What Can You Put on Your Dog for Dry Skin? 23 Best Solutions

23 Best Solutions for Dog Dry Skin

What causes my dog to have dry skin?

There are many potential causes of dry skin on dogs. Allergies are the most common cause. Your dog may be allergic to a particular food, environmental allergens such as pollen or dust mites, or even something in their shampoo or other topical products.

Parasites, such as fleas, can also cause dry skin in dogs. These parasites can bite and irritate your dog's skin, causing them to scratch and groom more frequently. This excessive scratching can lead to dry, irritated skin.

Certain medical conditions can also cause dry skin in dogs. Hypothyroidism, for example, is a condition that can cause your dog's skin to become dry and flaky. If you suspect that your dog's dry skin may be due to a medical condition, it is important to take them to the vet for an evaluation.

What are some home remedies for dry skin on dogs?

There are many home remedies that can help relieve dry skin on dogs. Coconut oil, for example, is a natural moisturizer that can help soothe and protect your dog's skin. You can apply coconut oil to your dog's skin using a cotton ball or your hands.

Oatmeal is another natural remedy that can help relieve dry skin on dogs. Oatmeal contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe your dog's skin. You can make an oatmeal bath for your dog by adding one cup of oatmeal to a tub of warm water. Let your dog soak in the tub for 15-20 minutes, then rinse them off with warm water.

If you are looking for a commercial product to help relieve dry skin on dogs, you may want to try a hypoallergenic dog shampoo. These shampoos are designed to be gentle on your dog's skin and can help to moisturize and protect their skin.

What are some tips for preventing dry skin on dogs?

There are a few things you can do to prevent dry skin on dogs. First, it is important to make sure that your dog is getting enough fatty acids in their diet. Fatty acids help to keep your dog's skin healthy and moisturized. You can find fatty acids in foods like fish, flaxseed oil, and pumpkin seeds.

How can CBD oil for dogs help my dog for dry skin?

CBD oil is a natural remedy for many ailments, including dry skin. CBD oil can help to soothe your dog's skin and provide relief from itchiness and irritation. CBD oil is also known to promote healing and can help to speed up the recovery process from any existing skin conditions.

How can I tell if my dog has dry skin?

There are a few signs that you can look for to determine if your dog has dry skin. If your dog is scratching more than usual, has dandruff, or seems to be losing fur, they may have dry skin. Additionally, if their skin appears red, irritated, or flaky, they may also have dry skin. If you are unsure whether or not your dog has dry skin, it is always best to consult with a veterinarian.

Dry skin can be a nuisance for both you and your dog. However, by understanding the causes and taking preventive measures, you can help to keep your dog's skin healthy and moisturized. If you suspect that your dog has dry skin, be sure to take them to the vet for an evaluation.

We've taken the time to feature 23 best solutions for your dog's for dry skin below. These products have helped many dogs get relief from dry skin in a safe and quick manner:

Image courtesy Pupper

Veterinarians recommend Pupper's soothing, natural product for a pet's dry itchy skin on their pets. Effective ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, beeswax help create a barrier lock in hydration to combat irritation and promote healing.

It's hypoallergenic and tear-free, so it won't harm your dog's fur. It doesn't contain parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, all of which can remove natural oils from the hair. Pupper's oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo leaves your dog's coat clean, soft, and deodorized.

A dog with a healthy coat will have shine and be smooth to the touch, instead of brittle or coarse. Similarly, healthy skin should be supple and clear - not greasy, flaky, or bumpy. Your canine's health and nutrition affects the shine and texture of your dog’s coat from inside their body; regular grooming and skin care on the outside will assist in maintaining your canine's overall health.

Regular grooming benefits all dogs by removing loose hairs and dead skin cells, keeping the coat free of dirt and debris, distributing natural skin oils along the hair shafts, and more. Dogs with long coats especially require daily brushing to prevent tangles or mats, particularly around the ears, in the armpits or along their back legs.

Dogs with short hair require less brushing on a daily basis. However, any dog that sheds should be brushed on a daily basis to significantly reduce the amount of loose fur and dog dander floating in the air. It will also help to reduce the amount of hair that the dog swallows while self-grooming with his tongue.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD oil is a great solution for dogs with dry skin. CBD oil is known to be anti-inflammatory and can help to soothe your dog's skin. Penguin CBD oil is also full of omega fatty acids, which are great for maintaining healthy skin.

You can give your dog Penguin CBD oil orally or topically. If you choose to give it orally, you can add it to your dog's food. If you choose to use it topically, you can apply it directly to your dog's skin.

Penguin CBD oil is safe for dogs of all sizes and breeds. It is also GMO-free, gluten-free, and completely organic. To use Penguin CBD oil, start by giving your dog a small amount and increase the dosage as needed. Most dogs will need about 0.25 ml per day, but larger dogs may need up to 0.50 ml per day.

3. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Buddy Wash is a dog shampoo that is perfect for dogs with dry skin. This product contains lavender, which is known for its soothing properties. Buddy Wash also contains jojoba oil and aloe vera, both of which are great for moisturizing the skin.

To use Buddy Wash, wet your dog's fur and massage the shampoo into their coat. Rinse thoroughly and repeat as necessary. You can use Buddy Wash as often as you need to, but we recommend using it at least once a week.

Buddy Wash is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also pH-balanced and hypoallergenic. This product is made in the USA and it is cruelty-free.

4. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees hypoallergenic dog shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like shea butter and lavender oil, both of which are known for their moisturizing properties.

