Adding a Spark of Humor to Science Communication May Build Trust

There’s nothing like a well-timed joke to set the mood. Jokes can help ease tension in a conversation, make people feel more comfortable and engaged, and can even make you seem more trustworthy. Humor is something comedians and politicians alike have been using to connect with and captivate their audiences.

However, this technique has not often been used by scientists and science communicators for fear that the audience will not take the scientific information seriously, leading some to have a disinterest or a distrust in science.

A research team from the Grady College of Mass Communication at the University of Georgia wanted to see how adding humor to science communication would change an audience's view of the information, in a study published in the Journal of Scientific Communication. Turns out, the proof is in the punch line.

Science Communication and Humor

Sometimes, science can be a difficult subject to digest. That’s why we have science communicators — people who help translate those complex topics into language that is easier to understand.

The results of the study found that when science communicators introduced humor to the subject, there were positive reactions.

Adding humor to communication “can both have positive impacts on the likeability of a communicator, as well as enhancing perceptions that the message is an appropriate and legitimate source of scientific information,” said Alexandra Lynn Frank in a press release, a postdoctoral student at the University of Georgia.

Frank and her team’s work contributes to a growing body of research around adding humor to scientific communication.

Science Communication Through Social Media

(Image Credit: Alexandra L. Frank, Michael A. Cacciatore, Sara K. Yeo and Leona Yi-Fan Su) Examples of the tweets seen by participants

For this study, the research team examined humor in science communication through social media.

The study team created several similar cartoon images that all focused on a similar AI joke and made them seem like a Twitter/X post that was posted by a fictional science communicator named Dr. Jamie Devon. The jokes ranged from satire (Horatian type) to anthropomorphism — giving animals or objects human-like qualities — and one that is a combination of the two.

The research team then used the images in an online survey where study participants (who were aware of the survey but not of the study) were each given one of eight versions of the joke image and social media conversation with Dr. Devon.

The participants then had to rate how much mirth the joke made them feel, how trustworthy/likeable they thought the communicator was, and how valid the form of science communication was.

The study results found that the combination of satire and anthropomorphism elicited the most mirth.

The Perfect Punchline

Overall, the findings showed that adding a little humor to science communication can really go a long way.

“Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh,” Frank said in a press release. “When people find something funny, they’re usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it. Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists’ communication efforts, but only if people think they’re funny.”

However, while humor can add to communication, it should be effective and elicit mirth. Otherwise, the audience could find you too aggressive.

“It is important to note that recent research conducted by my coauthors indicates that harsh forms of satire can be perceived as aggressive, which may undermine the credibility of the source of scientific information,” Frank said in a press release.

According to the team, sarcasm and targeting an individual can also harm your credibility with the audience.

“When used responsibly, humor is a powerful tool that can humanize scientists and create meaningful connections with the public on social media. By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand,” Frank said in a press release. “This approach not only fosters goodwill but also has the potential to dispel misinformation in a friendly manner. Moreover, humor can spark curiosity, motivating people to seek out additional information on important scientific topics.”

