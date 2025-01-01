Sam Walters

Sam Walters is the associate editor at Discover Magazine. For Discover’s website, Sam covers topics including archaeology, paleontology, ecology, and evolution, along with an assortment of other scientific studies. Sam also assigns and edits features for Discover’s print magazine and manages the History Lessons and Hot Science sections.



Before joining the Discover team in 2022, Sam studied journalism and history at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and served as a Leopold Fellow at the Nicholas D. Chabraja Center for Historical Studies. Sam graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism degree.