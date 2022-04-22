How Much Vitamin D3 Should I Take Daily?

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

How much vitamin D3 should you take on a daily basis? This is a question that many people are asking, as research continues to emerge about the importance of vitamin D3 in maintaining optimal health. Vitamin D deficiency is becoming increasingly common, so it's important to make sure you're getting enough of this essential nutrient.

In this blog post, we will discuss the recommended dosage of vitamin D3 and provide some tips for ensuring you're getting the most out of yourElm & Rye D3 supplement.

What is vitamin D3?

Vitamin D, also known as cholecalciferol, is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a vital role in many of the body's functions. Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health, and it also supports immune function and cell growth.

While our bodies can produce vitamin D from exposure to sunlight, many of us don't get enough sun exposure to meet our needs. This is why vitamin D supplements are becoming increasingly popular.

Vitamin D comes in two forms: D2 and D3. Vitamin D3 is the form that is most commonly found in supplements, as it is more bioavailable than vitamin D2.

Vitamin D is having a moment in the sun. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to an increased risk of everything from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer to mood disorders and dementia in recent years, according to research. The results have not gone unnoticed. Vitamin D supplements and testing kits are becoming increasingly popular.

Fortunately, this vitamin D increase isn't all sunshine and lollipops. Some consumers are taking too much vitamin D supplements. Researchers examined national survey data from 1999 to 2014 and discovered a 2.8 percent rise in the number of individuals taking potentially harmful dosages of vitamin D.

According to a study letter published inthe Journal of the American Medical Association, daily vitamin D3 supplement intake was more than 4,000 international units (IU) above the recommended amount. Furthermore, there was about an 18% rise in the number of individuals taking 1,000 IU or more daily during this time period.

What is the recommended dosage of vitamin D?

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin D is 600 IU (15 mcg) per day for adults. However, many experts believe that this amount is too low and that most people need more.

The Vitamin D Council recommends taking 1,000-2,000 IU (25-50 mcg) of vitamin D per day, and some experts believe that even higher amounts may be necessary.

How can I make sure I'm getting enough vitamin D?

There are a few things you can do to make sure you're getting enough vitamin D:

Get Regular Sun Exposure

Spend time outdoors in direct sunlight for 15-20 minutes a day to get your vitamin D fix. If you can't get regular sun exposure, consider taking a vitamin D supplement.

Eat Vitamin D-Rich Foods

Include foods like eggs, salmon, mushrooms, and fortified dairy products in your diet.

Take a Vitamin D Supplement

If you don't get enough sun exposure or you don't eat enough vitamin D-rich foods, consider taking a supplement. Elm & Rye's Vitamin D supplement is a great option, as it contains 2,000 IU (50 mcg) of vitamin D per serving.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's D3 Capsules are a great way to ensure you're getting enough vitamin D. Elm & Rye's D3 Capsules are made from natural ingredients and are free from fillers, binders, and artificial ingredients.

Elm & Rye's D3 Capsules are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. Not only that, but you can opt to buy this D3 supplement in gummies if you'd rather have a chewable option.

How much vitamin D does the average person need?

In November 2010, the Institute of Medicine's expert panel established a new "dietary reference intake" for vitamin D.

Assuming a person receives virtually no vitamin D from the sun and that they consume enough calcium, the IOM committee recommends consuming these amounts of vitamin D from food or supplements:

· 400 IU/day for infants age 0 to 6 months; the maximum safe upper level of intake is 1,000 IU/day for children aged 0 to 6 months

· 400 IU/day for 6- to 12-month-olds; maximum safe upper level of intake, 1,500 IU/day

· Adequate intake, 600 IU/day; maximum safe upper level of intake, 2,500 IU/day

· Adequate intake, 600 IU/day; maximum tolerable upper level of consumption, 3,000 IU/day for ages 4-8 years.

· Adequate intake, 600 IU/day; maximum tolerable upper level of intake, 4000 IU/day Adolescents (10-19 years) and adults may use up to 4,000 IU per day. Children 9 through 70 months require only 600 IU each day.

· Adequate intake: 800 IU/day; maximum safe upper level of intake, 4,000 IU/day for persons over 71 years old.

Note: You should never give infants or children supplemental vitamin D without talking to your doctor first.

The Vitamin D Council recommends that healthy adults consume 2,000 IU of vitamin D each day -- more if they don't get enough sun.

