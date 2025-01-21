Like Ozempic, GLP-1s May Have Broader Health Benefits but Greater Risks

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are called “miracle drugs” by some pharmacists for their ability to help those with diabetes to lose weight.

The drugs are self-injected once a week and help simulate hormones that slow digestion and curb appetite. While physicians are seeing some positive health effects from these drugs, there is still little data on how they may impact the body in the long run. However, a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine, may help shed light on this.

“Given the drugs’ newness and skyrocketing popularity, it is important to systematically examine their effects on all body systems, leaving no stone unturned, to understand what they do and what they don’t do,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, M.D., a clinical epidemiologist and nephrologist who treats patients at the WashU Medicine-affiliated John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, and lead author of the study in a press release.

Studying Miracle Drug Benefits and Risks

Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs (VA) St. Louis Health Care System have compiled data from over two million patients with diabetes who are using a GLP-1 as treatment.

“Our approach has allowed us to build a comprehensive atlas mapping the associations of GLP-1RA spanning all organ systems,” Al-Aly continued in a press release. “The study’s results provide insights into some known and previously unrecognized benefits and risks of GLP-1RA that may be useful to inform clinical care and guide research agendas.”

The study findings indicate that besides weight loss, GLP-1s also improve cognitive and overall mental health. However, they also revealed an increased risk for kidney problems, pancreatitis, and other issues.

GLP-1RA Drug Benefits

After analyzing de-identified data (data with personal information removed) from a database operated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the research team compared 175 health outcomes to the patients who either used a GLP-1 to treat their diabetes or another standard diabetes drug like Jardiance, Januvia, and Glipizide.

From the data, the research team analyzed over 2 million patients who were treated for diabetes between October 1, 2017, and December 31, 2023, and found they ranged in age, race, and gender.

The researchers noticed that the GLP-1RA drugs helped improve neurological and behavioral health. There was a reduced risk of seizures and addictive behaviors towards illicit substances, as well as patients experiencing a decrease in suicidal ideation, thoughts of self-harm, and a reduced risk of disorders such as schizophrenia.

The researchers also noticed that the GLP-1RA drugs seemed to reduce cognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Interestingly, GLP-1RA drugs act on receptors that are expressed in brain areas involved in impulse control, reward, and addiction, potentially explaining their effectiveness in curbing appetite and addiction disorders,” said Al-Aly in a press release. “These drugs also reduce inflammation in the brain and result in weight loss; both these factors may improve brain health and explain the reduced risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

GLP-1RA Drug Risks

While the benefits of GLP-1RA drugs seem incredible, Al-Aly says they are modest at best. While there is evidence of multiple health benefits, the drugs appear to only help reduce the risk of these ailments by about 10 to 20 percent.

“However, the modest effect does not negate the potential value of these drugs, especially for conditions where few effective treatment options exist, for example, dementia,” Al-Aly said in a press release. “This may also imply that these drugs are most beneficial when used in conjunction with other interventions, such as lifestyle changes or other medications.”

Even with the benefits listed above, Al-Aly also explained the negative impacts these drugs could have on patients. These downfalls include an increased risk of gastrointestinal problems ranging from vomiting to nausea to diarrhea and, in rare cases, stomach paralysis.

“These have been well documented in the research and anecdotally,” Al-Aly said in a press release.

The research team also noted a new development in GLP-1RA drug side effects. The drugs may negatively impact the pancreas and the kidneys. These side effects are rare, but patients should be monitored as certain conditions, like those that impact the kidneys, may not present themselves until the condition is at an advanced stage, and there are fewer treatment options.

“GLP-1RA drugs can have broad health benefits,” Al-Aly said in a press release. “However, they are not without risks. Our findings underscore the possibility for wider applications for these medications but also highlight important risks that should be carefully monitored in people taking these drugs.”

