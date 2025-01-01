Sara Novak

Sara Novak is a science journalist and contributing writer for Discover Magazine, who covers new scientific research on the climate, mental health, and paleontology for a variety of national and international publications, and she's well regarded for her coverage of Long Covid and GLP-1 medications.



Sara’s writing is also regularly published in The New York Times, Scientific American, National Geographic, New Scientist, Science News, Medscape, and many others. She has also worked for The Post and Courier as an associate editor of niche publications where she edited and reported on parenting and science stories. She was also a columnist for the Discovery Channel.



Sara has a master’s degree in science writing from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.