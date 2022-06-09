25 Best Weight Management Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Did you know that one out of every two dogs is overweight? As pet owners, it's all too easy to overfeed your dog. From treats to table scraps, we often show our love and care by feeding our pups. However, an overweight dog is at a much higher risk of various health conditions, including poor heart health and joint pain.

Thankfully it isn't too hard to help your dog shed some weight. Many dog owners have found that a two-pronged approach works best when it comes to helping their furry companion lose weight. Motivate your dog to be more active by taking him on walks or playing fetch. You also want to switch his food to a weight management formula.

This type of dog food is lower in calories than normal adult dog food, but still meets your pup's nutritional needs. Ready to make the switch to improve your dog’s quality of life and longevity? Keep reading to learn about the top 25 weight management dog foods available in 2022.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice, and flax

Price: $39.99 for 1-lb bag

Pupper Fuel is formulated to support optimal health and peak performance by using all-natural ingredients. This grain-free food contains rich lean protein sources, such as free-range chicken, along with fruits, vegetables, and easily digestible protein.

Each serving features nourishing ingredients like sweet potatoes, flax, ginger, kelp, and krill. Pupper Fuel is made from the highest, purest ingredients available today. With tons of lean protein and fiber, this weight management dog food supports your pup’s lean muscle mass and keeps him satiated while helping him to shed excess weight.

Pupper Fuel is available in chicken and beef recipes, both of which are sure to have your pup drooling for more.

2. Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, barley, and brown rice

Calories per serving: 324 kcals per cup

Price: $59.98 for 24-lb bag

Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy helps to manage your pup's weight with health-boosting, all natural ingredients. This food is formulated with L-carnitine, an ingredient that's clinically proven to support healthy weight, along with fiber to keep your pup feeling full between meals.

Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy is made with wholesome ingredients, including chicken, menhaden fish meal, brown rice, flaxseed, and cranberries. This recipe also contains LifeSource Bits, which are made with a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support immune system health and healthy oxidative balance.

With real chicken as the first ingredient, your pup is sure to love eating Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy.

3. Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Deboned beef, chicken meal, sweet potatoes, potatoes, and turkey meal

Calories per serving: 354 kcal per cup

Price: $64.98 for 22-lb bag

Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight dry dog food is made with real whole foods to provide balanced nutrition for your pup. The formula contains 55% beef and poultry proteins and 45% fresh fruits, vegetables, and vitamins. This recipe also contains optimal fiber without any added calories.

Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight is crafted to keep your pup healthy with whole foods, including beef, blueberries, and apples. The recipe is made with easily digestible carbs, such as sweet potatoes, which offer sustained energy to keep your pup active.

Each serving offers optimal amounts of probiotics, glucosamine, and chondroitin to protect your dog's digestive and joint health.

4. Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, sweet potatoes, and peas

Calories per serving: 409 kcal per cup

Price: $42.99 for 24-lb bag

Canidae Pure Healthy Weight is packed with premium proteins and healthy fats to help your pup shed the pounds while staying healthy. This clean formula is made with just nine ingredients, all of which you can easily recognize. Each serving contains lean protein, fruits, vegetables, and easily digestible carbs.

This grain-free limited ingredient dog food is great for canines that have food sensitivities or allergies to certain ingredients. It contains no wheat, corn, or soy, and is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Canidae Pure Healthy Weight is fortified with a blend of vitamins and nutrients including probiotics, fatty acids, antioxidants, and minerals like iron and folic acid.

5. Purina Pro Plan Weight Management

First five ingredients: Chicken, rice, poultry by-product meal, whole grain corn, and corn gluten meal

Calories per serving: 364 kcal per cup

Price: $58.98 for 34-lb bag

Who knew that losing weight could be so delicious? Your pup is sure to love eating Purina Pro Plan Weight Management dog food at mealtime. This dog food contains 15% less fat than Pro Plan Complete Essentials, making it a great option for chunky dogs who need to drop a few pounds.

The recipe offers a balanced protein-to-fat ratio to support lean muscle mass while your pup is losing weight. Top ingredients like chicken, rice, and fish meal keep your dog healthy and full.

