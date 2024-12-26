10 of the Most Unique Dinosaur Species Discovered in 2024

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

2024 was a busy year for dinosaur discoveries. New research from around the world revealed dozens of new-to-science identifications of prehistoric animals, including dinosaurs, prehistoric reptiles, and flying reptiles. Some were giant, some were small, and some lived in burrows. Find out which ones we thought were the most unique.

1. T. rex’s Cousin: Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis

In early 2024, paleontologists announced the discovery of a new tyrannosaur species that may be the closest cousin to the Tyrannosaurus rex. After analyzing the partial remains of a skull, the research team named the new dinosaur Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis.

Upon the initial discovery, researchers believed the skull belonged to a T. rex; however, after further study, they realized it belonged to a new species altogether. The skull remains of T. mcraeenis date back to between 71 million years and 73 million years ago, making it 5 million years to 7 million years older than T. rex.

2. The Chicken From Hell : Eoneophron infernalis

With a nickname like “Hell chicken,” it's a good thing that Eoneophron infernalis is no longer roaming the world. The oviraptor earned the moniker after paleontologists found E. infernalis in the Hell Creek Formation in the U.S.

Initially, researchers believed it was the fossil of an Anzu, a giant oviraptor. However, after analyzing the bone rings to determine age, they realized it was a new species of oviraptor. While an Anzu could weigh between 400 pounds and 700 pounds, E. infernalis was likely only about 200 pounds.

According to the findings published in the journal PLOS One, the new dinosaur’s name is a combination of the Greek word, eo, which means dawn and Neophron and is the name for the Egyptian vulture, sometimes known as “Pharaoh’s chicken.” The latter part of the name comes from the latin word for Hell, so altogether, the name translates to “Pharaoh’s dawn chicken from Hell.”

3. The Pterosaur from Scotland: Ceoptera evansae

In February 2024, researchers in the U.K. announced the discovery of a new flying reptile on the Isle of Skye in Scotland: Ceoptera evansae. According to the study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, finding pterosaur fossils has been typically rare because their hollow bones were so brittle. The few that have been found are often small fragments.

However, while not fully complete, the findings on the Isle of Skye are from one individual specimen. Researchers found fragments of C. evansae’s shoulder, leg, backbone, and wings.

With this finding, paleontologists could determine that this Jurassic-period flying reptile was not limited to one region but likely traversed the globe.

4 . The Pterosaur Down Under: Haliskia Peterseni

(Credit: by Gabriel Ugueto)

Besides C. evansae, researchers also unveiled another new pterosaur in 2024. Paleontologists from Kronosaurus Korner discovered the new species, Haliskia peterseni, in Queensland, Australia, and it’s estimated to be 100 million years old.

A research team from Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences identified the new species as an anhanguera, a group of pterosaurs that lived across the globe, including places like China, Spain, Morocco, North America, the U.K., and Brazil. With a 15-foot wingspan, H. peterseni was likely a fearsome predator.

5. The Burrower: Fona herzogae

The newly identified species of thescelosaurine, Fona herzogae was a dog-sized plant-eating dinosaur that lived about 99 million years ago during the Cretaceous period. After further research, paleontologists have determined that F. herzogae may have lived in burrows.

According to the findings, F. herzogae had strong bicep muscles, strong muscle attachment points on the hips, and fused bones on the pelvis. The fossils were also typically found nearly intact and chest down. These elements indicated that F. herzogae had the necessary build for burrowing. The location of the fossils indicated that they likely died in their burrows, helping with the fossilization.

6. The Spiny Lizard: Threordatoth chasmatos

In December 2024, researchers in the U.K. announced the discovery of a prehistoric reptile from the Triassic period. Paleontologists found the reptile Threordatoth chasmatos, in an old quarry in Cromhall, South Gloucestershire, a known hotbed for Triassic age fossils.

Based on the findings, the reptile likely looked like modern-day horned lizards and probably ate plants and insects while avoiding falling victim to larger prehistoric creatures.

7. With Blades like the Norse God: Lokiceratops rangiformis

Lokiceratops mural (Credit: Andrey Atuchin)

In June 2024, the Natural History Museum of Utah announced the unveiling of a new horned dinosaur species Lokiceratops rangiformis. Researchers first discovered Lokicereatops in Montana near the U.S.-Canada border. The fossil is one of the largest and most ornate ceratopsids found, with its frill containing two blade-like horns.

Lokicereatops is about 78 million years old and lived during the Cretaceous period. It was named for the Norse God Loki and his sharp curved blades.

8. The Traveling Sauropod: Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra

(Credit: José Antonio Peñas Artero) Reconstruction of the life form of Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra.

After years of research, a team of paleontologists from Portugal has identified a new species of sauropod that lived in what is now Spain about 75 million years ago. The new sauropod, Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra, likely measured 32 feet to 50 feet long and could have weighed 11 tons.

Besides this being a fantastic discovery, the research team also realized that this sauropod was much bigger than the sauropods usually found in the area. Along with that, Qunkasaura’s tail was also curved in a way that is similar to sauropods found in South America, not in Europe. This indicates that Qunkasaura may have had unique migration patterns, giving researchers a better look at how sauropods migrated during the Late Cretaceous.

9. The Speedy Dino with a Unique Tail: Chakisaurus nekul

Researchers in Argentina announced the discovery of a new bipedal herbivore in 2024. The dinosaur, named Chakisaurus nekul was about 8 feet to 10 feet long and just over 2 feet tall. Its medium build likely meant it was a fast runner. It lived about 90 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period in what is now Patagonia.

According to the research team, C. nekul had a long tail with a unique downward curve that is unlike other dinosaur tails. The team found C. nekul in the Pueblo Blanco Natural Reserve in Río Negro.

10. The New Spinosaurid: Riojavenatrix lacustris

Recent findings published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society identified a new species of spinosaurid. With long snouts and crocodile-like hands, spinosaurids were large, fearsome predators that dominated the mid-Cretaceous period. One species of spinosaurid was even larger than T. rex.

The newly named spinosaurid Riojavenatrix lacustris lived during the early Cretaceous period about 120 million years ago in what is now Spain. R. lacustris was likely 23 feet to 26 feet long and weighed about 1.5 tons. According to the study, R. lacustris is the latest to join a group of other spinosaurids to live on the Iberian Peninsula.

The group includes Camarillasaurus, Vallibonavenatrix, Protathlitis, and Iberospinus. This new discovery leaves researchers wondering how these predators coexisted in this environment.

