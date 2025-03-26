Newly Discovered Mars Molecules Resemble Structures Critical for Life on Earth

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Humanity’s search for life on Mars has taken a significant step forward with the discovery of organic molecules that resemble key building blocks of life on Earth.

Since landing in 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover has made multiple discoveries suggesting that Mars may have once had habitable conditions. Now, scientists have identified the longest organic molecules ever found on the Red Planet — offering new insights into its potential to support life.

A detailed report on these findings was recently published in PNAS by scientists from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), in collaboration with researchers from the U.S., Mexico, and Spain.

Goals of the Curiosity Rover

Although originally planned as a two-year mission, Curiosity continues to investigate Mars’ climate and geology more than a decade later. Its primary focus is the Gale Crater, where it gathers data to determine whether Mars once had conditions suitable for life.

Beyond its search for past habitability, Curiosity’s research also helps scientists prepare for future human exploration of Mars.

Among the rover’s many advanced tools, its Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument suite plays a crucial role. SAM examines atmospheric and rock samples for organic compounds using high-precision instruments, including a mass spectrometer, gas chromatograph, and laser spectrometer.

As early as 2013, Curiosity detected water, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and other essential geochemical elements that could support life.

Molecules Resemble Organic Matter on Earth

In previous studies, Curiosity identified organic molecules in sedimentary rocks within Gale Crater, with structures containing up to six carbon atoms. The latest discovery, however, revealed carbon chains with up to 12 carbon atoms — similar to fatty acids that play key roles in biological processes on Earth. Follow up laboratory experiments confirmed that these molecules are long-chain carboxylic acids.

Thanks to the preservation-friendly conditions on Mars, these organic compounds remained intact in mudstone for approximately 3.7 billion years — dating back to the period when life first emerged on Earth.

While the exact origin of these molecules is still unclear, researchers suggest they could have formed through either biological or non-biological processes.

More Missions to Come

The discovery of these long-chain organic molecules is a major breakthrough in studying Mars’ habitability. As Curiosity continues its mission, scientists are particularly interested in identifying areas with high potential for organic preservation. Understanding the origins and distribution of these molecules could bring us closer to uncovering signs of complex, life-like chemistry on Mars.

These findings set the stage for upcoming planetary exploration missions. In 2028, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the ExoMars mission, aiming to further analyze Mars' surface for organic compounds. Meanwhile, a joint NASA-ESA project plans to return Martian soil samples to Earth within the next decade.

Looking beyond Mars, the Dragonfly mission — set to launch in 2034 — will send a drone to explore Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Equipped with instruments similar to Curiosity’s SAM suite, Dragonfly will investigate Titan’s organic-rich environment, offering another exciting opportunity to study life’s building blocks beyond Earth.

Having worked as a biomedical research assistant in labs across three countries, Jenny excels at translating complex scientific concepts – ranging from medical breakthroughs and pharmacological discoveries to the latest in nutrition – into engaging, accessible content. Her interests extend to topics such as human evolution, psychology, and quirky animal stories. When she’s not immersed in a popular science book, you’ll find her catching waves or cruising around Vancouver Island on her longboard.