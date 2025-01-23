Adults with ADHD May Have Shorter Life Expectancy Than Those Without

According to a new U.K. study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have shorter life spans than those without. In this first-of-its-kind study, the authors determined that both men and women saw a drop in life expectancy, and this may be due to limited access to treatments and an overall misdiagnosis of ADHD.

A Shortened Life Expectancy

Researchers from the University College London (UCL) analyzed data from 30,029 adults in the U.K. with an ADHD diagnosis. They then compared that data against data collected from 300,390 study participants without an ADHD diagnosis, pairing them by age, gender, and type of medical care.

The findings show that men with ADHD have about a 7-year life span reduction while women with ADHD have about 9.

“It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should,” said Josh Stott, a professor in the UCL Department of Psychology & Language Sciences and senior author of the study, in a press release.

“People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem,” said Stott.

ADHD Misdiagnonsis and Undertreatment

Another thing the study authors noticed was that fewer than one in nine adults had received an ADHD diagnosis, meaning that only a fraction of people with ADHD could be studied.

“We know from studies of traits in the community and from studies of childhood diagnosis that the rate of ADHD in our sample is just a fraction of what it should be,” Stott said in a press release.

On top of limited diagnosis, many of those with ADHD don’t always receive the proper care they need. According to the study, ADHD is undertreated in the U.K., especially when compared to other surrounding countries.

Those with ADHD have trouble focusing on certain tasks, like certain job tasks or schoolwork. People with ADHD tend to be more impulsive and restless. This can lead to them losing their job or underperforming in school, leading to other challenges down the road.

Need for Treatment

With limited available data, it’s possible that the results of this study could vary greatly, and according to the study, researchers may have overestimated the drop in life expectancy.

“Only a small percentage of adults with ADHD have been diagnosed, meaning this study covers just a segment of the entire community,” said Liz O’Nions of the UCL Department of Psychology & Language Sciences, Bradford Institute for Health Research, and lead author of the study, in a press release.

“More of those who are diagnosed may have additional health problems compared to the average person with ADHD. Therefore, our research may overestimate the life expectancy gap for people with ADHD overall, though more community-based research is needed to test whether this is the case,” O’Nions added in a press release.

Regardless of overestimation or not, it is clear that people with ADHD are struggling. According to the study, about 8 percent of people diagnosed with ADHD had requested specific medical treatment in the last 12 months and did not receive it, compared to 1 percent of people without ADHD. This indicates that those with ADHD are seeking help but aren’t receiving any.

The study also states that when those with ADHD receive the care and treatment they need, they are less likely to have other mental health concerns or experience substance abuse.

“Although many people with ADHD live long and healthy lives, our finding that, on average, they are living shorter lives than they should indicates unmet support needs. It is crucial that we find out the reasons behind premature deaths so we can develop strategies to prevent these in future,” O’Nions concluded in a press release.

