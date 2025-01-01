Avery Hurt

Avery Hurt is a freelance science journalist who frequently writes for Discover Magazine, covering scientific studies on topics like neuroscience, insects, and microbes.



Avery also writes regularly for a variety of outlets, both print and online, including National Geographic, New Scientist, Science News Explores, Medscape, and WebMD. She’s also an accomplished author of Bullet With Your Name on It: What You Will Probably Die From, and What You Can Do About It, Clerisy Press 2007, as well as several books about science and history for children and young adult readers.



Avery has a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.