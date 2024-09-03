Dressing for the Final Frontier: What Can You Wear in Space?

Imagine packing for a trip to space. Your suitcase would contain apparel that is much different from your usual vacation gear. Instead of swimsuits, flip-flops, and sun hats, you'll need life-supporting attire — gear that can protect you from the vacuum of space, extreme temperatures, and harmful radiation.

But what do astronauts really wear in space? Let’s unpack the essentials.

The Space Suit: Your Personal Spacecraft

When you think of spacewear, the iconic spacesuit likely comes to mind. And for a good reason. A space suit isn’t just clothing; it’s a mini spacecraft designed to keep astronauts alive in the unforgiving environment of space.

For NASA, the standard space suit is known as an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU). This suit is a complex system that provides oxygen and water, regulates temperature and pressure, and shields the wearer from micrometeoroids and radiation. Every piece of this suit is essential for protecting an astronaut during a spacewalk.

The EMU is made of more than a dozen layers, each serving a critical function. The suit’s outer shell is made of several layers of tough materials like Nomex, Gortex, and Kevlar, which help guard against micrometeoroid impacts.

Astronauts put on their spacesuits in pieces, attaching the lockable arms and legs to the main body of the suit. They also attach helmets equipped with specially coated visors designed to protect their eyes from solar radiation and blinding glare. Inside the helmet, there's also a communications system to keep in touch with mission control. The gloves, perhaps the most critical factor for an astronaut’s dexterity, are made of the same materials as the suit but with added flexibility and sensitivity so that astronauts can handle tools and objects in space.

Under the space suit, astronauts wear a one-piece spandex suit called a liquid cooling and ventilation garment. This layer circulates water through tubes woven into the garment to help regulate the astronaut's body temperature — a necessary feature when the temperature outside the suit during a spacewalk can range from -250°F in the shade to 250°F in direct sunlight.

Read More: NASA Astronaut Spacesuits are Essentially Miniature Spacecrafts

Everyday Wear on the ISS

Astronaut Peggy Whitson floats in the Quest/Airlock during Expedition Five on the ISS (Credit: NASA)

When astronauts aren’t wearing their space suits, such as during their time aboard the International Space Station (ISS), their clothing choices are a bit more familiar. The priority on the ISS is comfort and practicality, with a heavy emphasis on materials that are easy to care for in a zero-gravity environment. After all, astronauts are only allowed to bring about two small suitcases worth of clothes to the ISS.

Much of the clothing astronauts wear on the ISS is made from synthetic materials that are lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. Think of items similar to athletic or hiking wear: T-shirts, shorts, cotton polos, and pants sporting Velcro pockets tend to dominate the astronaut’s wardrobe.

Astronauts on the ISS typically wear the same outfit for several days in a row, changing only when necessary. This isn’t due to poor hygiene but rather a result of the limited storage and a lack of laundry capabilities in space. Clothes are worn until they are visibly dirty or start to smell, after which they are packed away to be jettisoned from the ISS so they can burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The Future of Space Fashion

As space travel becomes more common, with eventual missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, the future of spacewear will continue to evolve. Last year, NASA presented a new spacesuit, designed by Axiom Space, that will be worn by the crew of Artemis 3, which will be the first crewed Moon landing mission in more than 50 years. SpaceX has also designed a new EVA spacesuit that will be worn by the first commercial crew to ever conduct a spacewalk during the Polaris Dawn mission.

These new suits are not only functional but also more comfortable — and perhaps even stylish. The new designs are lighter, more flexible, and tailored to fit better, allowing astronauts greater freedom of movement while still providing all the necessary protections. There’s also a push for more sustainable spacewear. For example, NASA is exploring ways to clean clothes in space with little to no water, as water is a precious (and messy) commodity aboard a spacecraft.

From the high-tech layers of a spacesuit to the practical clothing worn aboard the ISS, every piece of space attire is packed with purpose. And as we look to the future, spacewear will continue to evolve, balancing the needs for protection, comfort, and sustainability.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Jake Parks is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in covering science news. He has previously written for Astronomy magazine, Discover Magazine, The Ohio State University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and more.