Advertisement

New Yorkers Mask Up as Harmful Smoke Arrives from Canadian Wildfires

East Coast residents don masks to keep safe from harmful particulate matter from the fires in Canada, while wilderness firefighters from the U.S. and France head to Quebec to help fight the blaze.

ByMonica Cull
Photos from different time stamps on June 7, 2023 show how quickly the air quality in New York City has been changing.Credit: Nina

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

New York City (NYC) residents are masking up again, but not to protect against a virus.

East Coast residents awoke Tuesday morning (June 6) to their cities and towns shrouded in a thick, smokey haze from the current wildfires in Quebec, Canada. The smoke is so thick that NYC moved up to number one on the World Air Quality Index (AQI), according to IQAir, with a rating of over 200 — which is considered “very unhealthy.” The rating has since dropped to 161 – “unhealthy” — and the city still ranks near the top of the list.

“I used to wear my mask only inside because of being in a close office space,” says Nina, a Brooklyn resident. “But I would take my mask off outside because the air is usually fresh.” Now, Nina wears a mask outside to protect against the low air quality.

(Credit: Nina) Photos from different time stamps on June 7, 2023 show how quickly the air quality in New York City has been changing.

Nina

Fine Particles

As of June 7, the air quality is still low and rapidly changing as winds push the smoke south from Canada.

Wind carried the smoke from over 160 wildfires currently burning in Quebec and could keep the smoke there for a few days. With the smoke comes not only the haze but also fine particulate matter. According to NYC health officials, fine particles — PM2.5 — are among the most harmful air pollutants.

Blood can easily absorb these particles through the lungs. And officials say that long-term exposure to PM2.5 can lead to “an estimated 2,300 excess deaths from lung and heart disease each year in NYC."

What is Particulate Matter?

Particulate matter (PM), according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is “a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air.” PM2.5 are particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers and smaller. According to the EPA, 2.5 micrometers is about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

PM2.5 are often found in vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and wildfire smoke. Thanks to the Canadian wildfires, the PM2.5 levels in NYC are currently 15 times higher than the World Health Organization guidelines, according to IQAir.

Read More: New Study Links Traffic Pollution to Pediatric Asthma

An Unsettling Feeling

With the world still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, another event that impacts lung health can unsettle some residents.

Advertisement

(Credit: Erika Burbach)

Erika Burbach

“I went from not wearing a mask outside to wearing an N95 [outside],” says Nina. “I’ve noticed a lot more people not only wearing masks on the train again but wearing masks outside because you can see how bad the air is; it feels unnerving.”

Another thing that is unnerving to Nina is that for the pandemic, one of the ways to combat the virus was to be outside, have windows open and have fresh air circulating. For the smoke, however, it’s the opposite.

Advertisement

Across the city, officials have canceled outdoor events, and schools are keeping children inside for recess. City health officials urge residents to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed.

What Caused the Fires in Canada?

It’s uncertain what caused the wildfires in Canada. Most wildfires are caused by natural phenomena such as lightning strikes or by people — accidental or not. Throwing cigarette butts out car windows and dragging metal-like chains from behind vehicles can spark a wildfire. So can misuse of fireworks and campfires.

Factors such as drought and hot weather can also increase the likelihood of wildfires. According to The Washington Post, parts of Canada are experiencing extreme heat and higher-than-normal temperatures.

Wildfires take a lot of time and resources to extinguish. Usually, they can’t be completely put out without the help of Mother Nature. According to PBS, nearly 500 wilderness firefighters are working to put out the Quebec fires, with nearly 200 more wilderness firefighters coming from the U.S. and France to help.

Advertisement

Read More: Canadian Wildfire Smoke Was So Widespread it Was Visible From Nearly a Million Miles Away

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Janjucetus dullardi calf and mother
Ancient Shark-Like Whale Roamed Australia’s Surf Coast 26 Million Years Ago
Comet hitting Earth from space
A Comet Could’ve Caused Rapid Climate Shift Around 12,800 Years Ago
Ice Cavern
75,000-Year-Old Treasure Trove of Ice Age Animal Remains Provides Snapshot of a Lost World
Sunday Newsletter
Get Your Weekly Dose of Fun, Quirky, and Fascinating Science — Our Sunday Newsletter Is Here
white sand under water
Ancient Carbon Dioxide Burps Once Devastated Our Oceans, and Could Do So Again
Dried Earth
Ancient Africa's Climate Was Unexpectedly Rainy, Muddying the Story of Early Humans
Technician looking at urine sample
Repurposing Urine Into a Valuable Biomaterial Could Benefit Dental Implants, and Construction
Wind turbine efficiency
100-Year-Old Math Problem Broken, Helping to Improve Wind Turbine Efficiency
Earth at night from space
Could Earth Develop Its Own Consciousness? The Gaia Hypothesis Offers an Unorthodox Answer
Evolution after the Cretaceous Thermal Maximum
The Tyrannosaurus Rex Origin Story May Not Have Started in North America
Rug of biomass
Electricity-Conducting Bacteria Could Help Advance Environmental Cleanup
Continental drift speeds up
Global Thaw 10,000 Years Ago May Have Fueled Volcanoes and Sped Up Continental Drift

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe