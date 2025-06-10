Mysterious Migration Routes of Neanderthals Between Eastern Europe and Eurasia Revealed

With minimal Neanderthal archaeological sites connecting Eastern Europe and Eurasia, it had long been a mystery as to how Neanderthals traveled between the two regions between 120,000 years and 60,000 years ago. Researchers in a new study, published in PLOS One, used a new computer simulation to pinpoint the ancient paths the Neanderthals took as they traveled over 2,000 miles in less than 2,000 years.

The research reveals that they likely followed river valleys and moved during warmer periods.

“These findings provide important insights into the paths of ancient migrations that cannot currently be studied from the archaeological record and reveal how computer simulations can help uncover new clues about ancient migrations that shaped human history,” said Emily Coco, who began the study as a New York University doctoral student and is now a postdoctoral researcher at Portugal’s University of Algarve, in a press release.

Pinpointing Neanderthal Migrations

Computer simulated paths of Neanderthal dispersals demonstrate they could have reached the Altai Mountains in Siberia within 2,000 years during warm climatic conditions in one of two ancient time periods—MIS 5e (approximately 125,000 years ago) or MIS 3 (approximately 60,000 years ago)—as demonstrated by the three different possible paths shown here. These paths follow a northern route through the Ural Mountains and southern Siberia, often intersecting with known archaeological sites from the same time periods. (Image Credit: Emily Coco and Radu Iovita)

Coco, along with Radu Iovita, an associate professor at NYU’s Center for the Study of Human Origins, conducted the research as a way to fill in gaps in this Neanderthal migration timeline.

“Our findings show that, despite obstacles like mountains and large rivers, Neanderthals could have crossed northern Eurasia surprisingly quickly,” said Coco in the release.

While Coco and Iovita built their simulation, they made sure to include ancient rivers, glacial barriers, terrain elevation, and temperatures to help indicate which routes Neanderthals would have traveled. According to the study, this method has also been used when predicting routes that humans and animals may have taken.

The computer simulation predicted routes in two possible periods, each marked by warmer temperatures that would have made it easier for movement.

The first was the Marine Isotope Stage 5e [MIS 5e], which began approximately 125,000 years ago. The second was the Marine Isotope Stage 3 [MIS 3], which began approximately 60,000 years ago.

Read More: A Neanderthal Fingerprint Points to Art, and Possibly Portraiture, Around 43,000 Years Ago

Neanderthal and Denisovan Interbreeding

According to the study, the simulation predicted that Neanderthals may have reached the Siberian Altai Mountains in Eurasia within the 2,000 year period during either Marine Isotope Stage (MIS) 5e or MIS 3.

The Neanderthals may have taken multiple routes that all follow a similar path in the north, which went through the Ural Mountains and southern Siberia. These routes often intersected with known archeological sites from that time period.

Per the study authors, these routes would have also brought the Neanderthals near areas occupied by the Denisovans. This backs up the evidence of the two groups interbreeding.

“Neanderthals could have migrated thousands of kilometers from the Caucasus Mountains to Siberia in just 2,000 years by following river corridors,” said Iovita in a press release. “Others have speculated on the possibility of this kind of fast, long-distance migration based on genetic data, but this has been difficult to substantiate due to limited archaeological evidence in the region. Based on detailed computer simulations, it appears this migration was a near-inevitable outcome of landscape conditions during past warm climatic periods.”

Read More: 1.4 Million-Year-Old Hominin Is the Oldest Face of Western Europe

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.