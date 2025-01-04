New Diet in 2025? Basic Nutrition Is the Best Place to Start

"New Year, new me," is a cliche, and yet, each year we set New Year's resolutions. Recent research says that most of us elect to make New Year’s resolutions each year, like exercising more or eating better, even if the resolution may not last past January.

According to a new survey from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. will start a new diet as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

The findings indicate that the diets the study participants wanted to start included a plant-based diet, the keto diet, and counting calories. Whatever the reason these participants wanted to start a new diet, whether it be for weight loss or overall health, the survey found that less than 10 percent of participants selected the diet with a proven track record for weight stability and health.

Read More: 4 Science-Backed Diets to Improve Your Health

Which Diet Is Best?

The survey team polled 2,174 American adults about the diet they would start in 2025. The results showed that 40 percent would eat fewer calories, 26 percent said they would eat a low-carb diet, such as keto or Atkins, and 17 percent would try intermittent fasting, among other diets.

The surveyors noticed that only 8 percent of participants were starting the Mediterranean diet, and 7 percent were going to focus on a plant-based or vegan diet. Both of these diets are considered some of the best in terms of weight loss and wellness, primarily because they consist of fresh foods versus overly processed foods.

But overall, trying a new diet can be difficult, and there is so much information out there that the choice can feel overwhelming and can trigger negative emotional responses towards food.

“Counting calories can be time-consuming and create a negative relationship with food for some people. And low-carbohydrate diets come with a range of side effects," said Roxanne Becker, MBChB, DipIBLM, with the Physicians Committee, a health advocacy group with 17,000 physician members, in a press release.

“Research has shown that plant-based diets are effective for weight loss without purposefully restricting or counting calories. This is because plants tend to be naturally lower in calorie density and higher in fiber, which promotes a feeling of fullness," said Becker in the release.

Read More: Sugar’s Bad Rep Is Worse Than The Sweet Stuff Itself

Basic Nutrition

Finding the right diet isn’t easy. It takes a lot of time and effort. And if the desired results aren’t happening fast enough, it’s easy to feel negative about the process. However, something that is crucial to remember is that changes to your health take time.

According to the Massachusetts General Hospital, if you’re looking to make changes to your diet, start with basic nutrition. Instead of jumping into crash or fad diets, which can be extremely restrictive, focus on a diet that’s well-balanced, sustainable, realistic, and something you can enjoy in the long term.

For some, a well-balanced diet can include Mediterranean and vegan diets, especially because they are full of whole foods, delicious recipes, and are sustainable.

“...While a plant-based diet is effective for weight loss, it also reduces the risk of obesity-related diseases like heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, and certain cancers, can save money, and is best for the environment,” Becker said in the release.

Finding the right diet is complicated. Certain diets may help you lose weight but could be negatively impacting your mental health. That’s why it’s important to remember that a healthy diet is more about a lifestyle change than a quick fix. It’s about finding balance and moving away from overly processed foods, and moving towards foods that are in the Mediterranean and plant-based diets. On top of a balanced diet, making sure you’re being active can assist in your health resolutions.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: What Science Says About the Health Benefits of Plant-Based Diets

Article Sources:

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.