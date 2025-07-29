Advertisement

Exclusive Podcast Episode: We've Only Explored 0.001% of the Deep Sea — What's Lurking Below?

Listen to an exclusive podcast episode where Discover Magazine interviews Dr. Katy Croff Bell and Professor Alan Jamieson about the deep sea.

Erin Berge headshot
ByErin Berge
Discover Magazine podcast episode

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Humans have only visually explored 0.001 percent of the deep sea — it's deep, dark, but full of life.

In this exclusive Discover Magazine podcast episode, we speak with Dr. Katy Croff Bell, who is a National Geographic explorer and the founder and president of the Ocean Discovery League, and Professor Alan Jamieson, who co-hosts, "Deep-Sea Podcast," has published over 150 scientific publications, participated in over 80 deep-sea expeditions, and completed 30 deep-sea submersible dives. These experts explain why we've only explored a tiny fraction of the deep sea, what it's like to dive in a submersible, and what creatures live deep below.

In first-hand accounts from researchers who’ve descended into the abyss and studied the ocean floor extensively, host Erin Berge, senior digital editor at Discover Magazine, asks questions like:

  • Why have we mapped more of the Moon's surface than Earth’s ocean floor?

  • How do we explore the deep sea?

  • Why can creatures survive in extreme depths and darkness?

  • What is the science and stakes of studying the deep sea?

Enjoy listening to the full episode on YouTube.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Erin Berge headshot

    Erin Berge

    Erin Berge is the Senior Digital Editor for Discover Magazine who oversees the digital strategy and publishing of Discover's website. She also edits and writes articles covering various scientific studies. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Ice Cavern
75,000-Year-Old Treasure Trove of Ice Age Animal Remains Provides Snapshot of a Lost World
View of Neptune from Triton
Ice Volcanoes Across the Solar System Distort Surfaces with Boiling and Freezing Water
A young male chimp feeds on woodland seeds.
Some Early Hominins Evolved to Walk Upright While Still Living in Trees
Enceladus
Cosmic Rays Could Energize Microscopic Life Under the Surface of Mars
Nile River From Space
Ancient Migration Routes That Were Swallowed by the Sea Once Led Ancient Humans Outside of Africa
Nektognathus
A 518-Million-Year-Old Ancient Squid-Like Creature Had “Complex Camera Eyes”
cactus worm
Spike-Toothed Worm and Other Creatures Lived in Grand Canyon 500 Million Years Ago
Sea spider
The First Arachnids May Have Emerged From the Ocean 500 Million Years Ago
Monitor lizard
Monitor Lizards May Share the Same Mysterious Bone Structure With a Stegosaurus
the moon
Water Hidden Within Lunar Soil Could Make Life on the Moon Possible for Astronauts
asteroid
Strikes From Two Eocene Asteroids May Not Have Changed Earth’s Climate Long Term
Sunday Newsletter
Get Your Weekly Dose of Fun, Quirky, and Fascinating Science — Our Sunday Newsletter Is Here

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe