Erin Berge

Erin Berge is the Senior Digital Editor for Discover Magazine. Erin oversees the digital strategy and publishing of Discover's website, and frequently edits and writes articles that cover topics like animal behavior, health, ancient societies, and the environment. She recently produced and hosted Discover’s exclusive podcast episode covering the deep sea.



Before joining Discover, Erin reported on community stories in Wisconsin for local newspapers called The Isthmus and The Shepherd Express. She has also developed and managed digital content focused on insurance, healthcare, DE&I, and business development for organizations like Remote Medical International and Milliman, Inc.



Erin holds a bachelor's degree in both Journalism and Mass Communications, and International Studies in the Age of Globalization from University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she also studied abroad at John Cabot University in Rome, Italy. Erin received the Poynter ACES Certificate in Editing, and SEO certification from Hubspot Academy. Her recently published children’s book, Olive Takes to the Sea, won the International Firebird Book Award for children picture books ages 4-8.