a stone slab stamped with dozens of fossilized dinosaur tracks? That might be a little lower on your list.

As surprising as it may seem, however, Biloela State High School in Queensland has long been home to one of Australia’s most footprint-filled stones from the Early Jurassic period. Described for the first time in a paper published in Historical Biology, the boulder features 66 fossilized dinosaur footprints from around 200 million years ago — more than any other boulder of the same size from Australia.

“The footprints are from 47 individual dinosaurs, which passed across a patch of wet, white clay,” said Anthony Romilio, the primary author of the paper and the paleontologist who identified the tracks, in a press release. “It’s an unprecedented snapshot of dinosaur abundance, movement, and behavior from a time when no fossilized dinosaur bones have been found in Australia.”

Schoolyard Stone

Discovered by miners in the Dunn Creek area of the Callide Basin in Queensland and donated to Biloela State High School in 2002, the significance of the stone was overlooked for about two decades. But after Romilio found fossilized dinosaur tracks on other stones from the area, he turned to the Biloela State slab, which he found smattered with fossilized footprints from dinosaurs.

“Significant fossils like this can sit unnoticed for years, even in plain sight,” the University of Queensland researcher said in a press release. “It’s incredible to think that a piece of history this rich was resting in a schoolyard all this time.”

Closely studying the stone, Romilio obtained impressive insights into the dinosaurs behind the tracks. “With advanced 3D imaging and light filters, I was able to reveal hidden details in the footprints,” he said in a release.

Varying in size from “tiny” to “small” to slightly larger than “small,” the tracks themselves were left by two-legged ornithischian dinosaurs, likely as they walked along or across a waterway. “Each footprint has three toes, indicating they belong to the ichnospecies Anomoepus scambus,” Romilio added in a release.

Like all other ichnospecies, this taxon is identifiable not by fossilized bones but by fossilized tracks. But these footprints say a lot about the ornithischians of Australia’s Early Jurassic period. The size and the spacing of the tracks indicate that these dinosaurs were small, for instance, with long legs that were around 6 to 20 inches in length. They also indicate that these dinosaurs moved at a moderate pace, walking at around 4 miles per hour.

“Evidence from skeletal fossils overseas tells us dinosaurs with feet like these were plant eaters,” Romilio said in a release. Equipped with bulky bodies, these dinosaurs also boasted long legs, short arms, and small heads with beaks.

Without fossilized bones from the time period, very little has been determined about the dinosaurs of Australia’s Early Jurassic. But where bones are absent, footprints fill in, divulging important information about the presence, abundance, and activity of dinosaurs that would’ve otherwise been forgotten to time.

Models of the stone are available online, alongside models of two other fossil-filled stones from the area, also attributed to A. scambus and also described in the Historical Biology paper. Accessible to all, these digitized footprints are now able to be seen not just by the students and teachers of Biloela State High School but by the world.

