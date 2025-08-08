Advertisement

A Comet Could’ve Caused Rapid Climate Shift Around 12,800 Years Ago

Learn more about the Younger Dryas event, an ancient climate change catastrophe that’s typically attributed to glacial meltwater.

BySam Walters
Comet hitting Earth from space
Image Credit: (Image Credit: Triff/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Around 12,800 years ago, the Northern Hemisphere got cold — really cold — in an abrupt climate change crisis called the Younger Dryas event. Now, researchers have found evidence that suggests that the sudden catastrophe may have been caused by a comet.

Reporting their results in a study in PLOS One, the researchers identified geochemical signatures in deep-sea sediments from Baffin Bay, off the coast of Greenland, which indicate that the cooling of the Northern Hemisphere’s air and ocean may have come from a collision with a comet as it disintegrated.

“Collisions of the Earth with comets led to catastrophes, leading to climate change, to the death of civilizations. One of these events was a catastrophe that occurred about 12,800 years ago,” said Vladimir Tselmovich, a study author from the Russian Academy of Sciences, according to a press release. “Having studied in detail the microscopic traces of this disaster in Baffin Bay, we were able to find multiple traces of cometary matter.”

Read More: 5 of the Biggest Extraterrestrial Impacts That Moved Oceans and Made Moons

Disintegrating Comets and Climate Change

samples of the molecular dust particles from the study

Examples of Fe-rich and silica-rich impact microspherules (a and b) and metallic dust particles (MDPs; c and d) interpreted as cometary dust from Baffin Bay cores. Yellow arrows show particles of FeSi, FeS, and FeCr on microspherules (a and b) and NiFe, low-O2 Fe, and native Fe on metallic particles (c and d). Note folded edges of MDP in panel d.

Moore et al., 2025, PLOS One, CC-BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Dropping around 10 degrees Celsius in the span of a single year, then stabilizing at a lower level for around 1,200 years, the temperatures of the Northern Hemisphere were abnormally cold throughout the course of the Younger Dryas, potentially prompting consequences for the plants, animals, and human civilizations that lived there. But whatever the consequences, their cause is typically attributed to an increase in glacial meltwater, which would have weakened the ocean currents that transport warm water throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

While some scientists suspect that this glacial meltwater arose without a comet, others say that one of these celestial ice clumps created the melt. Indeed, the proponents of the “Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis” posit that the debris from a disintegrating comet destabilized Earth’s ice sheet, causing the increase in glacial meltwater that disrupted the ocean’s circulation.

The hypothesis has found some support in terrestrial sediment and ice cores, though it has lacked evidence from deep-sea ones. Hoping to gather this evidence, the authors of the new study investigated the geochemistry of four deep-sea sediment cores from the time of the Younger Dryas event, taken from the floor of Baffin Bay.

Using an assortment of microscopy and spectroscopy techniques, which offered a closer look at the cores and their chemical compositions, the researchers concluded that the sediments contained material from a comet, based on “the morphology and composition of the microparticles found,” Tselmovich said in the release.

“The amount of comet dust in the atmosphere was enough to cause a short-term ‘impact winter,’ followed by a 1,400-year cooling period,” he added in the release. “The results obtained confirm the hypothesis that the Earth collided with a large comet about 12,800 years ago.”

Read More: Strikes From Two Eocene Asteroids May Not Have Changed Earth’s Climate Long Term

Metal Particles and Microspherules

Among the evidence that the team found were microscopic particles that were consistent with the metals in comet dust, and microscopic particles that were consistent with extraterrestrial material, containing a large amount of platinum, iridium, nickel, and cobalt.

Advertisement

The team also discovered spherical microscopic particles, or microspherules, that seemed both terrestrial and extraterrestrial in origin, which likely emerged when the debris from the comet exploded above or at the ground, mixing and melting into the material it encountered there.

Together, the findings indicate that a cometary collision occurred at around the same time as the Younger Dryas event, though additional research — perhaps involving deep-sea sediments — is required to establish a causal connection between the two.

Advertisement

“Our identification of a Younger Dryas impact layer in deep marine sediments underscores the potential of oceanic records to broaden our understanding of this event and its climatological impacts,” added Christopher Moore, another study author from the University of South Carolina, in the release.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Sam Walters

    Sam Walters is a journalist covering archaeology, paleontology, ecology, and evolution for Discover, along with an assortment of other topics. Before joining the Discover team as an assistant editor in 2022, Sam studied journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
The Middle of the Milky Way Is Home to a Supermassive Black Hole – Here’s What we Know
A Wormhole Would Really Look Like a Sphere, Not a Hole – Here’s Why
What Is Space-Time? Einstein's Theory of Time and Gravity Explained
Ice Volcanoes Across the Solar System Distort Surfaces with Boiling and Freezing Water
Cosmic Rays Could Energize Microscopic Life Under the Surface of Mars
Exclusive Podcast Episode: We've Only Explored 0.001% of the Deep Sea — What's Lurking Below?
Building Blocks of Life in Deep Space Could Mean Life Extends Further Than Once Thought
Twin Meteor Showers Will Peak Together at the End of July 2025
The Red Supergiant's Companion Is Discovered, Solving Centuries-Old Mystery
Ancient Migration Routes That Were Swallowed by the Sea Once Led Ancient Humans Outside of Africa
A 518-Million-Year-Old Ancient Squid-Like Creature Had “Complex Camera Eyes”
Airplane-Sized Asteroid Will Fly Past Earth Next Week, Sparing Us From an Impact

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe