Watch Live Q&A: Everything You Should Know About the April 8 Eclipse

Join us on April 1 at 12:30 p.m. CST for a live Q&A session with David Eicher and Michael Bakich of Astronomy Magazine.

By Discover Staff
Mar 28, 2024 8:30 PMMar 28, 2024 8:26 PM
Discover Eclipse Livestream Photo

Eclipse day is almost here! Come April 8, 2024, the next solar eclipse will capture the awe of millions of people in North America and across the globe.

To prepare for this historical event, we invite you to join us on April 1, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. CST for a live Q&A session with our friends David Eicher, Editor-in-Chief of Astronomy Magazine, and Michael Bakich, Contributing Editor at Astronomy Magazine, as we dive into the wonders of the upcoming solar eclipse. Hop on the live stream here:

What You'll Learn:

  • The Science and History of Solar Eclipses: Understand the celestial mechanics that make solar eclipses possible.

  • Viewing Tips & Safety: How to watch the eclipse safely and ensure you get the best

    possible experience.

  • Photography and Equipment Advice: Suggestions on how to capture the eclipse with cameras and telescopes.

  • Interactive Q&A: Have a question? David and Michael will be answering questions live during the Q&A.

This total solar eclipse is a must-see, and we want to help you be fully prepared to witness this amazing piece of history in all of its glory. From the science behind eclipses to practical tips on how to observe them safely, David and Michael will provide invaluable insights to make this event truly unforgettable.

Until then, read more on our solar eclipse content below:

