Discover Magazine - 2020

Discover Magazine

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

2020 Discover Magazine Issues

December

Are We Alone?

November

Solving the Mind-gut Mystery

September/October

Our Robotic Future

July/August

Everything Worth Knowing About Our Bodies

June

Becoming Human

May

Wired for Tech

March/April

Healing with Marijuana

January/February

The Science That Matters

