New Flying Lizard Species Fills in Evolutionary Gap for Pterosaurs

Fossil find in Germany helps solve paleontological puzzle between earlier and later pterosaurs.

By Paul Smaglik
Nov 18, 2024 6:30 PMNov 18, 2024 6:22 PM
Skiphousoura life reconstruction
Life restoration of two Skiphosoura bavarica in flight. (Credit: Gabriel Ugueto)

New fossils provide the missing links between smaller, earlier flying reptiles and the later massive pterosaurs. Initial pterosaurs had wingspans of about 6 feet, while later species measured as much as 32 feet across. Paleontologists describe the fossil of the new species, Skiphosoura bavarica, in a Current Biology report.

Splitting Flying Reptiles

Although Skiphosoura appears to be about the same size as early pterosaurs, it holds some important anatomical differences. Paleontologists had long split flying reptiles into two groups: non-pterodactyloids and pterodactyloids.

Non-pterodactyloids — the smaller, older version — sported short heads on short necks, a short bone in the wrist of the wing, a long fifth toe on the foot, and long tails. The later, larger pterodactyloids exhibited some features that seem opposite — large heads on long necks, a long wrist, short fifth toe and short tail.

More recently, paleontologists added an in-between species called darwinopterans. These flying lizards showed that the head and neck changed before the rest of the body. But an evolutionary gap still remained before and after these changes. Imagine the classic human evolutionary illustration “The March of Progress," but with, say, neanderthal and perhaps another early hominid missing — but for pterosaurs.

Photograph of the original specimen of Skiphosoura bavarica in natural and UV lighting. (Credit: René Lauer)

Read More: How Big Was Quetzalcoatlus and Other Giant Pterosaurs?

Filling an Evolutionary Gap

Skiphosoura fills in the gap between darwinopterans and pterodactyloids. Although its head and neck appear similar to that of a pterodactyloid, its wrists are longer, while its toe and tail are shorter. Its short, stiff, pointed tail provided a key clue that this species was different than species that came both before and after.

Filling out the pterosaur family tree, a pterosaur found in Scotland, named Dearc, holds a mirror position of Skiphosoura, fitting between the early pterosaurs and the first darwinopterans.

With both Skiphosoura and Dearc now fitting into the pterosaur evolutionary order, artists could draw a gap-free version of “The March of Progress" — but for flying lizards.

“This is an incredible find,” co-author David Hone, from Queen Mary University of London, said in a press release. “It really helps us piece together how these amazing flying animals lived and evolved. Hopefully this study will be the basis for more work in the future on this important evolutionary transition."

Read More: Massive Flying Pterosaurs Evolved With a Little Help From Mom and Dad

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