This weight management dog food is fortified with live prebiotics and probiotics, which support immune and digestive health. It also contains vital nutrients, including vitamin E, B vitamins, calcium, zinc, and others.

6. WholeHearted Healthy Benefits Weight Control Lamb and Pea Recipe

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, peas, chickpeas, lentils, and sweet potatoes

Calories per serving: 279 kcal per cup

Price: $59.99 for 25-lb bag

WholeHearted Healthy Benefits Weight Control Lamb and Pea Recipe is not only low in calories, it's grain-free, making it a trusted formula to help your dog maintain a healthy weight. Each bowl contains plenty of fiber, which keeps your dog full so that he consumes less calories throughout the day. The recipe also contains 50% less fat than other WholeHearted formulas.

WholeHearted Healthy Benefits Weight Control is formulated with L-carnitine, which metabolizes fat and plays a key role in weight loss. Each serving also contains high quality lamb protein along with vitamins and minerals to provide balanced adult nutrition for your furry companion.

This weight management dog food is suitable for dogs of all breeds and sizes. In just a few months, you're sure to see a noticeable difference in your dog's shape and activity level.

7. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, barley, and pea fiber

Calories per serving: 324 kcal per cup

Price: $52.10 for 34-lb bag

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Healthy Weight is formulated for the wellbeing of adult dogs who need to drop a few pounds. The formula begins with high protein deboned chicken and features other health-boosting ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This weight management food doesn't contain extra calories from fat, making it an ideal food to help your pup maintain a healthy weight.

Aside from high quality ingredients, this formula also contains tons of vitamins and nutrients. Each serving offers calcium and phosphorus for strong teeth and bones, along with glucosamine and chondroitin that support mobility and joint health. The addition of omega fatty acids ensures that your pup's skin and coat are healthier than ever.

Feed your dog wholesome food without all of the extra calories with Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight formula.

8. Nulo MedalSeries Weight Management

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, dried sweet potatoes, and whole peas

Calories per serving: 371 kcal per cup

Price: $74.99 for 24-lb bag

Serve your dog a deliciously low-calorie meal with Nulo MedalSeries Weight Management. This chicken and sweet potato recipe provides protein, fiber, and easily digestible carbs in each bite. With plenty of natural fiber from chickpeas and miscanthus grass, your dog will feel satisfied and full between meals.

The top three ingredients are rich sources of protein that support your dog’s lean muscle mass. This is crucial during the weight loss process, as you want your dog to lose excess fat, no muscle.

Nulo MedalSeries Weight Management is also formulated with L-carnitine, which supports fat metabolism to help your pup lose weight and keep it off for good. Each serving also contains a pure probiotic strain to optimize your dog's immune and gastrointestinal health.

9. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control

First five ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, barley, and powdered cellulose

Calories per serving: 270 kcal per cup

Price: $85.99 for 24.2-lb bag

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control is a veterinarian-formulated dog food that's designed for dogs weighing more than 55 lbs. that require a weight management diet. This dry kibble offers controlled calorie and fat content, which helps large dogs to maintain an ideal weight.

The special blend of fiber keeps your pup full while also supporting healthy energy intake. Other nutrients, such as omega fatty acids, support bone and joint health, which is a must in larger dogs. Healthy, strong joints allow your canine to get and stay active for years to come.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control dog food is made with prebiotics to nourish your pup’s microbiome. Digestive health plays a key role in weight loss and maintenance.

10. Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight

First five ingredients: Chicken, cracked pearled barley, brown rice, pea fiber, and corn gluten meal

Calories per serving: 299 kcal per cup

Price: $70.99 for 28.5-lb bag

Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight dry kibble makes weight management deliciously easy. This clinically proven formula offers lean muscle support, long-lasting weight support, and guarantees visible weight loss within 10 weeks.

This high protein, high fiber recipe is enriched with coconut oil and L-carnitine to boost your pup's metabolism. Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight is made with all natural ingredients along with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Backed by decades of research, you can happily feed your dog Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight. Not only will your canine love the way it tastes, it will help him shed weight so that he can be healthy and happy for years to come.

