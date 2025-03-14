High-Sugar Diet Linked to Lung Cancer, Expanding Our Understanding of Diet’s Impact

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Many lifestyle factors are already known to influence cancer development, prompting people to modify their habits. Well-established connections include smoking as a cause of lung cancer, excessive alcohol consumption leading to liver cancer, and poor dietary choices increasing the risk of stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers.

A less conventional link between an unhealthy diet and lung cancer was recently identified by researchers at the University of Florida Health, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky's Markey Cancer Center and the UF Health Cancer Center. For the first time, they categorized lung cancer as a diet-related disease. Their findings, published in Nature Metabolism, highlight the influence of diet on health and may encourage more people to adopt healthier eating habits.

Tumors Need Sugar, Too

Unfortunately, many crave-worthy foods contain ingredients linked to increased cancer risk, including red meats, alcohol, saturated fats, ultra-processed foods, and sugary drinks.

One major factor is sugar. When consumed in excess, it is stored in the body as glycogen for later use. Researchers have already established that high glycogen levels accumulate in various cancers and other diseases.

A typical Western diet, rich in processed foods and sugars, can elevate glycogen levels, effectively fueling tumor growth. Cancer cells, like normal biological cells, require energy for their metabolic processes, and glycogen serves as a readily available resource to support their proliferation.

More Glycogen, Bigger Tumors

The link between diet and lung cancer became apparent through high-throughput spatial analysis of lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) samples — the most common form of lung cancer. The analysis revealed a correlation between glycogen accumulation and poorer tumor outcomes.

To investigate further, the research team used a high-content spatial metabolomics platform developed by study lead Ramon Sun, associate professor and director of the UF Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research. This technology allows for rapid, large-scale data analysis while maintaining the spatial context of biological samples.

“This platform offered a new lens through which to visualize diseases, enabling researchers to discern previously undiscovered molecular patterns and interactions with striking detail and depth of insight,” said Sun in a press release.

The researchers then conducted experiments on mice to explore the relationship between glycogen levels and lung cancer progression. They implemented dietary interventions and genetically modified the activity of glycogen synthase — an enzyme that converts excess glucose into glycogen — to examine its role in tumor development.

Their findings confirmed that higher glycogen levels in cancer cells were associated with larger, more aggressive tumor growth. Mice fed a high-fat, high-fructose Western diet developed larger lung tumors. Conversely, when glycogen levels were reduced, tumor growth declined. Further metabolic analysis revealed a direct link between elevated glycogen levels and increased central carbon metabolites, which are crucial for tumor progression.

According to Sun, glycogen serves as an “exceptionally good predictor” of tumor growth and mortality in lung cancer patients.

Everything Comes Down to Diet — Again

This study is among the first to establish a causal relationship between lung cancer and diet, further reinforcing the importance of maintaining a nutrient-rich, balanced diet, staying physically active, and limiting alcohol intake for long-term health.

“In the long term, our approach to cancer prevention should mirror the success of the anti-smoking campaign,” Sun said in the release. “Placing greater emphasis on public awareness and policy-driven strategies that promote healthier dietary choices as a fundamental component of disease prevention.”

Another promising aspect of targeting glycogen is the range of existing treatment options. Currently, three types of drugs regulate glycogen levels, including metformin, a widely used medication for type 2 diabetes. These findings open the door to potential new cancer treatment strategies that integrate glycogen-targeting therapies into existing regimens.

