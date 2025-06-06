Trees Can Warn Us of Volcanic Eruptions From Space

Chaitén Volcano in southern Chile erupted on May 2, 2008 for the first time in 9,000 years. NASA satellites that monitor changes in vegetation near volcanoes could aid in earlier eruption warnings. (Image Courtesy of Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)

Although volcanic eruptions may seem like a distant worry for many of us, about 10 percent of the world’s population lives within striking distance of a volcano. This includes those living in the U.S., which is, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, one of the world’s most volcanically active countries.

The widespread threat is why many scientists are working to discover early warning signs of volcanic activity. A new study, published by NASA, revealed an unlikely hero stepping up to help warn of impending eruptions – trees.

In a collaboration between NASA and the Smithsonian Institution, researchers have found that changes in tree leaves in the area surrounding a volcano can indicate when the volcano might erupt. By using NASA satellite images to monitor these trees, evacuation warnings can be sent out earlier than ever.

“Volcano early warning systems exist. The aim here is to make them better and make them earlier,” said volcanologist Florian Schwandner, chief of the Earth Science Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center, in a press release.

Read More: Trees Communicate With Each Other to Get Ready for a Solar Eclipse

How Can Trees Warn Us About Volcanoes?

Science has yet to discover a way to prevent volcanic eruptions, so the early warning signs of volcanic activity are key to keeping people safe. One of the earliest signs that a volcano is becoming active is the presence of carbon dioxide emissions. However, because there is already plenty of carbon dioxide present in the air at any given moment, it makes it difficult for scientists to discern whether or not there has been a volcano-related increase in the atmosphere.

Before now, those monitoring volcanoes would have to visit the volcanoes directly in order to measure the output of carbon dioxide. This method of detection is often dangerous, as volcanoes are notoriously located in remote areas with difficult terrain.

But how can trees help indicate this increase in carbon dioxide in an easily observable manner? When a volcano begins to prepare for an eruption, the movement of magma through Earth’s crust releases carbon dioxide and other gases. As these gases make their way to the surface, trees slurp up the carbon dioxide and their leaves become lush and greener than before.

Thankfully, these changes in tree foliage are easily visible from space. So, by using NASA satellite technology to monitor for these observed changes, scientists can be alerted to incoming volcanic activity sooner than other methods like seismic activity and changes on the ground.

“Our research is a two-way interdisciplinary intersection between ecology and volcanology,” said Josh Fisher, climate scientist at Chapman University, in the press release. “We’re interested not only in tree responses to volcanic carbon dioxide as an early warning of eruption, but also in how much the trees are able to take up, as a window into the future of the Earth when all the Earth’s trees are exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide.”

The First Study of Its Kind

This collaborative study is the first time changes in tree leaf color have been positively correlated to magma-generated carbon dioxide. The method isn’t foolproof, however, as factors such as climate and weather conditions determine whether the area surrounding a volcano is suitable for satellite monitoring.

Although it may not work in all geographic areas where volcanoes exist, the more early warning detection methods available for scientists to use, the better the public will be protected against future eruptions.

“There’s not one signal from volcanoes that’s a silver bullet,” said Schwandner in the press release. “And tracking the effects of volcanic carbon dioxide on trees will not be a silver bullet. But it will be something that could change the game.”

Read More: What Causes Volcanic Eruptions: Can We Predict Them?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

As the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, Stephanie Edwards interacts with readers across Discover's social media channels and writes digital content. Offline, she is a contract lecturer in English & Cultural Studies at Lakehead University, teaching courses on everything from professional communication to Taylor Swift, and received her graduate degrees in the same department from McMaster University. You can find more of her science writing in Lab Manager and her short fiction in anthologies and literary magazine across the horror genre.