20 Best Dog Food for Large Breeds in 2022

If you're the proud owner of a large breed dog, then you know that they require a special kind of food to keep them healthy and happy. Not all dog foods are created equal, and it can be tough to find the right one for your pup. That's why we've put together a list of the 20 best dog foods for large breeds in 2022!

These foods have been specially formulated to meet the needs of big dogs, and they are sure to keep your furry friend feeling his best.

What type of dog food should I feed my large breed dog?

This is a common question that many dog owners have. Large breed dogs have different nutritional needs than smaller breeds, so it's important to choose a food that is specifically tailored for them.

There are a lot of different dog foods on the market, so it can be overwhelming to try to figure out which one is best for your pet. To help make the decision easier, we've compiled a list of the 20 best dog foods for large breeds in 2022.

Each of these foods has been carefully selected to provide your big dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy. If you're looking for the best food for your large breed dog, be sure to check out our list!

What factors should I consider before buying the best dog food for large breeds?

Some of the factors you should consider when choosing a food for your large breed dog include:

The size of your dog.

When choosing a food for your large breed dog, it's important to consider the size of your pet. The food you choose should be able to meet the nutritional needs of a dog that is larger in size.

The age of your dog.

When it comes to choosing the best food for a large breed dog, one of the most important factors to consider is the age of your pet. Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so it's important to choose a food that is specifically tailored for their age group.

Puppy food is formulated to meet the needs of a growing dog, while adult food is designed for dogs that are fully grown. If you're not sure which type of food is best for your pet, be sure to ask your veterinarian.

The activity level of your dog.

Another important factor to consider when choosing a large breed dog food is the activity level of your pet. Dogs that are more active will need a food that is higher in calories and protein, while less active dogs can get by with a food that is lower in those nutrients.

The health of your dog.

If your large breed dog has any health problems, it's important to choose a food that will help them stay healthy. For example, if your dog has joint problems, you may want to choose a food that is rich in glucosamine and chondroitin.

Some large breed dogs are also prone to obesity, so it's important to choose a food that is lower in calories if your dog is carrying around extra weight.

Once you've considered all of these factors, you'll be able to narrow down your choices and find the best dog food for large breeds in 2022.

What dog foods should I avoid?

When it comes to large breeds, there are certain types of food that should be avoided. Foods that are high in fat and calories can cause weight gain, which can lead to joint problems.

Likewise, foods that contain fillers and artificial ingredients can upset your dog's stomach and cause health issues. Instead, stick to dog foods that are made with quality ingredients and offer a balanced nutrition.

What are the best dog foods for large breeds?

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best food for your large breed dog. First, opt for a food that is high in protein and low in fat. This will help your dog maintain a healthy weight and prevent joint problems.

You should also look for a food that is specifically formulated for large breeds, as this will provide the right balance of nutrients. Lastly, make sure to choose a reputable brand that uses quality ingredients.

As you can see, we did your homework for you and included our 20 best dog food for large breeds in 2022 for you today:

Image courtesy Pupper

When a dog's diet is poor, so does his health. Carbohydrate imbalances, unbalanced meals that are high in carbohydrates and other nutrients, and other factors can all raise a pet's risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

A poor diet has the same symptoms of hunger and tiredness as a person eating poorly, putting both your dog's health and yours in danger. As a result, your dog may have low energy levels, which might cause them to eat more leading to an unhappy and sick pet.

This dog food is made entirely of natural, grain-free ingredients. It's all-natural and produced from real components. Pupper utilizes grass-fed beef and genuine vegetables, both of which are high in vitamins and minerals.

2. Merrick Grain-Free

Image courtesy Amazon

Feed your big breed dog Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Dry Dog Food Real Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe, which is packed with nutrients and goodness. The first ingredient in this recipe, deboned chicken, aims to boost muscular health and energy levels by using 60% protein and healthy fat.

The remaining 60% is composed of fruits, vegetables, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other natural components to develop a complete and balanced diet that's perfect for big breed adult dogs.

This grain- and gluten-free dry dog food is high in omega fatty acids to aid with healthy skin and a lustrous coat, while glucosamine and chondroitin help with hip and joint functioning.

3. Nom Nom Fresh

Image courtesy Nom Nom

Each Nom Nom dish is created to the nutritional requirements of the AAFCO food components by a Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionist. They believe that feeding your dog correctly is the most effective approach to avoid chronic illness.

To provide all stages of dog life with the nutrients they require, Nom Nom utilizes high-quality proteins and vegetables, as well as specialized vitamins and minerals. There are no fillers or fluff in this combination.

4. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe Grain-Free Large Breed Adult Dog Food is a protein-rich diet made with real salmon as the first ingredient. Formulated to meet the nutritional needs of large breed adult dogs, this recipe contains glucosamine and chondroitin to support healthy hips and joints.

Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids from salmon oil and flaxseed promote a lustrous coat and healthy skin.

5. Holistic Select

Image courtesy Holistic Select

Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult Dog Food is a balanced, natural diet made with high-quality proteins and nutrients. This recipe features cage-free chicken, turkey, and duck as the first three ingredients to support strong muscles.

6. Diamond Naturals

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

The Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice Formula Dry Dog Food is a complete and balanced diet designed for large breed adult dogs. This recipe features cage-free chicken as the first ingredient, followed by whole grains and vegetables.

7. Eagle Pack

Image courtesy Eagle Pack

The Ultimate Weight Management for Active Dogs with High Energy Needs earns a Top Pick. It helps maintain weight, muscle tone, and energy in active dogs.

Made with real meat as the first ingredient, this formula provides high-quality protein to help maintain lean muscle mass. It also contains L-carnitine to help burn fat and Omega fatty acids for a healthy coat and skin.

8. Instinct Raw Boost

Image courtesy Chewy

Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Recipe with Real Duck & Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Pieces Dry Cat Food is a better way to feed kibble, with high animal protein, enhanced nutrition, and bites of freeze-dried raw flesh throughout.

It's developed to unleash your cat's potential to flourish and include the advantages of raw nutrition in every serving with cage-free duck as the first ingredient for powerful, athletic muscles.

There are probiotics for digestive health, better omegas for healthy skin and coat, as well as more antioxidants for immune protection all of which are derived from the world's greatest ingredients.

9. Victor Purpose

Image courtesy Victor

Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food is one of the best dog food for large breeds in 2022 available. This diet includes real chicken, which is a great source of protein for your dog. Sweet potatoes and carrots are also included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

Chicken is the top food on this list for your big dog, which is a high-quality protein source. This is an essential component of their diet since it ensures that they receive all of their required nutrients.

This excellent dry dog food for big breeds, in addition to all of the high-quality components, contains a number of additional natural components that may help your pet's energy levels stay up and maintain a healthy digestive system.

An advantage of this food is that it has a low salt content. This dish also contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, which is something to keep an eye out for. Overall, the Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Puppy Dog Food is an excellent pick for large dogs.

10. Iams ProActive Health

Image courtesy Iams

Iams Adult Large Breed Real Chicken High Protein Dry Dog Food is a high-quality dog food to offer your large breed puppy. This adult diet has been developed specifically for your big-breed puppy's unique nutritional needs.

Chicken is the first component, which is essential for muscular strength. It's also supposed to help your friend stay active by maintaining bone and joint health.

DHA, an omega-fatty acid, is also included in Iams. You'll be able to notice a difference in your dog's coat and general health once you switch to Iams.

11. Orijen Large Breed

Image courtesy Orijen

Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food is a wonderful food for big canines. It includes genuine chicken, which is high in protein. Sweet potatoes are included to this diet, which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

Chicken is the first ingredient in this food, which is great for dogs because it provides them with high-quality protein. This is a required component of your big dog's diet since it ensures that they are getting all of their essential nutrients.

Carbohydrates and dietary fiber are included in this diet, which can help your dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

.

12. Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy Food is an excellent food to give your large breed puppy. This diet includes chicken as the first ingredient, which is a great source of protein for dogs.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber. These can help your big dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

This food also contains DHA, an omega-fatty acid, which is great for your dog's coat and general health. Overall, the Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy Food is a great pick for large breed puppies.

13. Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food is a great food to give your large breed puppy. This diet contains chicken as the first ingredient, which is a great source of protein for dogs.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber. These can help your big dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

This food also contains DHA, an omega-fatty acid, which is great for your dog's coat and general health. Overall, the Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food is a great pick for large breed puppies.

14. Blue Buffalo Large Breed

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food is a great food to give your large breed puppy. This diet contains chicken as the first ingredient, which is a great source of protein for dogs.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber. These can help your big dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

This food also contains DHA, an omega-fatty acid, which is great for your dog's coat and general health. Overall, the Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food is a great pick for large breed puppies.

15. Hill’s Science Diet

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Dry Dog Food from Hills meets your puppy's precise nutritional needs while also promoting a healthy lifestyle. This balanced diet is made with nutritious ingredients like savory chicken meal and oats, which are carefully balanced to suit your pet's specific requirements and minimize bone development.

Every component used in this product is produced in the United States and satisfies rigorous criteria for purity and nutritional content, which exceed industry norms.

This Hill's Science Diet is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of puppies up to one year old who will reach a maximum weight of 55 pounds as an adult.

16. Purina Pro Plan

Image courtesy Purina

The Purina Pro Plan Savor Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food is a great food for dogs with sensitive stomachs. This diet includes salmon as the first ingredient, which is a great source of protein for dogs.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber. These can help your big dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

This food also contains DHA, an omega-fatty acid, which is great for your dog's coat and general health. Overall, the Purina Pro Plan Savor Sensitive Skin & Stomach Salmon & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food is a great pick for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

17. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The flavor of Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food is delicious as well as nutritious. This grain free wet food includes potatoes, peas, carrots, and sweet potatoes in addition to real chicken and turkey.

If you want to provide your dog with a nutritious meal that will keep his energy and health up, this is the option for you. It also contains all of his nutritional requirements for long-term vitality, including vitamins and minerals. This grain-free wet dog food is free of artificial aromas and preservatives as well.

18. Wag Dog Food

Image courtesy Wag

The Wag Dry Dog Food is a great food to give your large breed puppy. This diet contains chicken as the first ingredient, which is a great source of protein for dogs.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are included in this food, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber. These can help your big dog's energy levels stay up and their digestion run smoothly.

This food also contains DHA, an omega fatty acid, which is great for your dog's coat and general health. Overall, the Wag Dry Dog Food is a great pick for large breed puppies.

19. Nutro Ultra

Image courtesy Nutro

Nutro Ultra Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food is a delicious and unique meal for your dog. These delicious, dry recipes don't contain chicken by-product meals; they start with real chicken as the fundamental ingredient.

In this dish, you'll get all of the minerals, vitamins, and other compounds your dog requires in one tidy package. The high-fiber diet is perfect for dogs with damaged or unhealthy coats that require extra nutrients to keep them looking good.

Salmon and lamb oils, as well as other high-quality omega fatty acids nutrients, help preserve your big fido's healthy joints.

Kibbles are made of natural meats, poultry, and fish with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. This wonderful, nutritious kibble does not contain corn, wheat, or soy protein!

20. Taste of the Wild

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

The Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a wonderful option for your big dog. This top large breed food is prepared from high-quality components and tailored to his or her unique nutritional requirements.

A delicious mixture of chicken, peas, and garbanzo beans is jam-packed with highly digestible protein sources like wild boar, dried chicory root for prebiotic assistance, and natural antioxidants present in real fruits and veggies to keep your active dog sufficiently energized.

What foods should I not feed my large breed dog?

There are a few types of food that you should avoid feeding your large breed dog. These include:

Foods High in Fat

Fat is essential for dogs, but too much can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Avoid any food that is high in fat, such as fatty meats and greasy table scraps.

Foods with Artificial Preservatives

Artificial preservatives are added to many commercial dog foods to extend their shelf life. However, these preservatives can be harmful to your dog's health. Avoid any food that contains artificial preservatives, such as BHA, BHT, and ethoxyquin.

Foods with Artificial Colors

Artificial colors are added to many commercial dog foods to make them more appealing to pet owners. However, these colors have no nutritional value and can be harmful to your dog's health.

Feeding your large breed dog the right food is essential for their health and wellbeing. Avoid any food that is high in fat, has artificial preservatives or colors, and stick to a diet of healthy, nutritious foods.

Is grain-free better for large dogs?

There is no definitive answer to this question. Some experts believe that grain free diets are more healthful for dogs, while others contend that grains can actually be beneficial for some dogs. Ultimately, the best diet for your large dog depends on his individual needs and preferences.

Most people feel that when the grain is removed, their large breed dog gains extra weight from the other ingredients they use instead of grains.

If you are thinking about switching your large breed dog to a grain free diet, be sure to speak with your veterinarian first. They will be able to help you determine if this type of diet is right for your dog and can offer guidance on which grain free foods are the best options for your pet.

Can I add eggs to my dog food for large breeds?

Yes, you can add eggs to your dog food for large breeds. Eggs are a great source of protein and can help to increase the nutrient density of your dog's diet. However, it is important to cook the eggs before adding them to the food, as raw eggs can contain bacteria that can be harmful to dogs.

Additionally, you should only add a small amount of eggs to the food, as too many can cause gastrointestinal upset in some dogs. If you are unsure about how many eggs to add, speak to your veterinarian for guidance.

What is the best way to store dog food for large breeds?

It is important to store dog food for large breeds in a cool, dry place. This will help to preserve the nutrients in the food and prevent spoilage. Additionally, you should keep the food in a sealed container or bag to prevent pests from getting into it.

If you have any leftover dog food, you can store it in the fridge for up to two days. After that, it should be thrown out.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Food for Large Breeds in 2022

The best dog food for large breeds is the food that meets your individual dog's needs. Be sure to speak with your veterinarian before making any changes to your dog's diet, and remember that grain free foods are not necessarily the best option for every large breed dog.

With a little bit of research, you can find the perfect food for your large breed dog that will keep him healthy and happy for years to come.