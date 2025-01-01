Sean Mowbray

Sean Mowbray is a freelance journalist based in Scotland who covers topics such as health, archaeology, and general science for Discover Magazine. He has a degree in history and international relations from the University of Dundee, Scotland.



Outside of journalism, Sean has worked in communications for a variety of nonprofits focused on social, health, and environmental issues. His work has also appeared in outlets such as Mongabay, New Scientist, Hakai Magazine, Ancient History Magazine, and Earth Island Journal.