Custom Dog Portraits: Complete Guide

In this article, we will go over everything you need to know about ordering custom dog portraits. This includes what resolution photos should be, how to order the right size canvas, and some tips for taking the best picture of your pup!

It's every dog lover's dream to own a portrait of their beloved four-legged friend. You will cherish these memories for years to come and having something physical that shows off your canine companion is the perfect way to keep the love alive. Let's begin with how to take the best pictures of your dog.

What is a digital pet portrait?

A digital pet portrait is a photographic rendering of an animal, most often a dog, that has been created using software to create a two-dimensional image. In other words, it is a computer-generated image of a pet.

This is different from a caricature, which tends to exaggerate physical characteristics for effect.

The most important thing is to have a good photo. It doesn't need to be professional, but it should be well lit and the focus should be on your dog.

Most photos work for a custom portrait of your pet. However, if you would like a photo of your dog's face, make sure to get a clear shot to show their eyes and nose. Also, avoid taking a photo with a distracting background or anything that will take away from your pet's portrait. Try to find a plain background or one with minimal distractions that won't take the focus from your dog.

When you have chosen an angle that highlights their eyes and nose, it is time to find a company that will make your dog's portrait. There are many different companies that offer this service, so be sure to do your research before choosing one.

There are a few things you can do to make sure you get the best photo of your pup to use for their portrait.

Getting the Photo Just Right

There is no one perfect way to take a photo of your dog, but there are a few things you can do to make sure the picture comes out great. The most important thing is to get down to their level. This will help capture their personality and make them look bigger in the photo. You also want to make sure there is plenty of light too, so sit outside on a sunny day if you can. If not, make sure your flash is on and you are in a well-lit environment.

You want to get their attention with one of their favorite treats or toys. Then once they are looking at the camera snap the picture! Do not move around or play with them too much, as they will get distracted and the photo will change.

Getting a Great Canvas Print

When you order a custom dog portrait it will likely come on a canvas print. There are many different sizes available so whether your dog is big or small we've got you covered. Just make sure to measure your dog before you order, as pet photos are the best way to show off your lovable furry friend!

Resolution Matters

When taking or ordering a photo of your pup make sure it is at least 1,000 pixels by 1,000 pixels. This will ensure their portrait is crisp and clear. If you are not sure how to resize your photo or if it is not at the required resolution, many online photo printing services can help you out.

What Size?

Dog portraits come in all shapes and sizes so determine what works best with your decor. If you are looking for something traditional, consider getting a 12x12 print or even an 8x10 if you'd like to be able to easily move it around. If you have a lot of wall space to fill and want something unique, go for a larger size, like 16x20 or 20x24.

Ordering Is Easy

Once you have your great photo in hand it's easy to order your custom dog portrait. Just visit one of the online sites that create custom dog portraits and follow their simple instructions. Most services allow you to preview the finished product before ordering, so you can be sure it is just perfect.

We hope this guide helps make ordering your custom dog portrait easy and fun. And don't forget to cherish those memories every time you look at their beautiful face.

What Tips Do You Have for Taking a Good Photo?

Taking a good photo of your pet is easier said than done! While there are many tips listed below, they are not all necessary for taking a good portrait.

For the best photo, you should aim to take one that has your pet facing straight towards the camera with its head parallel to the lens of the camera. Avoid photos where your dog or cat is looking at an angle or not facing directly towards the camera.

Also, it is best if they are standing or sitting in a relatively calm environment and are not too close to or far away from the camera. Try to get them in a natural setting, as opposed to one that has been set up for the photo.

Some other things to keep in mind when taking photos of your pet are to make sure that they are clean and well-groomed, and that there is no distracting noise in the background.

You can also choose to have a custom pet portrait made of your pet's paw prints. This is a great option for those who have lost their furry friend and want something to remember them by.

When ordering a paw print portrait, you will need to send in a clean and dry paw print. The company will then create a custom portrait of your pet's paw prints using the print you sent in.

What is the best pet portrait company?

Porter Reid creates custom pet portraits for dogs, cats, and any other pets you can think of. They offer a great way to show your love for your furry friend through the perfect portrait.

The process will usually include uploading your photo, choosing a print method (canvas or photo paper), choosing a size, style, and frame for your print (if desired), and then previewing and ordering the portrait. Most services allow you to preview the finished product before ordering, so you can be sure it is just perfect.

How Much Should I Spend on a Custom Pet Portrait?

Many people want to know how much they should spend on a custom pet portrait. The answer really depends on the size and resolution of the photo, as well as the company you are using. Generally, you can expect to pay around $50 for an 8x10 print on photo paper, or $100 for an 18x24 canvas print.

You may also want to consider adding a frame to your print, which can drive the price up by another $25-50. So, if you are looking for a larger print, you may have to spend a little more.

What are the Advantages of Having a Custom Pet Portrait?

There are many advantages to having your pet memorialized in a custom portrait. One great advantage is that it can be passed down from generation to generation so they can remember all of the moments you shared with your four-legged friend.

Another advantage of having custom dog portraits is that it allows you to show off your pet's unique physical characteristics, personality traits, and more. You can create lasting memories for years to come with this special memento of the time you spent together.

What are the Disadvantages of Having a Custom Pet Portrait?

One disadvantage of having a custom pet portrait made is that it can be pricey. The costs will depend on the size, style, material, and company you are using, so it's important to do your research ahead of time.

Another disadvantage is that you will have to wait for the portrait to be finished before being able to see or pick up your order. The waiting can be very difficult if your pet recently passed away and you want a custom portrait made as soon as possible. It's important to factor in the turnaround time when ordering your portrait.