To use Burt's Bees hypoallergenic dog shampoo, wet your dog's fur and massage the shampoo into their coat. Rinse thoroughly and repeat as necessary. Burt's Bees hypoallergenic dog shampoo is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also pH-balanced and free of fragrances, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

5. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

Rocco & Roxie soothe dog shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. Rocco & Roxie soothe dog shampoo also contains jojoba oil, which is great for moisturizing the skin.

To use Rocco & Roxie soothe dog shampoo, wet your dog's fur and massage the shampoo into their coat. Rinse thoroughly and repeat as necessary. This product is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also pH-balanced and free of fragrances, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

6. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

No more stinky dogs in your home with Nature’s Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo. If your pup is getting a little smelly, give him a bath with this pH-balanced, lavender-scented shampoo. It’s fortified with aloe and vitamin B5 for moisture and shine, so he’ll be soft and silky when you’re done!

Just apply a liberal amount to his fur, work it into a sudsy lather, and rinse it completely. Repeat as many times as necessary for stubborn odors!

7. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Tropiclean

TropiClean medicated oatmeal dog shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. TropiClean medicated oatmeal dog shampoo also contains tea tree oil, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

8. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Image courtesy Oliver’s Choice

Oliver's Choice dog shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. Oliver's Choice dog shampoo also contains shea butter, which is great for moisturizing the skin.

To use Oliver's Choice dog shampoo, wet your dog's fur and massage the shampoo into their coat. Rinse thoroughly and repeat as necessary. This product is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also pH-balanced and free of fragrances, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

9. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Antiparasitic and Medicated Shampoo for Dogs contains micronized sulfur, salicylic acid & coal tar to help relieve mange, skin scaling caused by seborrhea and parasitic infections.

This pet shampoo is free of parabens, dyes, and soaps and will not interfere with topical spot-on flea and tick treatments. It can be used safely to treat skin conditions or scaling due to seborrhea, mange, or other parasitic infections.

10. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees dog shampoo for puppies is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like shea butter and lavender oil, both of which are known for their moisturizing properties.

To use Burt's Bees dog shampoo for puppies, wet your dog's fur and massage the shampoo into their coat. Rinse thoroughly and repeat as necessary. Burt's Bees dog shampoo for puppies is safe for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also pH-balanced and free of fragrances, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

11. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

The Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Shampoo from Espree is a great choice for dogs and cats with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties.

12. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy FURminator

The deShedding Shampoo is a great choice for dogs and cats with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The deShedding Shampoo also contains shea butter, which is great for moisturizing the skin.

13. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Wahl

The Wahl Pet Calming Shampoo is a great choice for dogs and cats with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Wahl Pet Calming Shampoo also contains lavender oil, which is known for its calming properties.

14. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Dechra

The MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo from VetriScience is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo also contains miconazole, an antifungal agent, and ketoconazole, an antifungal and anti-inflammatory agent.

15. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

The Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo also contains chamomile, which is known for its calming properties

16. Malaseb Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Malaseb Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Malaseb Shampoo also contains miconazole, an antifungal agent, and ketoconazole, an antifungal and anti-inflammatory agent.

17. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo also contains tea tree oil, an antifungal and antibacterial agent.

18. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

The Pet MD Antiseptic & Antifungal Medicated Dog, Cat & Horse Shampoo keeps your pal's skin clean while soothing common skin problems. This skin-friendly shampoo cleanses your companion's skin and coat effectively and helps to deodorize and heal fungal and bacterial infections such as hot spots, ringworm, and acne, as well as minor wounds, abrasions, and insect stings.

By being soap-free and paraben-free, it helps irritation which could become a bigger problem go away. The mix of chlorhexidine and ketoconazole act as an antifungal, antimicrobial, and antiseptic to get rid of the current skin issue while preventing new ones from occurring. It also helps the area heal by drying it out some and constricting blood flow to the area.

19. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Strawfield

The Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dogs is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo also contains chlorhexidine, an antiseptic agent.

20. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

The Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo also contains tea tree oil, an antifungal and antibacterial agent.

21. Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Petco

The Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo is a great choice for dogs with dry skin. This product contains ingredients like oatmeal and aloe, both of which are known for their soothing properties. The Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo also contains colloidal oatmeal, which is known for its soothing properties.

22. Pet Wellbeing Itch Support Gold - for Soothing Allergy-Related Itch in Dogs

Image courtesy Pet Wellbeing

If your dog has itchy skin, you're not alone—skin allergies are a common condition in canines. Itch Support Gold is a blend of nine herbal ingredients that can help relieve symptoms when dogs come into contact with an allergen. For some dogs, skin allergies are a constant condition, while for others they may be seasonal or occasional. If your dog is experiencing itchiness due to allergies, talk to your veterinarian about whether Itch Support Gold could be right for them.

Itch Support Gold is a drug-free solution that alleviates the physical sources of itchiness on the skin, including redness and discomfort. Drawing from traditional Chinese principles of medicine, Itch support targets imbalances to promote health rather than simply masking symptoms like many prescription drugs do. And because it's natural, there are no harmful side effects associated with long-term use.

23. Finn Allergy & Itch Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Finn

If your dog is struggling with allergies or itchiness, you want a solution that will ease their discomfort and help them heal. Finn's Allergy & Itch Supplement for Dogs contains three clinically-researched ingredients — colostrum, quercetin, and bee propolis — that have been shown to be effective in alleviating allergies and itchiness in dogs. And because it's natural, there are no harmful side effects associated with long-term use.