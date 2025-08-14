Advertisement

We Now Have a New Understanding of How Dopamine Works, Which Could Lead to Better Treatments

Learn more about the new study focusing on how the brain can send targeted bursts of dopamine, leading to advanced treatments for those with Parkinson's and drug addiction.

ByEmilie Le Beau Lucchesi
dopamine going through woman's brain
(Image Credit: Pavlova Yuliia/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

For decades, scientists have understood that when a person perceives something as pleasurable, dopamine is released in their brain. Hear a favorite song come on the radio? Dopamine time. See the vending machine accidentally release two treats instead of one? Dopamine. Show up to lap swimming and realize the pool is empty? A splash of dopamine.

In these happy moments, scientists thought dopamine was released as though it was flooding the brain. But a new study in Neurophysiology found the brain is also capable of sending targeted bursts of dopamine. This new insight could help scientists studying dopamine-related diseases like addiction or Parkinson’s.

What Is Dopamine?

Scientists didn’t fully understand the function of dopamine until the late 1950s, when it was proven to be a neurotransmitter. From then, scientists recognized that dopamine regulated behavior, cognition, movement, and also played a role in immunity.

As scientists’ understanding of dopamine became more sophisticated, they came to realize that the pathway dopamine takes in the brain is based on function. When related to reward, dopamine comes from nerve cell bodies in the ventral tegmental area. It is then released into the nucleus accumbens and prefrontal cortex. But when related to motor functions, dopamine comes from the substantia nigra cell bodies and then goes into the striatum.

Regardless of the pathway, scientists thought that once dopamine was released, it flooded the brain.

Only in the last few months did a new study find the brain is also capable of sending dopamine in short, targeted bursts.

Read More: Mice Forget Their Fears Thanks to the Flow of Dopamine Through Their Brains

Dopamine Distribution

In the July 2025 study in Neurophysiology, scientists used two-photon microscopy to examine brain tissue from mice. This highly advanced microscope enabled them to better visualize the brain's structure and how dopamine can be released to specific nerve cell branches.

“Up until now, we thought that dopamine only existed in a broad mode. It doesn’t mean that doesn’t occur, but these local dopamine signals also exist, and they can send meaningful signals to downstream circuits. We didn’t have the resolution or the ability to see these things before,” says Christopher Ford, the lead author on the study and a professor in the department of pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Understanding how dopamine is released in the brain could help with the treatment of dopamine-related diseases. People with Parkinson’s Disease, for example, have a dopamine deficiency. Scientists believe that because dopamine regulates motor control, the deficiency is responsible for many Parkinson’s symptoms, such as shaking or tremors.

One treatment for Parkinson’s involves a drug that mimics dopamine. Ford is hopeful that understanding how dopamine is released to specific circuits could lead to the development of more impactful pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement

“This finding that dopamine can signal in a more local mode can help us have a better framework for these drugs,” he says.

People living with addiction are also dealing with a dopamine deficiency. With addiction, a person gets a mood boost from a substance. The boost is far larger and more pleasurable than the brain’s dopamine release for rewards. Over time, the mood boost the person typically receives from the pleasures of daily life is muted in comparison to how they feel under the influence of substances.

Advertisement

By understanding what happens at the cellular level during dopamine deficiency, Ford says researchers may be able to better comprehend how these diseases develop and how treatment or prevention can be improved.

But first, there are still many questions to be answered.

“We’d like to find these local signals that we’ve discovered,” Ford says. “This study has found they exist and raises the possibility they can transfer information in downstream signals. How do these signals contribute to those broad events?”

Answers, however, may be years away. The current study, led by Andrew Yee, a postdoctoral fellow in Ford’s lab, took four years to complete.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 Essential Neurotransmitters for Everyday Life

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Emilie Le Beau Lucchesi

    Emilie Lucchesi has written for some of the country's largest newspapers, including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and an MA from DePaul University. She also holds a Ph.D. in communication from the University of Illinois-Chicago with an emphasis on media framing, message construction and stigma communication. Emilie has authored three nonfiction books. Her third, A Light in the Dark: Surviving More Than Ted Bundy, releases October 3, 2023, from Chicago Review Press and is co-authored with survivor Kathy Kleiner Rubin.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
two friends shopping
When Shopping With Friends, Our Brains Sync Up on Decisions
older couple sitting on the beach
Feeling Nostalgic for a Particular Place? You’re Probably Longing for the Sea
Elderly woman looks sadly out window
Depression and Bipolar Disorder May Be Early Signs of Alzheimer’s
White collar and blue collar handshake
We Tend to Trust Those From a Low-Income Background Over Wealthy Elites
Eureka moment woman at desk
The Eureka Moment May Be An Important Part of the Memory-Making Process
Playground in Tiny Town
When Navigating a Tiny Virtual Town, Children's Brains Create Detailed Maps
Doctor using ultrasound scanning machine
How to Hack Depression and Other Mood Disorders with Ultrasound
Patient in nature
Experiencing Nature Both in Reality and Virtually Could Ease Pain
Dopamine source
Mice Forget Their Fears Thanks to the Flow of Dopamine Through Their Brains
Woman sleeping in bed
Sleep Secures Past Memories and Prepares Our Brains for Future Learning
Woman taking a digital detox
What Happens to Our Brains When We Go Through a Digital Detox
Woman holding phone trying to remember something
What’s Going On Inside Your Brain When Your Mind Goes Blank?

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe