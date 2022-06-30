Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are known as "man's best friend" for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and make great companions. In addition to being excellent pets, dogs can also be helpful in the yard and around the house.

It is important to make sure that you are providing your dog with the best possible food so that they can live a long and healthy life. In this article, we will discuss the 20 best quality dog foods in 2022 that you can buy today!

There are a few different kinds of best quality dog foods out there, the following terms and definitions will better help you choose the right option for your dog:

Grain-Free Dog Food

This type of food is perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs or allergies. It's also a good option if you're looking for a healthier alternative to traditional dog food.

Dog Food for Specific Breeds

If you have a particular breed of dog, there are now many types of food that are specifically designed for their needs. This can include things like smaller kibble for toy breeds or food that helps with joint health for large breeds.

Raw Dog Food

Raw dog food is a newer option that is becoming increasingly popular. It's based on the diet that dogs would have eaten in the wild and includes raw meat, bones, and organs.

What is considered raw dog food?

Raw dog food generally refers to diets that consist of muscle meat, organs, bones, and sometimes raw fruits and vegetables. These ingredients are typically frozen or freeze-dried and are meant to mimic the diet that wild dogs would eat.

Proponents of raw diets believe that this is the healthiest way to feed dogs since it more closely resembles their natural diet. However, there are some risks associated with feeding dogs raw food, including the potential for bacterial contamination and the increased risk of choking.

Raw dog food diets have become increasingly popular in recent years. If you're interested in feeding your dog a raw diet, it's important to do your research and work with a qualified veterinarian or pet nutritionist to ensure that you're meeting your dog's nutritional needs.

Should dogs be grain free?

While some dogs do better on a grain-free diet, it's not necessarily the best option for all dogs. If your dog is healthy and has no allergies or sensitivities, there's no need to switch to a grain-free diet.

What makes a dog food high quality?

When looking for the best quality dog food, it's important to look for foods that are made with high-quality ingredients. This means ingredients like fresh meat, poultry, and fish, as well as whole grains and vegetables. You should also avoid foods that contain fillers or artificial additives.

Fresh Meat

One of the most important things to look for in a quality dog food is fresh meat. This means that the ingredients are as close to their natural state as possible, and have not been processed or preserved.

Fresh meat is a good source of protein and other essential nutrients, which is why it's such an important ingredient in a healthy diet for your dog.

Poultry

Poultry is another common ingredient in quality dog food. Like fresh meat, it's a good source of protein and other nutrients. Poultry can also be easier for your dog to digest than some other types of meat.

Fish

Fish is another excellent source of protein and nutrients, and it's also a good choice for dogs with sensitivities or allergies. When choosing a quality dog food, look for one that contains fresh fish or fish meal.

Avoid Fillers

Fillers are ingredients that are added to dog food to bulk it up and make it cheaper to produce. They offer no nutritional value and some can actually be harmful to your dog.

Some common fillers include corn, soy, and wheat. When looking for a quality dog food, make sure that these ingredients are not listed on the label.

Artificial Additives

Artificial additives are chemicals that are added to dog food to preserve it or enhance its flavor. These chemicals can be harmful to your dog and should be avoided.

Some common artificial additives include BHA, BHT, and ethoxyquin. When choosing a quality dog food, make sure that these ingredients are not listed on the label.

Choose a quality dog food

When looking for dog food for your pet, it's important to choose one that is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Avoid foods that contain fillers or artificial additives, and opt for a food that contains fresh meat, poultry, or fish.

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best quality dog food for your pet. However, by keeping these tips in mind, you can be sure that you're choosing a food that will provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy.

Image courtesy Pupper

If you're searching for a nutritious and enjoyable all-natural dog food, look no farther than Pupper Fuel. Their chicken dish is made with natural ingredients without the use of added artificial tastes or preservatives. It's also high in protein to keep your dog satisfied and full.

Pupper Fuel sells a variety of dog supplements, which are available for purchase through their website. They offer several natural alternatives for your dog to select from.

2. Tender and True Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Tender & True

Tender and True is another one of the best quality dog food options. Their meals are made with USDA certified organic components and include chicken, turkey, and lamb as options.

Tender and True offers both tender and genuine products, which are available for purchase online and in pet stores across the country. Tender and True is a fantastic choice if you're seeking a cheap alternative.

3. Gather Free Acres Dog Food

Image courtesy Gather

Gather Free Acres Organic Free-Run Chicken Dry Dog Food is manufactured by hand-picking farmers, growers, and fishermen from the community who met Petcurean's high standards. They obtained sustainably produced, open-pasture organic chicken and combined it with non-GMO vegetables like organic peas, lentils, blueberries, and cranberries.

We've discovered that dogs that eat a completely cooked and balanced diet three times a day will thrive over time. As a result, we came up with Tender Selects to give our clients with the best quality dog food that is nutritionally complete and balanced, tasty, and free of antibiotics, added hormones, and by-products.

4. Castor and Pollux Organix Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

ORGANIX Dog Food is the first and only USDA-certified organic pet food on the market. It's made of organic free-range chicken, organic vegetables, and brown rice, all of which are certified USDA organic.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has certified all of the components in Castor & Pollux ORGANIX as USDA-certified organic. This means that they were produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.

Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Dog Food is sold at retailers throughout the United States. Castor & Pollux ORGANIX is an excellent choice for both organic and affordable quality.

5. Primal Freeze-Dried Formula Dog Food

Image courtesy Primal

Raw, organic chicken is used to make Primal Freeze-Dried Formula. It is hormone- and antibiotic-free. It also contains all of the nutrients your dog needs to grow.

Primal Freeze-Dried Formula is for sale both online and in pet shops across the country. If you're searching for a nutritious, delicious, and organic alternative, Primal Freeze-Dried Formula is an excellent choice.

6. Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Dog Food

Image courtesy Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen Whole Grain Chicken Recipe Dehydrated Dog Food is made with high-quality, whole ingredients to provide your dog with the best nutritional value feasible!

This whole grain dish is prepared with careful attention to detail, using real, identifiable components like free-range chicken that are gently dried to preserve nutrients and taste. To meet The Honest Kitchen's 100 percent human-grade standard, the same whole ingredients you'd discover in your own kitchen are employed in this recipe.

It's made in a human food facility, so it's totally safe for your dog! It also includes carrots and apples to give him all the nutrients he needs. Additionally, it has carrots and apples to provide him with all of the nutrients he requires.

7. Newman’s Own Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Newman’s Own

In 1993, Newman's Own Organics was founded. They use the most up-to-date knowledge in animal nutrition to create their Holistic recipes. Each meal is a complex combination of nutrients that improve taste, digestive function, and nutritional absorption.

All of the meals on this diet are prepared with at least 70% certified organic vegetables and grains. Newman's Own Organics meals are produced in accordance with USDA Organic Requirements.

Canned meals are subjected to stringent cooking instructions and monitoring by federal authorities to guarantee safety.

8. Stella and Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Dinners

Image courtesy Stella & Chewy’s

Stella & Chewy's produces the most delicious, healthiest pet meals available. Their freeze-dried dinners are prepared with raw, organic chicken and are free of hormones, antibiotics, and steroids. They also contain important nutrients that your dog needs to grow.

Stella & Chewy's is available to buy online and in pet stores across the country. If you're searching for an organic selection that's both nutritious and tasty, Stella & Chewy's is a fantastic choice.

9. Carna4 Dog Food

Image courtesy Carna4

Duck Dog Food from Canna-Pet is excellent for grain-free diets. Carna4 is a synthetic-free "real food" that can be served as a ready-to-serve alternative or in addition to home cooked or raw diet.

Cara4 is a Canadian and US-based firm that creates all of a dog's required nutrients without the use of vitamin or mineral pre-mixes or any other artificial treatments by using only natural food components selected in Canada and the United States.

Without the danger of salmonella, E. coli, or other diseases, you may now provide your dog clean food with high nutrient levels, probiotics, enzymes, and omega-3s that were previously only available in raw diets.

Baking at a low temperature destroys bacteria while retaining nearly 100% of the live nutrients. Serve Carna4 nuggets as you would other dry dog food, but in smaller amounts because it is so concentrated.

