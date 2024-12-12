The 2024 Geminid Meteor Shower Is About To Peak — Here’s What to Know

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

As 2024 winds down, so too is the Geminid meteor shower. One of the final meteor showers of the year began on December 2, 2024 and is expected to peak on the nights of December 12 and December 13. Stargazers could have the opportunity to see hundreds of meteors streak across the sky. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for this spectacular meteor shower.

How Long Will the Geminid Meteor Shower Be Active?

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Geminid meteor shower will be active from December 2, 2024 until December 21, 2024. The peak viewing time is the night of December 12, 2024, but it may be possible to see them the following night on December 13, depending on what time zone you’re in.

How Many Meteors Will Fall?

The Geminid meteor shower could produce up to 120 meteors per hour if the sky is perfectly dark, according to the Planetary Society. Unfortunately, December 13, 2024 will have a nearly full moon, which could make viewing meteors a little difficult.

According to the AMS, about 75 percent of the meteors will be difficult to see. However, about 15 meteors per hour should be bright enough to view if you’re away from light pollution.

When Is the Best Time and Place to See the Geminid Meteor Shower?

The meteors should be visible in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, though the best chance of seeing them is in the North. The viewing time for the meteor shower will depend on your time zone. According to the AMS, the best and brightest meteors will likely appear around 2 a.m. However, you can check your local time zones here.

Getting away from city lights is another great way to view the meteor shower. The AMS recommends putting your phone away about 20 minutes before the shower starts to help your eyes fully adjust to the darkness.

Avoiding the Moonlight During the Geminid Meteor Shower

If you’re concerned about the moon light engulfing the meteors, you could find an area with a moon shadow — a place where the moon casts a shadow, like a mountain, plateau, or even a row of trees.

If you’re worried you’ll miss the meteor shower altogether, the Ursids and the Quadrantids are right around the corner, peaking in late December 2024 and early January 2025.

What to Wear to View the Geminid Meteor Shower

If you’re viewing the meteor shower in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll want to bundle up. The official start to winter is not far off, and if you want a chance to see these spectacular meteors, you’re probably going to be outside for a while. Dress comfortably and bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Overall, check your local weather listings and use sound judgment.

Why Is It Called the Geminid Meteor Shower?

The meteor shower gets its name from the Gemini constellation. The constellation is the focal point or radiant for the meteor shower. This means the meteors look like they fall from that specific constellation. Because the Gemini constellation usually appears earlier in the evening, it’s possible to see meteors before midnight.

What Is the Cause of the Geminid Meteor Shower?

According to the Planetary Society, cosmic rock, dust, and other debris burning up in Earth’s atmosphere cause meteors. This debris can break off from asteroids and comets.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes by a debris field left behind by those asteroids and comets. They typically happen at the same time each year as Earth’s orbit has lined back up with the debris field. The asteroid 3200 Phaethon explicitly causes the Geminid meteor shower.