The IOM's cautious recommendations will no doubt spark debate among scientists and physicians. Here's a guide of thumb: If you're considering taking more vitamin D than the IOM committee recommends, talk to your doctor or pediatrician first.

Can taking too much vitamin D3 hurt you?

Vitamin D toxicity can occur at any level, and even small doses might be fatal. Vitamin D overdoses are not unusual, and they can be dangerous, even if there are no symptoms of overdose. Vitamin D is unlikely to cause immediate effects in the form of severe sickness; instead, these may show up months or years later.

What are the signs that I took too much vitamin D3?

The signs of too much vitamin D include nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, constipation, weakness, and weight loss. If you experience any of these symptoms after taking vitamin D supplements, stop taking the supplement and call your doctor.

You may need to be treated with intravenous fluids and medications. Vitamin D toxicity is rare, but it can be serious.

If you think you may have taken too much vitamin D, call your doctor or poison control center immediately. Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity can take months to develop. Early treatment is important to prevent more serious health problems.

Will I know right away if I took too much D3?

It can take weeks or even months for symptoms of vitamin D toxicity to develop. If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, stop taking your supplement and call your doctor immediately.

Your doctor will likely order a blood test to check your vitamin D levels. They may also recommend other tests to rule out other possible causes of your symptoms.

How common is vitamin D deficiency?

Vitamin D deficiency is actually quite common. In fact, it’s estimated that one billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D.

So why are so many people deficient in vitamin D?

There are a few reasons. For one, we’re spending less time outdoors, which means we’re not getting as much sunlight exposure.

Another reason is that our diets are often lacking in vitamin D-rich foods.

So how much vitamin D should you take daily?

The amount of vitamin D you need depends on a few factors, including your age, health status, and whether you’re exposed to sunlight.

So what’s the best way to get enough vitamin D?

There are a few ways. You can get vitamin D through sunlight exposure, food, and supplements.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these:

Sunlight Exposure

Probably the best way to get vitamin D is through sunlight exposure. Just spending time outdoors in the sun can help improve your vitamin D levels.

But how much sunlight do you need?

The amount of time you need to spend in the sun depends on a few factors, including your skin tone, the time of day, and the season.

In general, fairer-skinned people will need less time in the sun than those with darker skin.

The time of day also matters. The sun’s rays are strongest between the hours of ten a.m. and three p.m. And finally, the season matters. During the winter months, when the sun’s rays are weaker, you may need to spend more time in the sun to get enough vitamin D.

Food

Food can be a good way to increase your vitamin D levels. Some good sources of vitamin D include fatty fish, like salmon and tuna, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products.

Supplements

If you’re not getting enough vitamin D from sunlight exposure and food, you may need to take a supplement.

The amount of vitamin D you need from a supplement will depend on a few factors, including your age, health status, and whether you’re exposed to sunlight.

A general rule of thumb is to take between 400 and 800 IU (international units) of vitamin D per day.

But again, the best way to get vitamin D is through sunlight exposure. So if you can, spend some time outdoors in the sun. And if you can’t, make sure to eat foods that are rich in vitamin D or take a supplement.

What are the ideal blood levels of vitamin D?

The answer may depend on who you ask, but the Vitamin D Council recommends a blood level of 50-70 ng/ml year-round. Some researchers believe that even higher levels are needed for optimal health.

But how much vitamin D do you need to take to achieve these levels?

There is no simple answer, as it depends on many factors, including those we discussed earlier on in this article:

· Your age

· Your weight

· Your diet

· How much sun exposure you get

· Whether you have any health conditions that affect vitamin D absorption

If you're not sure how much vitamin D you need, it's best to speak to a doctor or nutritionist. They can help you determine the right dose for you based on your individual needs.

Can vitamin D3 cause hair loss?

There is some evidence that vitamin D deficiency may be a contributing factor to hair loss. One study found that women with hair loss had significantly lower levels of vitamin D than women without hair loss.

While more research is needed to determine whether vitamin D supplementation can help with hair loss, it may be worth taking a supplement if you're deficient in this nutrient. Aim for 600 IU (international units) of vitamin D per day. You can also get your vitamin D levels checked by a doctor to see if you need to supplement.

If you're concerned about hair loss, be sure to talk to your doctor. While vitamin D deficiency may be a factor in hair loss, there are many other potential causes. Only a medical professional can diagnose the cause of your hair loss and recommend treatment options.