11. Natural Balance Fat Dogs

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, salmon meal, chickpeas, dried peas, and oat groats

Calories per serving: 315 kcal per cup

Price: $57.88 for 28-lb bag

Natural Balance Fat Dogs is a low-calorie dry dog food that's specifically formulated for overweight adult dogs. This food supports your pup's nutritional needs with fewer calories. It's made with a unique protein and fiber blend that keeps your furry friend full. This means no more begging between meals!

Natural Balance Fat Dogs contains health-boosting vitamins and minerals, including L-carnitine for metabolism support, along with taurine, B vitamins, and vitamin E to support skin and coat health.

Ingredients like chicken meal, dried spinach and carrots, and oat fiber work together to support healthy weight loss that tastes nothing short of delicious.

12. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain sorghum, and whole grain barley

Calories per serving: 325 kcal per cup

Price: $60.52 for 30-lb bag

Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management formula provides superfoods in a bowl. Each serving is formulated with high quality ingredients that satisfy and nourish your pup from the inside out. This weight control dog food is made with a trio of proteins, along with 15 vibrant superfoods such as whole chia seed, kale, pumpkin, spinach, carrots, apples, and coconut.

All ingredients are sourced from trusted farmers across the globe and are tested for quality and safety. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management doesn't contain anything that may harm your best friend, including preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. It's also free of wheat, corn, soy, and chicken by-product meal, making it a good option for dogs with sensitivities.

Help your dog thrive while shedding pounds with this quality non-GMO weight management dog food.

13. Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, turkey meal, pearled barley, and pea protein

Calories per serving: 372 kcal per cup

Price: $51.99 for 24-lb bag

Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe is designed to support your dog's weight loss journey. This food is made with high levels of fiber, which keep your dog fuller for longer. Each ingredient is thoughtfully chosen to support your dog's unique needs.

The recipe also contains ingredients that support lean muscle, heart health, and digestive health. Each serving is loaded with lean proteins along with superfoods like kale, pumpkin, and sweet potato to nourish your dog for years to come.

Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe is also made with ancient grains, such as quinoa and sorghum, which provide a wide range of vitamins and minerals.

14. Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, chicken meal, oatmeal, ground brown rice and ground barley

Calories per serving: 405 kcal per cup

Price: $55.98 for 26-lb bag

Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight is specially formulated to help your sidekick shed extra pounds so that he can look and feel his best. This all-natural dry dog food is made with a reduced calorie formula to support weight loss and weight maintenance in overweight or less active adult dogs.

Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight is made with top-of-the-line ingredients, including lean proteins and wholesome grains such as deboned chicken, oatmeal, and ground flaxseed. This recipe is also formulated with antioxidants, omega fatty acids, taurine, probiotics, and glucosamine to provide whole-health support for your pup.

Because Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight doesn't contain any meat by-products, GMOs, fillers, or artificial preservatives, you can confidently feed it to your furry companion with total confidence. When combined with daily activity, feeding your pup this weight management food will help him slim down in no time!

15. Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight

First five ingredients: Beef meal, whole grain brown rice, whole grain millet, grain sorghum, and chicken fat

Calories per serving: 360 kcal per cup

Price: $62.99 for 40-lb bag

Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight is a nutrient-dense recipe that's uniquely crafted for less active adult dogs as well as dogs that need to lose weight. This dry food contains premium beef, chicken, and fish meals to support your pup's strength and lean muscle mass.

It also contains L-carnitine, which converts fat to energy, along with glucosamine and chondroitin for long-term joint support. These ingredients play a crucial role in helping your pup to slim down while also keeping him mobile and strong.

Most importantly, Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight is fortified with health-boosting vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids to keep your dog healthy and happy. It's made with gluten-free grains that are packed with fiber to promote fullness between meals.