Can I order a custom portrait of my pet online?

Yes, you can order a custom portrait of your pet online. There are many different companies that offer this service, so be sure to do your research before choosing one.

As we stated earlier, Porter Reid is an excellent company to start with for your custom pet portrait. They have high-quality pet portraits and an easy-to-use website for ordering.

When ordering a custom pet portrait online, you will need to provide a high-quality photo of your pet. The company will then use the photo to create a custom portrait of your pet.

You can choose from a variety of different materials, sizes, and styles for your portrait. You will also be able to pick the orientation of the portrait (vertical or horizontal).

Where do I Hang my Pet Portrait?

Once you have received your custom pet portrait, the next question is always where to hang it.

There are a few things to consider when deciding where to put your pet's portrait. The first is the size of the portrait. You don't want to choose a spot that is too small or too large for the portrait.

Another thing to consider is the type of material the portrait is printed on. If you have a portrait that is printed on canvas, for example, you will want to hang it in a spot where it can be seen and appreciated.

You may also want to consider the color of the portrait and how it will match the décor in your home.

Once you have taken all these things into consideration, here are a few ideas for hanging your pet's portrait:

● Above your fireplace

● In a hallway or entryway

● Over your bed or headboard

● In a children's room

● In a pet's room or kennel

● As part of a gallery wall with other family photos and artwork.

As you can see, there are many different ways to hang your pet's portrait in your home. Be sure to choose a spot that is special to you and allows you to appreciate your pet's portrait every day.

What is landscape vs. portrait?

When you are ordering your pet's portrait, be sure to decide whether you want the portrait in horizontal (landscape) or vertical (portrait) orientation.

Portrait orientation is taller than it is wide and looks good when hanging on a wall horizontally. This orientation is great for photos where your pet's face is more prominent.

The landscape orientation is wider than it is tall and looks good hung vertically on a wall. Landscape photos are great for those with your pet looking away from the camera or showcasing their neck and ear details.

Getting or giving a custom dog portrait is certainly a fabulous way to show off your love of your furry companion, but there are other ways you can show your love of pets. Below are a few other pet-focused gift ideas that you can get or give.

What Other Pet Focused Gift Ideas Can I Get a pet lover?

Of course, you can also choose to get your pet lover a gift that is not photo-related. Here are some other great options for someone who loves their pet!

Food and Treats

A variety of different pet foods and treats are always a great gift, especially for the pet lover who loves to spoil their pet.

Toys

Pets love new toys to play with and you can find some great options for all types of pets.

Clothing

From sweaters to bandanas, there is a large variety of pet clothing to choose from.

Books

There are a number of different pet-related books available, from guides on training your pet to stories about amazing animals.

Benefits of Having Custom Dog Portraits

The benefits of getting a custom pet portrait are plentiful. They show off how much you care for your four-legged friend and they can be displayed in any number of ways to fit your needs and décor.

There is no doubt that having a custom dog portrait is a wonderful way to show off your special pet and we hope this article has helped you in your decision-making process.

Custom pet portraits are a great addition to any home or office. They help you show your love for your furry family member in a special way and they can be displayed in various ways, depending on the type of portrait you have chosen. We hope this article has helped with that decision-making process.

Dog Abstract vs. Dog Portraits

Some dog owners choose to get abstract dog art instead of a portrait for a truly unique look. An abstract is a more general interpretation of your pet that captures its colors and themes in a creative way. This style of art is great if you have multiple pets or just want something different from the classic presentation of a photo.

Dog portraits feature some of the true features of your dog than abstract art. Dog portraits can be fun and entertaining; however, your dog will not look as blended or cartoonish in a dog portrait as it will look in a dog abstract.

Choosing the Right Company for Your Custom Dog Portrait

When selecting a company to do your custom dog portraits, it's important to consider a few different factors. One of the most important is the quality of their work. You'll want to make sure that you're happy with the end result and that your pet's likeness is captured accurately.

Once you've considered the quality of their work, you'll want to consider what type of portraits they do. Some companies will focus on custom pet photos while others might specialize in dog landscapes or abstract art. If you're looking for a specific style of art, then it's important that the company can accommodate that request.

You should also consider the cost of their custom dog portraits. It's important that you feel confident in your company and that you're able to stay within your budget, no matter what it is. You should still be able to get quality art at an affordable rate through any number of companies.

When looking for a company to do your custom pet portraits, make sure to keep these factors in mind. The quality of their work, the price range, and what type of art they specialize in will help you make the best decision for your budget and needs.

Types of Canvases You Can Get for Your Custom Dog Portraits

There are several different types of canvases you can get when ordering custom dog portraits. The most popular are stretched canvases, woodblock prints, and metal prints.

Stretched canvases are traditional paintings that have wooden frames around them. The canvas is stretched over the frame and then glued to it so that it doesn't wrinkle. This is the most popular option because it's affordable and looks great on a wall.

Woodblock prints are a unique type of canvas that is made to look like an old-fashioned woodcut. The image is carved into a block of wood and then the ink is applied. This gives it a textured look and makes it stand out from other options.

Metal prints are one of the newest types of prints and they've become increasingly popular in recent years. They're made by printing the image directly onto a sheet of metal. This makes the image incredibly durable and gives it a unique look that is perfect for displaying on a wall.

Some custom dog portrait companies won't have every option for the material, so it's best to just select the best company and see what options they have for size, material, and orientations for their custom dog portraits.

In the end, a custom pet portrait is a great way to show off your furry friend and keep their memory alive for years to come. If you are considering having one made, be sure to do your research and find a reputable company that will create a beautiful piece of art that showcases the unique qualities of your pet.