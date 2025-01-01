Advertisement

Sara Novak is a science journalist and contributing writer for Discover Magazine, who covers new scientific research on the climate, mental health, and paleontology for a variety of national and international publications, and she's well regarded for her coverage of Long Covid and GLP-1 medications. 

Sara’s writing is also regularly published in The New York Times, Scientific American, National Geographic, New Scientist, Science News, Medscape, and many others. She has also worked for The Post and Courier as an associate editor of niche publications where she edited and reported on parenting and science stories. She was also a columnist for the Discovery Channel

Sara has a master’s degree in science writing from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
GLP-1s for weight loss
GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic Promote Weight Loss, But What Happens After You Stop Taking Them?
How do we know how old Earth is?
Earth Formed 4.54 Billion Years Ago – How Do Scientists Know?
prehistoric woman foraging for vegetables in the forest
300,000-Year-Old Wooden Tools Suggest Ancient Humans Also Ate Veggies, Not Just Meat
woman drinking coffee
Brewed for Longevity: Drinking Coffee Linked To Healthy Aging in Women
ADHD diagnosis
ADHD Diagnoses Seem to Have Increased on the Internet – Is It Really That Common?
Color of the sun
If the Color of the Sun Is White, Then Why Does it Appear Yellow?
Placental mammals like whales grown their young in a womb.
How Placental Mammals, Like Whales and Humans, Evolved Bigger Brains and an Evolutionary Advantage
Westlothiana lizziae
Ancient Scottish Salamander is 14 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
wasp-121b
JWST Dives Deep into the Ultra-Hot Exoplanet WASP-121b
Neanderthal human skull comparison
What Our World May Have Looked Like If Neanderthals Hadn't Died Off
How long does it take Pluto to orbit the sun?
It Took Pluto Nearly 250 Years to Finally Orbit the Sun — Here's Why
Possible first mammal Morganucodon
Was the First Mammal to Live on Earth the Morganucodon or Brasilodon? Experts Still Debate

