ADHD Is Difficult to Diagnose, But Getting the Right Treatment Is Crucial

ADHD seems to be on everyone’s mind recently. It may seem like ADHD diagnoses are on the rise, but it’s more likely that we’re just more aware of it now. Thanks to social media, there is a decrease in the stigma surrounding the disorder, and more people are aware of its symptoms.

However, even though ADHD is now discussed more often, it’s still relatively difficult to get a correct diagnosis for it. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is because ADHD shares similar symptoms with anxiety and other mood disorders.

Understanding and recognizing the symptoms of ADHD is the first step to a proper diagnosis. Here’s what to look for and why a correct diagnosis is beneficial for your health.

Read More: ADHD Diagnoses Seem to Have Increased on the Internet – Is It Really That Common?

What Is ADHD?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that usually presents itself in children and can carry on into adulthood. Symptoms can vary from person to person, but usually include trouble paying attention, impulsivity, disorganization, and restlessness. While there is no cure for ADHD, with the right therapies and medications, it’s possible to treat the symptoms.

The longer it is left untreated, the more difficult it becomes to recognize in adults. According to the Mayo Clinic, adults with ADHD also tend to have other brain disorders, such as mood disorders, anxiety, and personality disorders. The symptoms of both disorders can overlap, causing the ADHD to be left untreated. However, now that researchers can collect more data on ADHD, proper treatments are becoming more available.

Types of ADHD Treatments

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are two main pathways to ADHD treatments — physical interventions like therapies and medications. These treatment options will depend on a patient's age and other individual needs.

For children, a combination of group therapies where they interact with peers, along with interventions like family therapy, can help a patient, along with certain medications.

Cognitive behavioral therapy and medication combination can also help adults with ADHD. These treatments can help a patient maintain social and professional relationships. Each patient is unique; however, it’s always best to consult a medical professional when seeking guidance on ADHD.

How ADHD Impacts Your Health

ADHD can have some pretty major impacts on a patient's life. Patients could potentially lose jobs and personal relationships, develop low self-esteem and substance abuse disorders. A recent study in The British Journal of Psychiatry even says that adults with ADHD may have shorter life expectancies.

Advertisement

“It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should,” said Josh Stott, a professor in the UCL Department of Psychology & Language Sciences and senior author of the study, in a press release.

“People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem,” Stott continued in the release.

Advertisement

Making sure every person with ADHD finds the right diagnosis and treatment is something that won't happen overnight, but with more research and a better understanding of the disorder, getting the right treatments is possible.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

This article is a republished version of this previously published article.

Read More: ADHD Can Carry into Adulthood, and Could Lead to Depression and Anxiety

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: