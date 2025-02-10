Light From a Distant Galaxy Encircles a Nearer One, Called an Einstein Ring

The ring of light surrounding the centre of the galaxy NGC 6505, captured by ESA’s Euclid telescope, is a stunning example of an Einstein ring. NGC 6505 is acting as a gravitational lens, bending light from a galaxy far behind it. The almost perfect alignment of NGC 6505 and the background galaxy has bent and magnified the light from the background galaxy into a spectacular ring. This rare phenomenon was first theorised to exist by Einstein in his general theory of relativity. This wide field shows the extended stellar halo of NGC 6505 and showcases the Einstein ring, surrounded by colourful foreground stars and background galaxies. (Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre, T. Li)

A team of European Space Agency (ESA) scientists detected an Einstein Ring, in which light from one galaxy is sucked into the gravity of another, then encircles it. The team reported the finding in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The phenomenon is named after Albert Einstein, because his general theory of relativity predicts that light will bend around objects in space, focusing the light like a massive lens. The larger the object, the bigger the gravitational lensing effect appears. If the two galaxies are aligned just right, the light from the farther galaxy forms a ring around the nearer one.

Accidental Discovery

A close-up view of the centre of the NGC 6505 galaxy, with the bright Einstein ring around its nucleus, captured by ESA’s Euclid space telescope. The Einstein ring is formed by gravitational lensing, with the mass of galaxy NGC 6505 bending and magnifying the light from a more distant galaxy into a ring. NGC 6505 is a well-known galaxy only around 590 million light-years from Earth, and Euclid’s discovery of a spectacular Einstein ring here was unexpected. (Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre, T. Li)

The finding was even more unusual because it was essentially accidental. After Euclid blasted off in 2023, the Earthbound team monitored data from the space telescope and conducted routine instrument testing.

The initial images in September 2023 were out of focus, because the space telescope had not yet been calibrated. But one fuzzy picture caught Bruno Altieri’s eye.

“I look at the data from Euclid as it comes in,” the ESA scientist said in a press release. “Even from that first observation, I could see it, but after Euclid made more observations of the area, we could see a perfect Einstein ring. For me, with a lifelong interest in gravitational lensing, that was amazing.”

Einstein Ring Close to Home

The siting was also unusual because in space distance, it is relatively close to Earth. The galaxy it encircles (NGC 6505) is around 590 million light-years from Earth.

The background galaxy from which the light emanates, at 4.42 billion light years, is much farther away. That galaxy, unlike the much-observed NGC 6505 has never been investigated and was unnamed at the time of its discovery. Astronomers first detected NGC 6505 in 1884. The fact that Euclid saw the ring around a heavily studied galaxy, but emanating from a much farther unknown one makes the finding that much more special. It also validates the power of Euclid’s instruments.

“The galaxy has been known to astronomers for a very long time,” Valeria Pettorino, ESA Euclid Project Scientist, said in a press release. “And yet this ring was never observed before. This demonstrates how powerful Euclid is, finding new things even in places we thought we knew well.”

Euclid’s mission is to explore the effects of gravity throughout the Universe. It is tasked with observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years. Astronomers expect to observe many more examples of gravitational lensing during Euclid’s mission. Finding such a spectacular one early in the space telescope’s journey is an encouraging sign that Euclid will find many more fantastic phenomena.