10. Purina Beyond Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Purina

This high-protein dog food's nutritious balance is provided by organic free-range chicken, carefully chosen ingredients like egg and sweet potato, and exceptional nutrition.

All of their foods are USDA Certified Organic, which means they do not contain any synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or antibiotics and no artificial colors, tastes, or preservatives.

11. Organix Butcher and Bushel Dog Food

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

Organix Butcher & Bushel dry food is a complete and well-balanced meal that begins with organic free-range chicken. It also contains a variety of high-quality ingredients, including organic fruits and vegetables.

This dish is gluten-free and has no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial additives, dyes, or flavors. It's also GVO-free.

Butcher & Bushel's varieties are available in three sizes: Small Breed, Large Breed, and Giant Breed. This diet is also available in both dry and wet versions.

12. Castor and Pollux Organix Tiny Feasts

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

Your four-legged companion will love this Castor & Pollux Organix Tiny Feasts Organic Chicken, Quinoa, and Carrot Stew Dog Food Trays since it provides more nutrients while also providing a wonderful taste.

To get the most out of your dog, you must give it the best—hence, this nutrient-dense organic chicken and quinoa soup recipe is chock-full of strong superfoods.

You can feel confident that this 100% complete and balanced supper was prepared in an ecologically certified kitchen with care and love.

13. Party Animal Original Dog Food

Image courtesy Party Animal

The first ingredient in Farm Raised Diet Cages-Free Chicken & Natural Lamb is organic chicken. It also includes high-quality components such as organic fruits and vegetables.

This dish is corn-free, gluten-free, soy-free, artificial preservative- and colorless. It's also free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

14. Sundays for Dogs

Image courtesy Sundays

When a doctor and an engineer couldn't find the best diet for their dogs, they decided to develop it. Finally, a better alternative to kibble that's both healthier and more delicious than before.

Sundays' air-drying technique gently dries foods while retaining nutrients and flavor, as well as germs, thanks to its one-of-a-kind design. It's the ideal of both forms.

Dogs are drawn to the unique, jerky-like texture and flavor. It's ideal for picky eaters or any dog that needs to be pampered.

15. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Open Farm

On their website, Open Farm promises complete transparency, with the names and faces of the farmers who raised your food's openly displayed.

The salmon in Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains comes from a reputable supplier. It also contains other high-quality ingredients, such as organic fruits and vegetables.

16. Blue Buffalo True Solutions

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Natural Digestive Care is an excellent adult dry dog food developed by Blue Buffalo's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists.

This meal is meat-free but includes actual chicken for high-quality protein! It has vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients as well as prebiotic fiber to help with healthy digestion.

17. Only Natural Pet Powerfood

Image courtesy Only Natural Pet

Actual vegetables and fruit, as well as fish meal, and whitefish are the main ingredients in Just Fish Feast. These components work in tandem to produce a healthy, low-calorie diet with 35% protein that is complete and balanced for adult canines.

Just Fish Feast Dog Food is manufactured in the United States and is high in protein and holistic veterinary prepared to provide joint support, essential fatty acids for skin and coat, as well as a mix of protein and fat for correct energy.

It's high in taurine and includes a PowerBoost blend, which is a special mix of superfoods ingredients that gives your dog an extra taste and nutritional boost to help with strong health.

18. Instinct Be Natural

Image courtesy Nature’s Variety

The Instinct Raw Dog Food Brand by Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food is the first step toward natural nutrition for your dog.

Because it lacks any fillers, corn, wheat, soy, by-product meals, or artificial preservatives and colors, cage-free chicken is the beginning material in this meal.

Each kibble piece is tumbled with crushed freeze-dried raw chicken to improve the nutritional value and taste. Plus, your dog will notice the difference!

19. Farmina N&D

Image courtesy Farmina N&D

Each Farmina dinner is made with the finest ingredients in ideal proportions, including high-quality protein, essential fatty acids, low carbohydrates, and specialized long life vitamins and minerals.

The Natural & Delicious high-protein, 20% Ancestral Grain recipes include 60 percent animal products (pre-cooking weight), 20% organic spelt and organic oats, and 20%, respectively.