16. Wellness Core Reduced Fat

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, chicken meal, lentils, and peas

Calories per serving: 366 kcal per cup

Price: $74.99 for 26-lb bag

Wellness Core Reduced Fat is specially crafted to help your furry friend maintain a healthy weight for years to come. When compared to Core Original, this formula contains 25% less fat, which means less calories per serving. This protein-rich, grain-free dog food is packed with premium nutrient-rich superfoods like apples, carrots, spinach, kale, and blueberries.

It's fortified with antioxidants, omega fatty acids, probiotics, taurine, glucosamine, and other vitamins and minerals to support your pup from snout to tail. Together these ingredients support weight loss and management along with whole-body wellness.

Wellness Core Reduced Fat is made without any corn, wheat-gluten, soy, meat by-products, or any kind of artificial ingredient or preservatives. By feeding this weight management dog food, you can feed with confidence knowing that your canine is getting the nutrition he needs to shed weight and feel great.

17. Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, turkey giblets, turkey, and cod

Calories per serving: 401 kcal per cup

Price: $99.99 for 25-lb bag

Help your dog to slim down and thrive with Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food. This protein-rich formula provides peak nourishment for dogs of all breeds and sizes. This diet is optimized to support lean muscle mass and is made with a succulent blend of protein sources, including poultry, fish, and organs.

Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food is also grain-free and gluten-free. It contains no wheat, corn, soy, or other ingredients that don't nourish your pup's health and wellbeing. When combined with routine physical activity, this high-protein food supports weight loss along with an increase in lean muscle mass.

Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food is freeze-dried coated to give each bite a burst of raw flavor that your canine is sure to love.

18. Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free

First five ingredients: Chicken, turkey meal, peas, tapioca, and menhaden fish meal

Calories per serving: 368 kcal per cup

Price: $79.99 for 20-lb bag

Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free offers boosted nutrition for healthy weight. This high protein grain-free kibble contains 15% fewer calories and 25% less fat than Instinct Raw Boost. What's unique about this weight management dog food is that it's made with freeze-dried raw protein. Each serving contains minimally processed bites of real protein-packed chicken.

Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free is also formulated with a variety of vitamins and nutrients, including L-carnitine, which supports a healthy metabolism and burns fat. This formula also contains ideal fiber levels so that your dog feels fuller for longer.

For dogs with food sensitivities, Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free is a great option. This food is made without wheat, corn, soy, grain, potato, by-product meal, preservatives, or artificial colors and flavors.

19. Eagle Pack Reduced Fat

First five ingredients: Pork meal, dehulled barley, peas, ground brown rice, and oatmeal

Calories per serving: 343 kcal per serving

Price: $59.84 for 30-lb bag

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat contains 11% less calories than the brand's original formula to support weight loss and weight maintenance goals. This recipe is made with triple animal proteins, which offer great flavor while supporting healthy muscle tone.

Each meal will have your dog feeling amazing, as this food is packed with all sorts of nutritional support including flaxseed to support skin and coat health along with glucosamine for joint health and mobility. Eagle Pack Reduced Fat is also loaded with plenty of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, vitamin C, zinc, taurine, and others.

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat is made with trusted, natural ingredients, which means it contains no wheat, corn, meat or poultry by-products, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors.

20. Health Extension Lite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

First five ingredients: Organic deboned chicken, chicken meal, ground brown rice, oatmeal, and chicken fat

Calories per serving: 288 kcal per cup

Price: $59.98 for 30-lb bag

Who says that helping your dog to lose weight doesn’t involve delicious food? Your dog is sure to go crazy for this weight management food. Health Extension Lite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe is a low-fat formula that's made with organic, free-range chicken along with whole foods like oatmeal and brown rice.

It also contains health-boosting superfoods, including cranberry extract, milk thistle, flaxseed, green tea, kelp, and blue-green algae. This lower calorie diet is perfect for overweight adult and senior dogs.

Health Extension Lite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe also contains a variety of nutrients, including probiotics for digestive health, omega fatty acids for skin and coat health, and CoQ10 for heart and cardiovascular support.

21. Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control

First five ingredients: Chicken, wheat, chicken by-product meal, corn, and barley

Calories per serving: 267 kcal per cup

Price: $70.29 for 30-lb bag

Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control is formulated for large breed dogs over 55lbs. It offers complete and balanced nutrition to support a lean, limber body. The recipe contains 27% less fat than Eukanuba Adult Large Breed dry dog food, and is fortified with L-carnitine, which promotes fat burning and a healthy metabolism.

