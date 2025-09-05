Advertisement

Want More Discover Magazine? You Can Now Add Us as a Preferred Source on Google

Learn how to add Discover Magazine to your preferred sources on Google so you can stay up-to-date on the latest scientific advancements.

Discover Magazine preferred source

What if you were able to customize your daily science feed? Well, now you can with Google's latest feature that has been rolled out in the U.S. and India.

At Discover Magazine, we cover science that matters. We dive deep into the world around us, highlighting the latest advancements in health research, mysteries of our universe, discoveries of new species (and very old species), and how life continues to evolve on our planet. You can stay plugged into these latest insights by adding Discover as a preferred source in Google.

Take these simple steps to make sure you're on top of the latest science news and research:

  1. 1. Search for any news topic in Google.
    Choose your preferred sources in Google.

    Choose your preferred sources in Google.

  2. 2. Next to the "Top Stories," select the icon.
  3. 3. Type Discover Magazine into the search bar.
  4. 4. To the right of Discover Magazine, check the box. (Make sure it is the correct Discover Magazine logo)

You can also select Discover Magazine as your preferred source here.

By choosing Discover as a source on Google, you can ensure that the content you are reading everyday is reliable and original. Our writers and editors ensure that all published content is backed by scientific studies and researchers in the field, helping our team to break down complex scientific topics so you can apply recent research to your day-to-day.

We are a team of dedicated journalists who are passionate about covering science and stories that matter, and ensuring our audiences gain insightful knowledge from our content. By supporting Discover, you're supporting our mission to continue to bring you fascinating information about the world around you.

