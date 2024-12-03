Social Media Could be Influencing This Form of Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Muscle dysmorphia is a mental health condition where a person perceives their body as weak and smaller than it actually is. It’s a form of Body Dysmorphic Disorder, and recent research shows that social media could have a major influence on this condition.

Prevalence of muscle dysmorphia is not well understood, though it mostly affects men. Studies suggest between 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent of people may meet the criteria. In Canada, experts found that one in four of 2,000 adolescent participants in a study were at clinical risk of muscle dysmorphia.

“Overall, our findings emphasize that many young people are striving for muscularity, resulting in significant levels of distress, which counters popular narratives that only thinness-oriented body image concerns and behaviors are problematic,” study author Kyle Ganson, assistant professor at the University of Toronto, said in a statement.

Social media could have some part to play in the growing concern around muscle dysmorphia, and researchers are starting to analyze the frequent exposure to the “ideal” physique.

Buff movie stars, athletes, or influencers are potentially worsening the problem, according to some health experts. Teenagers are considered particularly at risk.

“Men are often exposed to hyper-muscular ideals online, particularly through fitness and celebrity content,” study co-author John Mingoia, and a lecturer at the University of South Australia, said in a statement. “When these posts attract a high volume of likes and positive comments, they reinforce the message that this is the body standard that men should strive for.”

One study found an association between frequent use of image filters and symptoms. Another recent paper surveyed around 100 men in Australia, asking questions such as how often they view fitness or fashion content and the value they place on likes and comments on content.

Researchers found that those who place a high priority on receiving likes and comments on posts on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram scored at a higher risk of muscle dysmorphia.

“What we found was that the importance of receiving likes and comments was the only significant link to muscle dysmorphia symptoms. Viewing the celebrity fashion or fitness content wasn’t significant,” says Luigi Donnarumma, co-author of the study.

Building Body Muscle

Muscle dysmorphia may develop for many other reasons than social media, however. Bullying, low self-esteem, childhood trauma, and even poor sleep are all possible triggers.

Those with muscle dysmorphia usually have a belief or preoccupation that their body is weak, feeble, too small, or not muscular enough. Research also suggests it is fairly common amongst both male and female bodybuilders or those who lift weights regularly.

Also known as “bigorexia,” muscle dysmorphia can lead to an obsession or compulsion to build muscle, work out, or even use steroids or other drugs to change their body.

“In cases of reverse anorexia, bigorexia, or muscle dysmorphia, the primary focus is not on how thin a person can get but rather on how large and muscular,” a research paper from 2005 stated.

The Health Risks

The impact is not only limited to body image, as the compulsion to work out can lead to social isolation and other behaviors that may impact mental health. It can also combine with or lead to an eating disorder known as orthorexia or an obsession with eating healthy food.

Like BDD, those with muscle dysmorphia may suffer from depression, have suicidal thoughts, or attempt suicide; it can, by all accounts, become a serious condition.

Donnarumma stresses that not all those who go to the gym regularly or those who enjoy it will necessarily be at risk as there are a wide range of other symptoms to consider. But it's important that anyone with concerns about muscle dysmorphia or their mental health should consult a health professional, he says.

Experts are still researching treatment for muscle dysmorphia, with cognitive behavioral therapy as one potential method. Greater awareness and education about muscle dysmorphia and its potential severity could help those at risk seek and obtain the assistance they may need, such as psychotherapy, similar to other body image disorders and eating disorders.