Can we get enough vitamin D from the sun alone?

Although exposure to the sun is the most effective way to acquire adequate vitamin D, it comes with a cost. Furthermore, the quantity of sunlight required varies.

Individuals with darker skin, in particular those over the age of 60, produce less vitamin D in their skin.

Seasonality and geography are also important since vitamin D production varies with distance from the equator.

Vitamin D can also be formed in the skin through modest amounts of sun exposure, and it's best to limit your time outdoors to 10 to 15 minutes, exposing your arms, legs, stomach, and back.

The Skin Cancer Organization says that you should only apply this product two to three times each week, followed by sunscreen. After then, your body will eliminate any extra vitamin D and you'll be exposing yourself to sun damage with no added protection.

Keep in mind that the same thing that helps your body create vitamin D can also cause DNA damage, sunburn, and genetic mutations. This might lead to wrinkles appearing and raise your risk of skin cancer.

How much D3 can I get from 15 minutes in the sunshine?

The amount of time you spend in the sun affects how much vitamin D you can make. For example, if you have very dark skin, you may need up to 30 minutes of sunlight exposure daily to get enough vitamin D. However, if you have lighter skin, 15 minutes of sun exposure each day may be enough.

What is the difference between vitamin D and vitamin D3?

Vitamin D is a vitamin that humans require to survive. Vitamin D2 and vitamin D3 are the two forms of the vitamin in the human body. There isn't much of a difference between vitamin D3 and simply vitamin D, since they're all referred to as "vitamin D."

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is stored in the liver and released into the bloodstream when needed. Vitamin D can also be obtained from food or supplements. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals that are essential for bone health.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to osteoporosis, rickets, and other health problems. Most people get enough vitamin D from exposure to sunlight and from their diet. However, some groups of people are at risk for vitamin D deficiency and may need to take supplements.

What is Rickets?

Rickets is a disease that causes weak or soft bones in children. Rickets is caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphate in the diet. Children with rickets may have bowed legs, delayed growth, and muscle weakness. Rickets is treated with supplements of vitamin D, calcium, and phosphate.

Why is D3 measured in IU's?

The body only needs a small amount of vitamin D each day. However, because it is difficult to get enough from food sources alone, many people choose to take supplements. Vitamin D is measured in International Units (IU) and the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for adults is 600 IU/day.

Some experts recommend higher doses of vitamin D, particularly for people at risk for deficiency. The tolerable upper limit (the highest safe dose) for adults is 4000 IU/day. Higher doses may be necessary to treat deficiency in some people, but this should only be done under the supervision of a healthcare provider.

If you are considering taking vitamin D supplements, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider first. This is especially important if you are taking other medications, as vitamin D can interact with some drugs.

What does fat-soluble mean?

Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body's fatty tissue. They can stay in the body for long periods of time and do not need to be consumed every day. Because vitamin D is fat-soluble, it can build up in the body and potentially lead to toxicity if taken in large doses.

Again, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider before taking any vitamin D supplements, especially if you are already taking other medications.

While the RDA for vitamin D is 600 IU/day, some experts recommend higher doses of vitamin D, particularly for people at risk for deficiency. The tolerable upper limit (the highest safe dose) for adults is 4000 IU/day.

Higher doses of vitamin D may be necessary to treat deficiency in some people, but this should only be done under the supervision of a healthcare provider. If you are considering taking vitamin D supplements, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider first.

What are the benefits of vitamin D?

Vitamin D plays an important role in bone health. It helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, two minerals that are essential for bone development and maintenance. Vitamin D also helps to prevent osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and fragile bones.

In addition to its role in bone health, vitamin D is also thought to have other health benefits, such as reducing the risk of some cancers, heart disease, and type II diabetes.

Do I need to see a special doctor if I think I'm vitamin D deficient?

No, you don't need to see a special doctor to know if you are vitamin D deficient. You can have your blood tested by your regular doctor to find out. It usually takes a few days for Vitamin D blood test results to come back.

Final Thoughts About Vitamin D3

In general, most people need between 600 and 800 IU of vitamin D per day to maintain healthy blood levels. However, some people may need more or less than this, so it's important to speak to a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient for overall health, so it's important to make sure you're getting enough. If you're not sure how much you need, speak to a healthcare professional to find out. They can help you determine the right dose for you based on your individual needs.