20. Natural Balance Vegetarian Blend

Image courtesy Natural Balance

The only thing that's better than a nutritious diet for your dog is one that comes from Nature's Balance Limited Ingredient Vegetarian Recipes Dry Dog Food, which offers everything your loved one need in terms of nutrients.

This delicious vegetarian dog food is made with high-quality veggies and whole grains like barley and peas, making it an excellent substitute for meat-based diets.

It's also packed with Omega-Fatty Acids, antioxidants, and fiber to keep your dog healthy and active.

Best of all, this food is free from fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives. For a limited ingredient diet that's big on flavor and nutrition, Nature's Balance is the way to go.

What dog foods are killing dogs?

There has been a lot of controversy in recent years over which dog foods are the best. Some people believe that certain brands are killing dogs, while others claim that all commercial dog food is bad for your pet.

So, what's the truth? The answer may surprise you. It turns out that there are many factors to consider when choosing the best quality dog food, and not all of them are related to the quality of the ingredients.

For example, some dogs are simply allergic to certain ingredients in their food, no matter how high-quality the food may be. Other dogs may have sensitivities to certain types of fillers or preservatives that are commonly used in commercial dog foods.

And then there are the dogs that simply don't do well on a kibble diet and need to eat wet food or raw food instead.

Are sweet potatoes good for dogs?

Yes, sweet potatoes are safe for dogs to eat in moderation. Sweet potatoes are a good source of fiber, vitamins A and C, and potassium. They can be fed cooked or raw, but should be cut into small pieces to avoid choking.

Dogs with diabetes or other health conditions should talk to their vet before eating sweet potatoes.

What is the best vegetable for dogs?

There is no one "best" vegetable for dogs, as different dogs will have different nutritional needs. However, some common healthy vegetables for dogs include carrots, green beans, and peas. These vegetables are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Dogs with allergies or other health conditions should talk to their vet before eating any new type of food, including vegetables.

What is the best fruit for dogs?

There is no one "best" fruit for dogs, as different dogs will have different nutritional needs. However, some common healthy fruits for dogs include apples, bananas, and blueberries. These fruits are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Are apples good for dogs?

The short answer is yes, apples are safe for dogs to eat. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when feeding your dog this popular fruit.

First, make sure to remove the apple's seeds and core before giving it to your dog. The seeds contain trace amounts of cyanide, which can be poisonous to dogs.

Additionally, some dogs may be allergic to apples. If you notice your dog is having trouble breathing or swallowing, or if their skin becomes irritated after eating an apple, call your veterinarian immediately.

Assuming your dog isn't allergic and you've removed the seeds and core, apples can be a healthy snack for your pup. Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamins A, C, and K. They can also help clean your dog's teeth.

So next time you're headed to the grocery store, grab an extra apple for your furry friend. Just be sure to cut it up first!

Which dog breeds will benefit from these best quality dog foods in 2022?

The health and well-being of your dog depends on the quality of their food. Just like humans, dogs need a balanced diet to stay healthy and fit. However, with so many different types of dog food on the market, it can be hard to know which one is best for your furry friend.

So, essentially all dog breeds benefit from having the best quality dog foods in 2022. Each of the options featured here today will ensure that your dog is able to eat healthier and have a lowered risk of future health problems.

Just be sure you're feeding your dog the right amount of the best quality dog food each day. Overfeeding them will cause weight gain, while underfeeding can lead to malnutrition.

The amount you feed your dog will depend on their weight and breed. You can find guidelines for how much to feed your specific dog by searching online or consulting with your veterinarian. However, it's always a good idea to start with the lower end of the suggested range and slowly increase the amount if needed.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Quality Dog Foods in 2022

The bottom line is that there is no one "best" type of dog food. The best food for your dog is the one that meets their individual needs. Talk to your vet about what type of food is right for your dog and make sure to read labels carefully to choose a high-quality product.

With so many options on the market, finding the best quality dog food can be a daunting task. But armed with the right information, you can make sure your dog is getting the nutrition they need to stay happy and healthy.