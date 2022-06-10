Mind

Determining The Origin Of Our Moral Compass

Researchers may have determined whether or not morality is a learned behavior or if it is intrinsic.

By Monica CullJun 10, 2022 3:00 PM
Moral Compass
(Credit: Triff/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Are we naturally moral or are we taught to be moral? That is the question researchers at Osaka University in Japan are looking to answer. In partnership with Otsuma Women’s University, NTT Communication Science Laboratories and the University of Tokyo, researchers analyzed 8-month-old infants and their ability to shame the wrongdoing or anti-social behavior of a third party. The findings, recently published in Nature Human Behavior, found that infants could possibly “punish” negative third-party actions. 

According to the study, anti-social behavior is only seen in humans and is found across all cultures but there is little data on whether morality is a learned behavior or if it is intrinsic. 

“Morality is an important but mysterious part of what makes us human,” says the lead author of the study Yasuhiro Kanakogi in a press release. “We wanted to know whether third-party punishment of antisocial others is present at a very young age because this would help to signal whether morality is learned.”

Researchers created a new research paradigm specifically for this study. The research paradigm first familiarizes infants with a computer visual that shows two non-human subjects. In this case two different colored squares with a pair of eyes. Using the Gaze Contingency Technique a technique that changes the function of a computer screen using eye-tracking movements the infants watched a visual of the two neutral squares and were able to drop a rock on top of them depending on which one they stared at. In this case, the infants did not favor a square to drop a rock on. 

The next visual shown to the infants was of one of the colored squares “attacking” the other. After watching this video three times, the infants were again shown the visual of the two neutral squares. The infants then dropped rocks on the attacking square more than on the victim square.

“The observation of this behavior in very young children indicates that humans may have acquired behavioral tendencies toward moral behavior during the course of evolution,” says Kanakogi in a press release. “Specifically, the punishment of antisocial behavior may have evolved as an important element of human cooperation.”

While it's possible the infants were choosing to “punish” the attacking square, there is an element of human error. The infants might have merely had their attention drawn to the attacking square. While more research is needed, scientists out of Osaka University and their associates may be one step closer to determining whether morality is a learned behavior or not. 

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Does the Grand Civilization of the Inca Empire Still Exist Today?
Planet Earth
Local Divers Find Royal Shipwreck Off The UK Coast
Health
Time vs. Money: Understanding and Alleviating Time Poverty
Planet Earth
Genetic Analysis Reveals the Origin of a Hunter-Gatherer Society in Southern Thailand
Planet Earth
5 Of The Best National Parks For Kids
Planet Earth
Lost Ancient Society Found in Amazon Rainforest
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login