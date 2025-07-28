Twin Meteor Showers Will Peak Together at the End of July 2025

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As July 2025 comes to a close, night sky observers can be treated to not one, but two meteor showers peaking at the same time.

From the evening of July 29, 2025 into the early hours of July 30, 2025 the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are expected to produce dozens of stunning meteors per hour. The moon will only be 27 percent full, making the meteors visible. Here’s what you need to know to witness both of these celestial events at the same time.

The Best Place to See the Southern Delta Aquariids

The Southern Delta Aquariids meteors are usually faint and don’t have fireballs or trains. They can be difficult to see if the moon is nearly full or if you’re near light pollution. Thankfully, the moon won’t be as bright during the peak.

The best place to observe the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is in the Southern Hemisphere, particularly in its southernmost regions. According to NASA, the best place to find the meteor shower is by looking at the night sky halfway between the horizon and the zenith, and then about 45 degrees from Aquarius.

Read More: Meteor Crash May Have Caused an Ancient Lake to Form in the Grand Canyon

The Best Place to See Alpha Capricornids

The other meteor shower peaking on July 29, 2025 to July 30, 2025 is the Alpha Capricornids. Though it’s not an exceptionally strong shower, the Alpha Capricornids do produce fireballs — extra bright meteors with longer, lingering tails. These are truly a sight to see.

Like the Southern Delta Aquariids, the best place to view the Alpha Capricornids is in the Southern Hemisphere, with those closest to the equator on either side having the best chance of seeing them.

What Is Causing these Twin Meteor Showers?

Debris of comets or asteroids often cause meteor showers as they pass through Earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, a comet known as 96P/Machholz creates the Southern Delta Aquariids as it passes the sun every five years.

First discovered in 2002, comet 169P/NEAT is the parent of the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower and orbits the Sun about every 4.2 years.

Both meteor showers will peak in the early morning of July 30, 2025 but will remain active until August 12, 2025.

What You Need For Optimal Meteor Shower Viewing

The best way to watch any meteor shower is to get as far away from city lights and other forms of light pollution as possible. Find a safe and comfortable area, such as a hillside that has an unobstructed view of the horizon, and get ready to sit and wait.

Packing essentials like warmer clothing, blankets, or lawn chairs can help make the meteor shower experience much more comfortable. After you’ve set up, allow your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark, which means putting your phone away while you enjoy the show.

While telescopes are great for stargazing, they aren’t always ideal for watching meteor showers. However, bringing a camera with long-exposure capabilities and a tripod could be a great way to capture some amazing footage of the meteors.

Read More: The 2025 Perseids Meteor Shower Could Feature 50 to 100 Meteors Per Hour, and Fireballs

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.