With the Spread of Bird Flu, Cooking Eggs with Precaution May be Beneficial

While bird flu has rendered eggs expensive, are they still safe to eat? In April 2024, when Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) began taking hold in U.S. poultry flocks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a consumer guidance assuring the public that eggs remain safe for human consumption.

“The likelihood that eggs from infected poultry are found in the retail market is low and proper storage and preparation further reduce the risk,” according to the FDA guidance.

The risk remains low — but you might want to take some extra precautions anyway, according to U.K. epidemiologist Tim Spector of Kings College London.

Precaution Against Bird Flu

The health benefits of eating eggs far outweigh the risk of contracting HPAI from them. Spector commented that they are packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A and B12. They are also one of the few natural sources of vitamin D and carry a good dose of protein. The yolk also contains chlorine, which is considered beneficial to brain health. Spector recently shared this information and some safety strategies on Instagram.

"If you're cooking them properly, at a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or 73 degrees Celsius, the virus is completely destroyed,” he wrote in his post. “Another question I get often is should I wash my eggs, even if they look dirty? The answer is no. Washing them further with water damages the protective layer of the egg and makes it more likely that any viruses or bacteria will enter the egg itself. So if they're dirty, just clean them with a cloth before you cook them."

The FDA guidance also adds that symptoms in poultry come on quickly, so it is relatively easy to detect infectious animals. It’s that detection and culling of flocks that have made eggs scarce — and costly. The agency also has developed recommendations for cooking and handling eggs. The FDA notes that Salmonella presents a bigger risk from eggs now than HPAI.

Know the Symptoms of Bird Flu

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend being aware of the flu’s symptoms. Some cases result in eye redness and swelling that looks like conjunctivitis. Other cases present more typically like a respiratory flu. If you experience either set of symptoms, the agency recommends you get tested and treated. So far, there has been no evidence of human-to-human spread of the disease.

Coming in contact with both live and dead animals infected with the flu still remains the biggest risk of transmission. Touching sick or dead birds is much more risky than eating an egg that is cooked properly.

However, affording eggs will continue to remain an issue as long as the flu persists in flocks and herds.

