Adding More Plant-Based Proteins to Your Diet Could Increase Your Life Expectancy

Living longer, healthier, and happier lives is a priority for many people. Oftentimes, we look to the food we eat as a way to optimize our well-being and extend our lifespans.

As fad diets and supplement trends come and go, one dietary recommendation that seems to remain constant is adding more plant-based foods into your daily meals. There has long been an association between animal-based products, especially of the processed variety, and increased health risks. Specifically, sourcing the majority of your protein intake from animal products can lead to a host of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

A new study from the University of Sydney adds to the chorus of plant-based praises. In the study, published in Nature Communications, plant-based protein is directly linked to a longer life in adults.

“Our study suggests a mixed picture when it comes to comparing the health impacts of meat versus plant-based protein at a population level,” said Caitlin Andrews in a press release. “For the under-fives, a food system that supplies large amounts of animal-based proteins and fats – such as meat, eggs, and dairy – lowered rates of infant mortality. However, for adults, the reverse was true, where plant-based proteins increased overall life expectancy.”

Plant-Based Diets & Life Expectancy

In this study, researchers were interested in figuring out if a certain type of protein consumed by a population impacted that population’s lifespan. They focused on comparing average life expectancies between countries that consume either more plant-based proteins or more animal-based proteins.

What they discovered was that countries with more plant-based proteins in their diet overwhelmingly had longer adult life expectancies. Plant-based proteins include foods like chickpeas, tofu, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. Those populations who have more of these proteins in their daily diet lower their risk of chronic diseases and have lower average mortality rates.

The authors also found that plant-based diets contribute to the communities known for having the longest life expectancies in the world. These cities include Okinawa, Japan; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.

A Global Study

More specifically, the study analyzed food supply data from 101 countries worldwide. This data spanned a 60-year period, from 1961 to 2018. Some of the data studied included how much food each country produced, as well as the amount of calories, proteins, and fats available for consumption in each location. They also accounted for differences in population size and wealth distribution when analyzing the data sets.

The 101 countries in the study represent a wide range of food systems. Some of the countries have more animal-based protein in their diets, such as Australia, the U.S., Sweden, and Argentina. Others, like Pakistan and Indonesia, consume more plant-based proteins.

The countries that are more dependent on animal-based proteins, like the U.S., had a relatively lower life expectancy than those from countries with widely available plant-based options, such as India.

Overall, the study highlights the benefits of incorporating more plant-based foods into our diets, not just for our health but for the planet, too.

“Protein is a crucial part of the human diet, but as eating habits change and developed countries look to decarbonize, where we get our protein from has come under greater scrutiny,” said lead investigator Alistair Senior in a press release. “The knowledge that plant-based protein is associated with a longer life is really important as we consider not only how our diets impact our own longevity, but the health of the planet.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

