Food and Supplements That Keep You and Your Heart Young

We do all sorts of things to look and feel younger. We exercise, meditate, obsess over our sleep, get Botox, color our hair, and the list goes on and on. But perhaps the most important aspect of our anti-aging ritual is diet.

Diet is the best tool for taking care of ourselves, three meals a day, everyday. And for those times when you don’t get what they need, supplements can help.

Important Foods to Eat as We Age

Fiber is increasingly important as we age, and a staggering 95 percent of Americans don’t get nearly enough, says Wendy Bazilian, a registered dietitian and author of The Plant-Based Plan. Foods like berries, chia seeds, leafy greens, whole grains, and legumes are all helpful for digestion but can also help reduce cardiovascular disease risk factors and improve immune health.

Protein is equally as important because without enough of it, there’s an increased risk of sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle and function that happens as the numbers tick up. Protein can also build tissue that maintains the younger quality of our skin. Lean protein sources like chicken, fish, turkey, tofu, and beans are good choices, as well as fatty fish that contain omega-3 fatty acids, a polyunsaturated fat that’s important for heart health.

“Healthy fats are also the foundation for living well,” says Bazilian.

Sources of healthy fats from things like chia seeds, avocado, and nuts play a protective role for the heart, skin, and cognitive health, she says. In general, we’re learning that total fat in our diet is crucially important as we get older to look and feel our best. Avocados are a great source because they contain healthy fats, antioxidants, and fiber. Pistachios and walnuts are also chalked full of antioxidants.

Eating the rainbow, in general, is important because fruits and vegetables contain thousands of phytochemicals that are a part of a plant’s immune system and keep us healthy. Eating a variety of them is essential for staying young. These include blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, cranberries, and raspberries, which contain high amounts of fiber and antioxidants. Green leafy vegetables are helpful for bone health and blood clotting.

Foods That Are Important for Heart Health

Pomegranates are particularly good for aging and heart health because they’re high in anthocyanins, which reduce blood pressure and keep our blood vessels nice and healthy, says Michelle Routhenstein, MS, a preventive cardiology dietitian, registered dietitian nutritionist, and certified diabetes educator. This is crucial because as we age, our arteries can stiffen.

Fatty fish are also good for aging and heart health. Sardines can be a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as calcium and vitamin D, which can be helpful for bone health. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which is good for lowering cholesterol, and oranges contain potassium and fiber, which lower blood pressure, says Routhenstein.

Helpful Supplements As We Age

While some dietary supplements can be helpful as we age, make sure consult with a doctor on what's best for your health, first. Calcium and vitamin D can both help bone health, and vitamin B12 can build red blood cells and keep nerves healthy, especially if you’re a vegan or vegetarian. There’s also strong evidence that fish oil can help with heart health by reducing blood triglyceride levels and improving high-density lipoprotein, known as good cholesterol.

What you add to your diet is what matters most, not what you take away. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids provide a double whammy when it comes to keeping you younger but also keeping your ticker going strong. And in the end, it’s the whole picture that matters most.

“There’s no single food that helps you age; rather, it’s the totality of your diet,” says Routhenstein.

