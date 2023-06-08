The Sciences

Can the Cute Tardigrade Survive in Space?

Yes, tardigrades can live in outer space and other extreme environments, thanks to their death-defying resilience and a metabolic superpower.

By Kate GolembiewskiJun 8, 2023 2:00 PM
Tardigrade in space
Illustration of tardigrade in space. (Credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Of all the weird, tiny organisms out there, tardigrades might just be the cutest.

“Under a microscope, what you would see is this little critter that kind of looks like either an eight-legged Gummi bear, or an eight-legged manatee,” says Thomas Boothby, a molecular biologist at the University of Wyoming.

To top it off, these lovable micro-animals are known colloquially as water bears or moss piglets.

What Is a Tardigrade?

(Credit: Shutterstock/Oleh Liubimtsev)

Biologically speaking, tardigrades are super tiny invertebrates that are actually a close relative to arthropods — not bears, or any other mammal, though they do have claws.

That related phylum within the animal kingdom includes lobsters, crabs, spiders and many insects with exoskeletons.

The typical tardigrade, however, measures just 1 millimeter (.04 inches) in size or smaller. And it has adapted to live and thrive in or on just about anything.

Read More: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About the Mites That Live On Your Face

Where Do Tardigrades Live?

You can find them on flowering plants, in sand and damp moss, as well as the sea and much more unexpected places, including outer space. That's because, despite their cuddly appearances, tardigrades are tough.

“They can survive just about any sort of environmental stress that you could throw at them,” says Boothby.

That includes withstanding the crushing pressure of the ocean floor, the DNA-shredding powers of radiation, temperatures just one degree above absolute zero (the temperature at which molecular motion ceases), and even the vacuum of space.

Read More: We've Only Explored Less Than 5 Percent of the Ocean Floor

What is the Tardigrade's Secret to Survival?

Scientists like Boothby are attempting to get to the bottom of tardigrades’ death-defying hardiness.

Boothby’s lab focuses on how tardigrades can survive the evaporation of all the water in their cells by curling up and suspending their metabolic processes, essentially just hitting the “pause” button on life until they’re reunited with water.

One of the secrets that Boothby and his colleagues have found involves a special, flexible protein in tardigrades that doesn’t break when damaged, perhaps via freezing or drying out.

Replicating The Water Bear's Power

What’s more, when the genes to create this protein are put into another organism like a yeast or bacteria, that organism takes on the tardigrade’s drying-resistant superpowers.

Boothby says that tardigrade cells’ ability to survive desiccation could be the key to stabilizing vaccines and pharmaceuticals so that they can be stored at room temperature, instead of relying on fridges and freezers.

With any luck, tardigrades’ legendary durability will make it a little easier for humans to survive, too.

Read More: 6 Animals With Unusual Evolutionary Traits

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
The Sciences
Hundreds of Strange Filaments Surround the Galactic Center
The Sciences
First Livestream From Mars Was Charmingly Low-Key
The Sciences
10 Facts You May Not Know About the Milky Way
The Sciences
The Asteroids We Should Watch Out For
The Sciences
Stars Invisible to the Eye Could Host Watery Exoplanets
The Sciences
When Will Betelgeuse Explode?
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2023 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login