Aside from weight management, Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control also supports other aspects of your dog's health. It contains guaranteed levels of vitamin E and DHA to support healthy brain function. It also contains tons of glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health and lean muscles.

Ensure your large breed pup is in the best shape of his life by feeding him a high-protein, high-quality food that's designed to support healthy weight management.

22. Annamaet Lean Low Fat Formula

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, field peas, lentils, potato, and tapioca

Calories per serving: 350 kcal per cup

Price: $70.54 for 25-lb bag

Annamaet Lean Low Fat Formula offers a delicious and nutritious weight management recipe for your dog. This food is low in fat, high in protein, and doesn't skimp when it comes to flavor or quality ingredients. It's made with premium protein sources, including chicken, duck, and herring.

Annamaet Lean Low Fat Formula is fortified with L-carnitine to maintain lean muscle mass and boost your pup's metabolism, along with DHA to keep your canine sharp and focused.

If you want to feed your dog a grain-free diet, Annamaet Lean Low Fat Formula is a great option. This food doesn't contain any wheat, corn, soy, or GMO ingredients, making it ideal for dogs that have sensitive tummies.

23. Brothers Advanced Allergy Healthy Weight Control

First five ingredients: Goat meal, whole eggs dried, turkey meal, cassava/tapioca, and peas

Calories per serving: 400 kcal per cup

Price: $98.39 for 25-lb bag

Brothers Advanced Allergy Healthy Weight Control is perfect for adult dogs with food sensitivities that need some weight management care. It's made with the ideal amount of quality calories along with intricately balanced nutrients to support your pup's wellbeing.

This dry dog food provides all of the nutrients that your dog needs to feel and be his best. The highly bioavailable protein sources support strong muscles and gut health, all with a better absorption rate.

Brothers Advanced Allergy Healthy Weight Control kibble is fortified with prebiotics and probiotics, along with vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients. Because it doesn't contain any high-glycemic grains, you can feed this to your pup without worrying about skin problems and food allergies.

24. Earthborn Holistic Weight Control

First five ingredients: Turkey meal, brown rice, buckwheat, pumpkin, and pearled barley

Calories per serving: 315 kcal per cup

Price: $63.14 for 25-lb bag

Earthborn Holistic Weight Control dog food is specially formulated with a reduced fat recipe that keeps your dog fit and healthy. This food has a low-fat content, high protein, and tons of nutrient-rich ingredients.

This adult dog food is crafted with nourishing ingredients like lentils, peas, and legumes along with superfoods such blueberries, pumpkin, and apples. Earthborn Holistic Weight Control also contains plenty of nutrients, including taurine for heart health, probiotics for gut health, and other glucosamine for strong joints.

Earthborn Holistic Weight Control is made in the USA and is suitable for all breeds.

25. Diamond CARE Adult Dog Weight Formula

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, peas, chickpeas, lentils, and sweet potatoes

Calories per serving: 304 kcal per cup

Price: $52.99 for 25-lb bag

Diamond CARE Adult Dog Weight Formula is a high-quality weight loss formula that's designed for all dog breeds. This food is packed with lean protein from lamb, along with a boost of fiber to keep your canine full between meals. With fewer calories per bite, your dog will shed excess pounds and feel better than ever.

Diamond CARE Adult Dog Weight Formula is boosted with L-carnitine for metabolism and fat burning support. It also contains glucosamine and chondroitin to protect your dog's joints, as well as canine-specific probiotics to keep your dog's gut health in tip-top shape.

This weight management dog food is made by a family-owned company and is manufactured in the USA. Diamond CARE Adult Dog Weight Formula contains no wheat, corn, fillers, or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Final thoughts

If your dog is overweight or simply isn't as active as he was in the past, these weight management dog foods are designed to get your pup back on track. These low-calorie foods support your dog's health from the inside out so that he can lead a happy, wholesome life.